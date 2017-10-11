Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 Boots 728x90
Product Feature
McLube HullKote - 7880
McLube HullKote - 7880
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

MAPFRE wins Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg

by MAPFRE today at 1:34 pm 11 October 2017

At exactly 11h49m04s the Spanish boat, competing in the coming round-the-world race, crossed the finish line to win the Prologue leg of the Volvo Ocean Race, which began on Sunday at 17.15h Spanish time, in Lisbon (Portugal).

Two days and 18 hours after leaving the Portuguese capital, the MAPFRE crew, skippered by Basque sailor Xabi Fernández, concluded the non-scoring leg of the race, which despite not counting in points, will very likely ensure positive team spirit and a calmer outlook ahead of the imminent start of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-2018, on 22nd October from Alicante.

Cabo de Gata: End of the leg

At 10:00h this morning Race Management contacted the fleet to inform them that due to extremely light wind conditions, the decision had been taken to shorten the leg. The first scoring event, the Alicante coastal race is only three days away, and scarce wind conditions in the Mediterranean promised a very long, drawn-out end to the Prologue leg.

MAPFRE wins the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Race - photo © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race
MAPFRE wins the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Race - photo © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race

As MAPFRE navigator Joan Vila explained, "Conditions were quite tough as we were expecting; the wind was very unstable, and not at all consistent, with heavy currents, and shifty wind conditions changing directions...it was very difficult sailing."

When the news from Race Management came in, MAPFRE was just 15 miles from the new finish line in Cabo de Gata, and likewise from Team Brunel. Without letting the Dutch team out of their sight for a moment, it was clearly set to be a battle up until the very end.

Team Brunel continued to fight to catch the Spanish team; sailing consistently and without error despite the very light wind conditions. At 12.06h, just 17 minutes and 2 seconds behind MAPFRE, Bouwe Bekking's crew finished the Prologue Leg in second place.

The rest of the fleet are expected to arrive at 15:00h today.

Two out of two (non-scoring)

As well as the Prologue leg, the seven VO65, which will compete in the coming edition of the round-the-world race, have also sailed together in "Leg Zero", which was held in August, and included four stages: a lap around the Isle of Wight, the Rolex Fastnet Race, a leg between Plymouth and St. Malo and another from the French port to Lisbon (also shortened due to lack of wind).

MAPFRE wins the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Race - photo © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race
MAPFRE wins the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Race - photo © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race

MAPFRE has won both events, however neither Fernández nor his crew, are keen on being named favourites, which many are already designating the Spanish team.

"It is important to keep working hard; we are happy but by no means are we going to relax. There are some very good sailors here, and we won't let our guard down, not for a second," declared the skipper from Ibarra.

As to prove his words, Joan Vila shared his thoughts on the final sprint up to the start of the race,

"We will dedicate the next ten days in Alicante to preparing the boat as best possible. We will keep pushing so the team is at its utmost best, and will even try to improve some aspects, which we believe we can do better."

"We are really happy to be arriving in Alicante. As the Spanish team, we are really looking forward to being in Alicante and making the final preparations before the Volvo Ocean Race", he added.

Prologue Leg Provisional Results: (non-scoring)

1. MAPFRE (ESP, Xabi Fernández). CROSSED FINISH LINE: 11:49h Spanish time
2. Team Brunel (NED, Bouwe Bekking) CROSSED FINISH LINE: 12:06h Spanish time
3. Team AkzoNobel (NED, Simeon Tienpont), 20.70 miles from finish line
4. Turn The Tide on Plastic (Naciones Unidas, Dee Caffari), 21.10 miles from finish line
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing (USA, Charlie Enright), 21.80 miles from finish line
6. Dongfeng Race Team (CHN, Charles Caudrelier), 24.70 miles from finish line
7. Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (HKG, David Witt), 25.40 miles from finish line

MAPFRE Sailing Crew in Prologue Leg:

  • Xabi Fernández (ESP)
  • Joan Vila (ESP)
  • Pablo Arrarte (ESP)
  • Rob Greenhalgh (GBR)
  • Antonio "Ñeti" Cuervas-Mons (ESP)
  • Blair Tuke (NZL)
  • Willy Altadill (ESP)
  • Támara Echegoyen (ESP)
  • Sophie Ciszek (USA/AUS)
  • Jen Edney (USA) *OBR (onboard reporter)
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race Prologue shortened
Cabo de Gata now the finish line The Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg has been shortened, with the compulsory gate off Cabo de Gata now becoming the finish line. Posted today at 9:53 am MAPFRE and Team Brunel lead charge to Alicante
In Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Race Skipper Xabi Fernández's MAPFRE crew is leading the charge into the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday afternoon. Posted on 10 Oct Volvo Ocean Race Prologue start
Fleet heading for start port of Alicante The Prologue Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race began on Sunday afternoon, after the start was delayed by just over 2 hours and moved nearly 20 miles south in order to find better racing conditions. Posted on 8 Oct Servicing 56 winches and more in Lisbon
Harken Tech Team busy during VOR assembly period With thirteen days on the ground, the Lisbon assembly period was not only one of the longest service stops our team will face, it is also the start of a year-long, round-the-world service project. Posted on 8 Oct The MAPFRE crew according to Joan Vila
A man of few words reviews this VOR team Barcelona-born Joan Vila is one of the best, if not the best, navigators in the world. Competing with MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 15 years after his last participation, for some he is a character shrouded in mystery. Posted on 8 Oct Team Brunel announces crew for Prologue Leg
Bouwe Bekking ready for action in the VOR Skipper Bouwe Bekking announced his team for the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg from Lisbon to Alicante on Saturday morning October 7th. Posted on 7 Oct VOR Prologue Leg to offer final tune-up
A non-scoring race from Lisbon to Alicante On Sunday afternoon at 1400 local time in Lisbon (1300 UTC), the seven Volvo Ocean Race skippers will lead their teams off the start line of the Prologue Leg, a non-scoring race to the host city and start port of Alicante, Spain. Posted on 7 Oct Thompson, Lunven add experience
To Turn the Tide on Plastic roster Turn the Tide on Plastic have added British offshore legend Brian Thompson and the renowned French solo sailor Nicolas Lunven to their roster ahead of the Prologue Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race, which starts on Sunday. Posted on 5 Oct New @RaceExperts Twitter account
For Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 They're the nerds behind the numbers – the people behind the position reports – and now they have their very own official Twitter account. Posted on 4 Oct Spinlock expands factory and staffing levels
As demand for innovative products continues Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, are celebrating continued growth in 2017 and the expansion of their Cowes-based factory. Posted on 4 Oct

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy