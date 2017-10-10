Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg course shortened

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 9:53 am

The Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg has been shortened, with the compulsory gate off Cabo de Gata now becoming the finish line.

Race Director Phil Lawrence informed the teams at 0800 UTC on Wednesday morning when the leading boats were approximately two hours from the gate.

The teams are currently sailing in winds near 10 knots. But the forecast is for the wind to ease significantly on the other side of the cape.

With the shortened course, the fleet is expected to begin arriving in Alicante early on Thursday morning local time.

