Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Sail Trim - Theory & Practice by Peter Hahne
Sail Trim - Theory & Practice by Peter Hahne
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Volvo China Coast Race Week - Preview

by RHKYC Media today at 6:38 am 13-15 September 2017

The 2017 Volvo China Coast Race Week (CCRW) comprises the Volvo China Coast Regatta 2017, sailed over three days in the waters south and east of Hong Kong Island, and the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017, an Offshore Category One race of 673 nautical miles from Hong Kong to Nha Trang, Vietnam.

34 boats will cross the start line to compete in what is anticipated to be three days of the most superb sailing conditions that Hong Kong has to offer. Race organisers, however, are keeping a close eye on a potential typhoon developing off Hong Kong. An emergency meeting was held last night at the Club to discuss contingency plans. The event faced a similar situation in 2016 when Tropical Cyclone Haima brought Hong Kong to a standstill the day before the regatta, however the storm came and went without affecting racing. There is yet another system off Vietnam, which is also being carefully monitored by race management.

The fleet for the 2017 Volvo China Coast Race Week is a very competitive one. RHKYC Sailing Manager Ailsa Angus commented "we have the usual suspects racing and we have a great IRC 0 division this year". IRC 0 includes China's Wang Bin with his Cookson 50 UBOX. Bin skippered the first Chinese yacht to complete a world circumnavigation, as well taking 3rd in IRC Overall in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Shawn Kang has moved from the Premier Cruising Division with his new KER 46+ Lighthorse Alphaplus, with Wade Morgan racing on board; previous team leader of Black Baza - IRC Overall winner of the Hong Kong to Vietnam race 2015 and boat captain of the Abu Dhabi team in 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race.

Five of the boats entered have recently changed hands including; Liu Yong Feng's, Seawolf, which was previously named Black Baza; the KER 42 Custom won Asian Yachting Grand Prix Skipper and Yacht of the Year for 2016/17 under the ownership of Anthony Root and Steve Manning and took second IRC Overall in the China Coast Regatta 2016.

Looking to the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club welcomes the first Italian, Russian and Philippines entries to compete in the Race; Mascalzone Latino, Mattteo Savelli's Cookson 50, No Applause a First 40 CR owned by Alexander Vodovatov and regular participant in the Rolex China Sea Race, Philippines entry, Ernesto Echauz in his TP52 Standard Insurance Centennial.

For the first time in the event's history the Club has introduced staggered starts; the smaller boats will head off on Tuesday 17 October, with the majority of the fleet setting off on Wednesday 18 October. This will allow the boats to converge as they head into the finish in Nha Trang, Vietnam. The sequence acting predominantly as a safety factor, with the bigger boats coming up behind the smaller fleet should they get into any trouble.

2015 IRC 0 winner, Phillip Turner's Reichel / Pugh 66 Alive, is racing in her second Hong Kong -Vietnam Race. With a 2015 elapsed time of 49h 56m 21s being only, 7h 38m 57s behind Syd Fisher's Ragamuffin 100's current race record of 42h 17m 24s, all eyes will be on her to see how the race plays out in what is expected to be a fast race.

More information at www.chinacoastraceweek.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships overall
Several sailors catapulted up the results 132 entries from 16 countries battled it out over five days of racing this week in Hong Kong. Six qualifying races for the Yellow and Blue fleets were sailed on Monday and Tuesday, followed by the 2017 Asia & Oceanian Team Racing Championships. Posted on 6 Oct Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships day 4
Ideal conditions in Hong Kong There were ideal conditions today; sunny skies and 12 to 20kts across the racetrack. Coming into Day 4 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship, Thailand's Jedtavee Yongyuennarn, Turkey's Demir Dirk and Thailand's Panwa Boonnak were the top three. Posted on 5 Oct Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships day 3
Team China win the Team Racing The wind came out in force for day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for the 2017 Team Racing Championships. 16 teams were ranked in terms of points of their top four sailors after two days of racing where 6 races were completed. Posted on 4 Oct Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships day 2
Blue skies and a better than forecasted easterly breeze Day 2 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships saw blue skies and a better than forecasted easterly breeze of 6 to 12kts on the race track positioned off Stanley Bay in Hong Kong. Posted on 3 Oct Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships day 1
Together with Hong Kong's National Day celebrations The 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships opened last night at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in conjunction with Hong Kong's National Day celebrations. Posted on 2 Oct 2018 Hong Kong Race Week
Entry now open Under the auspices of the Hong Kong Sailing Federation and organised in conjunction with the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Hong Kong Race Week 2018 is now open for entry! Posted on 24 Sep Volvo China Coast Race Week preview
Followed by the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race With less then a month to go, sailors are gearing up for the first major Big Boat event of the season; Volvo China Coast Race Week comprising the Volvo China Coast Regatta (13 to 15 October) and the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race (starts 18 October). Posted on 17 Sep Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Autumn Regatta overall
A challenging weekend In all, 90 boats turned out for Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's season opening regatta. Considering the forecast of no breeze, a pleasant surprise awaited Race Officer Barry Truhol as he arrived at the race track for Day 2. Posted on 17 Sep Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup overall
Resolute to the end, Southern Yacht Club claims the trophy The morning may have dawned with dense fog on Narragansett Bay, but by mid-afternoon the sky had cleared and the same could be said of any ambiguity regarding which was the best team at the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Posted on 17 Sep Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Autumn Regatta day 1
0-14 knots for the 88 boats 88 boats turned out for the first day of the Autumn Regatta with much speculation on whether the breeze would also join the fleet due to two typhoons in the region doing their best to suck the breeze out of Hong Kong. Posted on 16 Sep

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy