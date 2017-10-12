Musto announced as Official Supplier for Team Brunel

Musto are announced as the official supplier to Team Brunel © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

by Musto today at 9:00 am

Musto is proud to be announced as the official supplier to Team Brunel, skippered by Dutch Sailor and Volvo Ocean Race Veteran Bouwe Bekking. Team Brunel will compete in the Race starting in Alicante, Spain on 22nd October 2017, with the race covering 45,000 nautical miles, six continents and 12 host cities.

Bouwe Bekking is the most experienced skipper taking part in this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. His first attempt at the race was in 1985-86 with the 2017-18 edition of the race possibly being his last attempt to lift the trophy and he's ensured that he has a stardust crew around him.

Team Brunel as the latest announced team is the dark horse of 2017-18 edition of the race – its crew has come together late but is full of world-beating talent that could see the team lifting the Volvo Ocean Race Trophy in June 2018. The most noticeable crew addition is Kiwi hero Pete Burling who joins the team fresh from a whirlwind 12 months in which he's won Olympic gold and the America's Cup as the driver on Emirates Team New Zealand – he's now aiming to be the first sailor to win the sport's Triple Crown.

Bouwe Bekking, Skipper Team Brunel: "Over the years the boats have got more physical, way faster and therefore also far wetter. Musto has done a great job developing foul weather gear which is breathable, flexible and allows you to do your job whilst staying dry and comfortable. I'm delighted to be wearing Musto for the fourth time in the Volvo Ocean Race."

Petra Carran, Head of Marketing, comments: "It's fantastic for Musto to be working with a sailor of Bouwe's experience and sailing excellence. We look forward to supporting Bouwe and Team Brunel throughout the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 and wish them every success as they cross the start line this month."

About Musto

As the world's leading sailing brand, Musto continually push the boundaries of design and innovation. They create technical performance clothing that provides athletes across multiple disciplines with ocean engineered protection for all weather conditions, protecting them on the outside, making them stronger on the inside to give them the inside edge.

Founded in 1964 the company takes pride in its history of continuous and market leading innovation. By combining technical fabrication with design, Musto ensures that athletes continuously perform at their peak, no matter their environment.

Royal Warrants

Musto's position of technical excellence is supported two Royal Warrants of Appointment, as official suppliers of outdoor clothing to both Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. Musto was granted the Royal Warrants on January 1st 2008, having supplied goods to the Royal Household for over five years.

About the Volvo Ocean Race

The Volvo Ocean Race is sailing's toughest race to win and the ultimate test of a team in professional sport. Since 1973, the race around the world has been an obsession for some of the greatest ever sailors, and more than four decades on it continues to sit at the intersection of top level sport and human adventure. The 2017-18 edition starts 22 October 2017 from Alicante, Spain and will take the teams 45,000 nautical continents and 12 landmark Host Cities, and finishing at the end of June 2018 in The Hague.

