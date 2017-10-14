Musto Shearling & Tidal Polartec®: Incredibly Durable. Supremely Warm.

Related Articles

Musto partner with Team Brunel

Official Supplier in the Volvo Ocean Race Musto is proud to be announced as the official supplier to Team Brunel, skippered by Dutch Sailor and Volvo Ocean Race Veteran Bouwe Bekking. Team Brunel will compete in the Race starting in Alicante, Spain on 22nd October 2017.

Musto's Lighthouse Store

Located in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Every so often, a retail space opens that allows you to immerse yourself in the brand as well as its products. Musto's Lighthouse Store, located in the Gunwharf Quays, is one of these.

Ease into Autumn: Musto Technical Jackets

Protect yourself against the weather Protect yourself against the weather. Breathable and waterproof, these technical jackets are made to take on the outdoors. And win.

Final Days Of the Musto Sale

Don't Miss Out! Discover the outdoors for less. But hurry! The Musto summer sale ends midnight GMT Friday 8 September.

Musto announced as Official Supplier

To Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team Musto are proud to be announced as the official suppliers to Turn the Tide on Plastic, skippered by British Sailor and MBE recipient Dee Caffari.

Top rated Musto products

Tried, reviewed and rated by you You wore them. You liked them. Discover Musto's top rated products. Tried, reviewed and rated by you.

Ian Walker Interview

Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.

Musto launches Volvo Ocean Race collection

Company also set to save 11 tons of plastic a year The release of the new range also marks a major milestone for the Musto business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.

Musto: Layer up

Come rain, come shine Come rain. Come Shine. Musto's performance layers will keep you ready for both. Set sail in warm, showerproof and breathable layers. It's all in the preparation.