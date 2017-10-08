Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - Zest Seat 728x90
Product Feature
Seldén PBB50 SINGLE BLOCK
Seldén PBB50 SINGLE BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Scorpion 2037
located in Shoreham

Scorpion Open at Pennine Sailing Club

by Rich Jones today at 5:19 pm 7-8 October 2017
Scorpions at Pennine © PSC

Twelve Scorpions ascended to the highest altitude of this year's Scorpion calendar for the Pennine Open meeting. With the race course bathed in a light breeze, and kissed with September sunshine, 24 sailors rigged their boats in anticipation of the events ahead, of the nine races scheduled for the weekend, Saturday would see six sprint races.

The first race kicked off with Pete Crowther and Dave Thompson snaking their way upwind, picking the right shifts to arrive well ahead of the rest of the pack at the first bouy. However they were demoted to 3rd place after the 2nd beat when Scorpion sailors Rich Jones and Paul Newman snuck past them into 1st place on a shift of their very own, followed by Andy McKee and Steve Graham into 2nd.

The second race started without delay and was clinched by none other than Notts County's Matt Potter and Chloe Willars with a well deserved victory, 2nd place went to Andy McKee and Steve Graham following a battle with ex team mate Chris Massey and Charlotte Graham.

The third race of the day started in light and shifty conditions and was won by Pennine's ever popular pairing of Steve Walker and Jerry Hannabuss, followed by Rich Jones and Paul Newman showing off their impressive light wind speed, leaving Andy McKee and Steve Graham in 3rd. Meanwhile elsewhere in the fleet John and Jake Willars saw their best result of the weekend, piping Terry Flannagan and Dave Greenhalgh to 7th place.

In race four, Andy McKee and Steve Graham showed how it should be done leading from start to finish, with Matt Potter and Chloe Willars in 2nd and Steve Walker and Jerry Hannabuss in 3rd.

Race five set off with Andy McKee and Steve Graham in the lead once more, followed by Pete Crowther and Dave Thompson hot on their heels into 2nd place. Terry Flannagan and Dave Greenhalgh saw their best result of their weekend with a closely contested 5th.

Race six, the final race of the day, saw Andy McKee and Steve Graham following their earlier success with yet another 1st position, Rich Jones and Paul Newman fought it out and narrowly crossed the line in front of Peter Crowther and Dave Thompson for 2nd. Carl and Shellie Jones also enjoyed their best position of the weekend in 6th.

Saturday evening saw a demonstration of the excellent barbecuing skills of Terry Flannagan, Pete Crowther and Dave Thompson, easily qualifying for MasterChef 2018.

Campers awoke on Sunday morning to a heavy mist covering the lake that was easily mistaken for condensation on the inside of campervan windows, all was well following bacon butties and a brew, the breakfast of champions.

Race seven, the first of the longer races, was won by Chris Massey and Charlotte Graham beating Andy McKee and Steve Graham in response of race 2, with Steve Walker and Jerry Hannabuss in 3rd.

Race eight, the penultimate race, was won by Andy McKee and Steve Graham, followed by Steve Walker and Jerry Hannabuss in 2nd and Pete Crowther and Dave Thompson in 3rd. This race also saw another demonstration of the consistency of Malcolm James and Nicola Willars with their 3rd 6th place of the weekend.

The final race, the grande finale, race nine, was yet another stunning win from Andy McKee and Steve Graham, followed by Chris Massey and Charlotte Graham in 2nd and Steve Walker and Jerry Hannabuss in 3rd.

Overall Results:

1st Andy McKee and Steve Graham
2nd Steve Walker and Jerry Hannabuss
3rd Rich Jones and Paul Newman (and the bonus prize of writing the report)

Special thanks goes to Pennine Sailing Club for hosting the event and for the epic box of Yorkshire tea I took home as a prize (a proper brew).

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Superb season for the team at P&B
Championship wins across a range of classes It has been a superb summer for the team at P&B, with top results in a variety of classes, culminating in a win at the 505 World Championship in Annapolis. We caught up with Dave Wade to find out more... Posted on 2 Oct Scorpions at Lymington
Sailing alongside the Merlin Rockets Lymington Town Sailing Club were the hosts of the Silver Scorpion open held on the 2nd and 3rd September alongside the Merlin Rockets. Posted on 6 Sep Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 5
Great inclusive racing in the Parent and Child Class After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea. Posted on 11 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted on 10 Aug Are you getting the results you want?
Championship Success For P&B Sails What a month it has been for P&B Sails! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividends with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events. Posted on 9 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted on 9 Aug Gul Scorpion Nationals at Weymouth overall
Bright and breeze final day for the 45 boats The morning after the famous Scorpion fancy dress party is always a delicate affair. This years theme of 'Pop Stars Dead or Alive' did not fail to deliver on costume creativity and daring dance moves. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2
Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017. Posted on 8 Aug

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy