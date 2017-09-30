2ndhandinghies.com RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross Yacht Club

Please select your home edition
RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross Yacht Club

by John Teague today at 11:08 am 30 September 2017
RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross © R M Fryer

The Starcross fleet welcomed the RS200 SW Ugly Tour sponsored by 2ndhanddinghies.com on Saturday 30th September. Three races back to back, alongside the RS400 and 100 fleets was a colourful sight to behold downwind, and a great advert for the travelling RS circus.

After bacon buttie fueled breakfasts, the fleet headed out for the first race. Edd Whitehead/Karen Oldale led the way, closely followed by John Teague/Naomi Pound, and Alistair Norris/Helen Summersgill. The shifty breeze saw the fleet hunt the gusts downwind, with big gains to be made if you could get up on the plane. Whitehead/Oldale increased their lead comfortably, with Teague/Pound in second and Norris/Summersgill in third, until reading the sailing instructions properly led all three boats to attempt an early finish. Whitehead/Oldale held their lead, with Norris/Summersgill capitalising to take second. Teague/Pound pulled back through to third on the final run, with Pete Vincent/Abi Campbell taking fourth and Nick Martindale/Ruth Kenyon in fifth.

Race 2 saw the wind shifting, and providing plenty of challenges weaving in and out between the moorings, but this didn't stop the dominance of Whitehead/Oldale who saw of the fleet to take an impressive bullet again. Recovering from their first race after their mainsheet ratchet parted company with the boat, Owain Hughes/Poppy Husband revelled in the conditions, to take second, from Vincent/Campbell to give Abi a well deserved third place on her birthday. Norris/Summersgill took fourth, from local boat Olly Turner/Sam Motterhead having their best race of the day in fifth.

RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross - photo © R M Fryer
RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross - photo © R M Fryer

The third and final race saw a turnaround at the top, with James William/Vicky Counsell storming into the lead on the first beat, with their Chew club mates Martindale/Kenyon in hot pursuit. As the race progressed Martindale/Kenyon pulled into the lead to take the win, with Norris/Summersgill and Teague/Pound both chasing hard and pulling through the fleet to take second and third places, with Vincent/Campbell taking fourth from Williams/Counsell finishing with their best result in fifth.

RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross - photo © R M Fryer
RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross - photo © R M Fryer

Overall Edd Whitehead/Karen Oldale from Parkstone won the event, with Alistair Norris/Helen Summersgill from Bristol Corinthian in second. The fast finishing Nick Martindale/Ruth Kenyon from Chew Valley Lake took third place on count back from John Teague/Naomi Pound from Bristol Corinthian with another Bristol boat of Pete Vincent/Abi Campbell in fifth. Silver fleet was won by the Chew Valley boat of James Williams/Vicky Counsell in 8th overall, with first Bronze of Kerry Pinker/Charles Richardson from Bristol Corinthian snapping at their heels in 9th overall.

RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross - photo © R M Fryer
RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Starcross - photo © R M Fryer

The final instalment of the 2017 SW Ugly tour takes place at Chew Valley Lake on the 28th October, don't miss it!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st1626Ed WhiteheadKaren OldaleParkstone YC11‑82
2nd1509Alistair NorrisHelen SumergillBristol CorinthianYC2‑424
3rd801Nick MartindaleRuth KenyonChew Valley Lake SC5‑716
4th1365John TeagueNaomi PoundBristol CorinthianYC3‑636
5th1445Pete VincentAbi CampbellBristol CorinthianYC‑4347
6th1552Owain HughesPoppy HusbandBristol Corinthian YC‑7279
7th1600Olly TurnerSam MottersheadStarcross YC‑65611
8th1019James WilliamVicky CounsellChew Valley Lake SC8‑9513
9th826Kerry PinkerCharles RichardsonBristol Corinthian YC‑1111920
10th1342Sarah GreenDavid GreenLlandegfedd SC10‑121020
11th361Grant BoorerMark HollambyStarcross YC‑1481321
12th914Reuben WoodbridgeJoanna WoodbridgeChew Valley Lake SC‑12101121
13th547Max RossDaniel WrightDurleigh SC‑15131225
14th374Chris BakerSteve PearceBristol Corinthian YC9(DNF)DNS27
15th1079Ben PalmerCathy CashmanBaltic Wharf SC13‑141427
16th977Paul PritchardClare HorathornBristol Corinthian YC(DNF)161531
17th893Lucy RumbelowLauren PatonRoyal Torbay YC(DNS)15DNF33
