2ndhandinghies.com RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross Yacht Club

RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross Yacht Club

RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross © R M Fryer RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross © R M Fryer

by John Teague today at 11:08 am

The Starcross fleet welcomed the RS200 SW Ugly Tour sponsored by 2ndhanddinghies.com on Saturday 30th September. Three races back to back, alongside the RS400 and 100 fleets was a colourful sight to behold downwind, and a great advert for the travelling RS circus.

After bacon buttie fueled breakfasts, the fleet headed out for the first race. Edd Whitehead/Karen Oldale led the way, closely followed by John Teague/Naomi Pound, and Alistair Norris/Helen Summersgill. The shifty breeze saw the fleet hunt the gusts downwind, with big gains to be made if you could get up on the plane. Whitehead/Oldale increased their lead comfortably, with Teague/Pound in second and Norris/Summersgill in third, until reading the sailing instructions properly led all three boats to attempt an early finish. Whitehead/Oldale held their lead, with Norris/Summersgill capitalising to take second. Teague/Pound pulled back through to third on the final run, with Pete Vincent/Abi Campbell taking fourth and Nick Martindale/Ruth Kenyon in fifth.

Race 2 saw the wind shifting, and providing plenty of challenges weaving in and out between the moorings, but this didn't stop the dominance of Whitehead/Oldale who saw of the fleet to take an impressive bullet again. Recovering from their first race after their mainsheet ratchet parted company with the boat, Owain Hughes/Poppy Husband revelled in the conditions, to take second, from Vincent/Campbell to give Abi a well deserved third place on her birthday. Norris/Summersgill took fourth, from local boat Olly Turner/Sam Motterhead having their best race of the day in fifth.

The third and final race saw a turnaround at the top, with James William/Vicky Counsell storming into the lead on the first beat, with their Chew club mates Martindale/Kenyon in hot pursuit. As the race progressed Martindale/Kenyon pulled into the lead to take the win, with Norris/Summersgill and Teague/Pound both chasing hard and pulling through the fleet to take second and third places, with Vincent/Campbell taking fourth from Williams/Counsell finishing with their best result in fifth.

Overall Edd Whitehead/Karen Oldale from Parkstone won the event, with Alistair Norris/Helen Summersgill from Bristol Corinthian in second. The fast finishing Nick Martindale/Ruth Kenyon from Chew Valley Lake took third place on count back from John Teague/Naomi Pound from Bristol Corinthian with another Bristol boat of Pete Vincent/Abi Campbell in fifth. Silver fleet was won by the Chew Valley boat of James Williams/Vicky Counsell in 8th overall, with first Bronze of Kerry Pinker/Charles Richardson from Bristol Corinthian snapping at their heels in 9th overall.

The final instalment of the 2017 SW Ugly tour takes place at Chew Valley Lake on the 28th October, don't miss it!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 1626 Ed Whitehead Karen Oldale Parkstone YC 1 1 ‑8 2 2nd 1509 Alistair Norris Helen Sumergill Bristol CorinthianYC 2 ‑4 2 4 3rd 801 Nick Martindale Ruth Kenyon Chew Valley Lake SC 5 ‑7 1 6 4th 1365 John Teague Naomi Pound Bristol CorinthianYC 3 ‑6 3 6 5th 1445 Pete Vincent Abi Campbell Bristol CorinthianYC ‑4 3 4 7 6th 1552 Owain Hughes Poppy Husband Bristol Corinthian YC ‑7 2 7 9 7th 1600 Olly Turner Sam Mottershead Starcross YC ‑6 5 6 11 8th 1019 James William Vicky Counsell Chew Valley Lake SC 8 ‑9 5 13 9th 826 Kerry Pinker Charles Richardson Bristol Corinthian YC ‑11 11 9 20 10th 1342 Sarah Green David Green Llandegfedd SC 10 ‑12 10 20 11th 361 Grant Boorer Mark Hollamby Starcross YC ‑14 8 13 21 12th 914 Reuben Woodbridge Joanna Woodbridge Chew Valley Lake SC ‑12 10 11 21 13th 547 Max Ross Daniel Wright Durleigh SC ‑15 13 12 25 14th 374 Chris Baker Steve Pearce Bristol Corinthian YC 9 (DNF) DNS 27 15th 1079 Ben Palmer Cathy Cashman Baltic Wharf SC 13 ‑14 14 27 16th 977 Paul Pritchard Clare Horathorn Bristol Corinthian YC (DNF) 16 15 31 17th 893 Lucy Rumbelow Lauren Paton Royal Torbay YC (DNS) 15 DNF 33