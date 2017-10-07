Solo Open at Royal Harwich Yacht Club

Solos at Woolverstone © Simon Hewitt & Will Patten Solos at Woolverstone © Simon Hewitt & Will Patten

by Chris Mayhew today at 11:45 am

A bright and breezy Saturday morning greeted the competitors to Woolverstone. After seeing the forecast a few would be competitors handed in their sick notes and registered their aches and pains so they could watch from the comfort of the clubhouse!

As the Eastern Series had already been sewn up, this meeting was for the pride. Chris Brown – OOD set out the intentions early on for 4 short back to back races, commencing in a windward – leeward warm up. With around 17 knots of breeze at the start it was looking good with a flooding spring tide trying to take the fleet over the start line. Matthew Frary from Norfork Broads YC took the early lead at the windward mark, but the competition was close behind with Steve Ede going low to escape the tide and Jarvis Simpson and local helm Chris Mayhew all close together at the leeward mark. By lap two at the bottom mark it was Frary leading with Mayhew closely behind with Ede. On the line it was a very close finish – later to find out that Mayhew pipped it.

Race 2 saw a starboard hand triangle sausage to keep the fleet from the channel, the wind still up, maybe dropping a knot or 2. Again at the start Frary made a good lead with Simpson and the improving McGregor keeping it close. At the finish Mayhew used his downwind speed to take the win from the consistent Frary, then McGregor, Simpson and the Mark Fuller from the well supported "Team Papercourt". Mark Maskell was up there, but after a kiss and cuddle with his boom he unfortunately hurt his nose, and after finishing in 7th went ashore. Local helm Derek Mayhew (1st and last in the Septimus category) was consistently putting in the results.

Race 3 with slightly lighter conditions, and the tide still flooding was over the same course and Frary dominated from McGregor and Simpson with the Mayhew swimming. Fuller and Jonathan Otter were battling it out in 5th and 6th respectively.

Race 4 saw a P course and this was very close with McGregor improving with every race he took the win. The final beat saw lots of place changing with Mayhew ducking Frary and Simpson in the final metres to take the right hand side to the finish. This was a mistake and Frary, then Simpson finished in that order. Consistent Frary took the overall win in what was a good days racing in some shifty conditions.

Thanks to the OOD and his race team for his efficient back to back racing and the visitors for paying us a visit.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 5586 Matthew Frary Norfolk Broads YC ‑2 2 1 2 5 2nd 4921 Chris Mayhew RHYC 1 1 ‑4 4 6 3rd 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe YC ‑4 3 2 1 6 4th 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea SC (DNF) 4 3 3 10 5th 4679 Mark Fuller Papercourt SC ‑5 5 5 5 15 6th 5168 Jonathon Otter RNVRYC 6 8 6 ‑9 20 7th 5608 Steve Ede 3 6 (DNF) DNC 21 8th 5137 Derek Mayhew RHYC 7 ‑9 7 7 21 9th 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater SC 8 7 (DNF) DNS 27 10th 4454 Stas Lawicki Papercourt SC (DNF) 11 8 8 27 11th 5373 Phil Sturmer Royal Burnham YC (DNF) 10 DNF 6 28