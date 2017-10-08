Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 BAR Academy 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS Vareo Flat Cover
Rain and Sun RS Vareo Flat Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RS Vareo European Championship at the Dutch Open Skiff Trophy

by Nick Crickmore today at 7:12 am 7-8 October 2017

Three UK RS Vareos joined 3 Dutch sailors at La Bruinisse in the Netherlands to compete for the title of RS Vareo European Champion over the weekend of 7-8 October 2017.

The race took place within a mixed class of PY>950 in the SkiffBenelux series and, new for this year, we also competed with the D-One Class for the Silvercup - open to all non-trapeze single-hander asymmetrics in our race.

The club have on site accommodation and secure boat storage for early arrivals, and the opportunity for practice racing leading up to the two day event on Saturday and Sunday. This is always a major event for the European skiff fleets often numbering over 50 entrants across numerous classes.

Despite an adverse forecast this year, the PY<950 fleet comprised of Isos, Altos, 4000s, Buzzes and an RS Aero as well as RS Vareos and D Ones.

Racing on Saturday was delayed slightly while the PRO assessed the conditions. Most of the fleet launched into what could be described as quite challenging conditions and is always the case returned with survival smiles, but unfortunately no races were completed due to a deterioration of visibility. There was much to discuss at the Saturday evening meal organised at the nearby Sailor's Inn.

On Sunday the day started with glorious sunshine and a light breeze, perfect for rigging and launching for the 43 strong fleet across all 3 classes.

In the PY<950 fleet some RS Vareos were unaware that the first start had been advanced to play catch up on the series and were a little late for the first start.

In Race 1 Arwin Bos used his local knowledge to get ahead and had a good tussle with Mark Smith which allowed Nick Crickmore to catch up from the most tardy start and get between them just on the finish: Mark first, then Nick then Arwin.

The wind had shifted right and following a slight course adjustment we started race two in building wind to finish on a blast.

The wind then changed 180 degrees and we followed the race team to the opposite side of the lake when the sun came fully out to give us about an hour's lunch break in no wind. Several sailors moored to the committee boat to share their hospitality.

When the wind returned there was another super efficient course reset and things settled to allow two more races back to back in a sunny Force 3 - 4.

RS Vareos Europeans at the Dutch Open Skiff Trophy 2017 - photo © Nicky Evans
RS Vareos Europeans at the Dutch Open Skiff Trophy 2017 - photo © Nicky Evans

In race three Nick found some pressure upwind to the right to get away from Mark and Richard who had opted to go left. The other RS Vareos took advantage of this to close up for some really tight racing right up to the finish with Rian Pulles just failing to pass Mark on the final reach to the line, closely followed by newcomer Hans Van Dijk, with Richard Holme's consistency keeping him in contention for third overall.

In race four Nick was gifted the win when the majority of the fleet chose to finish a lap early with the RS500s.

RS Vareos Europeans at the Dutch Open Skiff Trophy 2017 - photo © Nicky Evans
RS Vareos Europeans at the Dutch Open Skiff Trophy 2017 - photo © Nicky Evans

Vanessa Weedon Jones in the D One performed well on handicap in the first two races managing to plane earlier but the tables were turned in the later races when the wind dropped which seemed to favour the RS Vareos. It was interesting to compare the two boats over the whole event and we all hope to build on this competition next year.

Overall Results:

RS Vareo Europeans
1st Nick Crickmore V150, 2, 1, 1, 1, 5pts
2nd Mark Smith V572, 1, 2, 2, 7, 12pts
3rd Rian Pulles V421, 5, 4, 3, 7, 19pts
4th Richard Holmes V164, 4, 3, 5, 7, 19pts
5th Arwin Bos V540, 3, 5, 6, 7, 21pts
6th Hans Van Dijk V341, 7, 6, 4, 7, 24pts

Silvercup Results
1st Nick Crickmore V150, 2, 1, 1, 1, 5pts
2nd Mark Smith V572, 1, 2, 2, 8, 13pts
3rd Richard Holmes V164, 5, 3, 5, 8, 21pts
4th Vanessa Weedon Jones D-One, 3, 4, 7, 8, 22pts
5th Rian Pulles V421, 6, 5, 3, 8, 22pts
6th Arwin Bos V540, 4, 6, 6, 8, 24pts
7th Hans Van Dijk V341, 8, 7, 4, 8, 27pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS Vareo Nationals
So good to be back on the sea, at Weston We were invited to share venue with the RS100s this year and between the two fleets managed a total of 50 boats to achieve that real championship atmosphere. Posted on 18 Sep RS Vareos at Llandegfedd
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 4 After having bank to bank white horses at Tata Steel, South Cerney, and Milton Keynes it was very welcome to have a weather forecast that made this event sound quite reasonable. Posted on 6 Jul RS Vareos at Milton Keynes
A new venue for this year's circuit We had a new venue for this year's circuit in Milton Keynes Sailing Club. The event took place this weekend and was generously sponsored by Illuminis Insight Software. Posted on 13 Jun RS Vareos at South Cerney
During the club's Asymmetric Regatta It was a great event, very challenging for most with winds ranging between Force 4 to 6; nevertheless 12 RS Vareos were keen to take to the water. Posted on 9 Jun RS Vareo Inlands at Tata Steel
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 1 The wind was building through race one. Cheryl Wood started well but went too far left allowing Luke Fisher to take a small lead on the pack at the windward mark. Posted on 5 May RS Vareos at Dutch Open Skiff
Cracking weather and free beer Six Vareos attended this year's Dutch event: two locals, two from Germany and two from UK. We raced in open class 2. This was a fleet of 22 including 8 Isos, 3 D ones, 2 4000s, 2 Aero 7s and 1 Alto. Posted on 13 Oct 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers from RS
Discounts on new boats, and show tickets too Southampton Boat Show started on Friday and runs until Sunday 25th September 2016. Don't miss out on our fantastic show offers and make sure you drop in for a coffee! We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers!
Visit RS Sailing on Stand E045 The Southampton Boat Show runs from 16th - 25th September 2016. We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045 and we are happy to offer you discount tickets! Posted on 16 Sep 2016 Do you sail a RS Boat?
Join your Class Association to get the most from your boat Your Class Association works for ALL RS sailors, setting the rules on the one-design class, arranging fantastic racing, coaching and social events, managing communication, liaising with the builder, and thereby maintaining the value of your boat. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 RS Vareos at Alton Water
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series event Four races were completed on the first day with separate starts for the RS Vareo in the club's regatta. The race team made good use of the whole lake with alternating trapezoid / sausage laps. Posted on 9 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Vareo End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy