Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg course shortened
by Volvo Ocean Race today at 9:53 am
10 October 2017
The Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg has been shortened, with the compulsory gate off Cabo de Gata now becoming the finish line.
Race Director Phil Lawrence informed the teams at 0800 UTC on Wednesday morning when the leading boats were approximately two hours from the gate.
The teams are currently sailing in winds near 10 knots. But the forecast is for the wind to ease significantly on the other side of the cape.
With the shortened course, the fleet is expected to begin arriving in Alicante early on Thursday morning local time.
Follow all the latest race updates at www.volvooceanrace.com
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!