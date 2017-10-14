Musto Shearling & Tidal Polartec®: Incredibly Durable. Supremely Warm.
by Musto today at 5:00 pm
14 October 2017
Designed to keep soldiers focused. Reimagined to keep athletes performing. Experience advanced insulation with Polartec® fleece.
Incredibly durable. Supremely warm. Exceptionally comfortable. Polartec® fleece: advanced active insulation that regulates your core temperature. Experience the ultimate mid-layer.
A balanced warmth-to-weight ratio. This fleece boasts lightly insulating and quick-drying properties. This makes it an outstanding choice for active use in fair weather and light rain.
Registered Office: Musto Limited, International House, St Katherine Docks, London, E1W 1UN, England