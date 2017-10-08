Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
Sandiline Polartec® Pants
Sandiline Polartec® Pants

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

Bottle Boat Championship at Waldringfield Sailing Club

by Roger Stollery today at 7:54 pm 8 October 2017

Plenty of wind and sun gave 16 competitors a spectacular day's racing for BOTTLE boats on the river Deben at Waldringfield Sailing Club. With the southerly wind against the ebb tide there was spray everywhere, generated by the speed on the offwind legs with the powerful bottle & plastic cup bows planing through the waves.

After the first few races nearly all these unusual one-designs changed into their small swing rigs to improve their tacking and manoeuvrability, whilst still producing fantastic speeds off the wind.

Everyone enjoyed this, particularly one quarter of the fleet, who were aged between 4 and 10 years old and yet coped well with a little parental help at times, changing batteries, rigs and mending these simple boats, which are mostly made from recycled materials.

After a group photo, the racing began around the simple windward leeward course parallel to the beach. Initially against the southerly wind and the top of the flood tide, this gave almost perfect conditions, which got even better when the tide turned. This spectacle was greatly enjoyed by many family supporters, club members and villagers, who always love to watch this event.

The morning racing

The first two races were won by Graham Viney followed by Mike Pert and Bernard Kufluk all in big rigs. In Race 3 which was won by the latter, Keith Parrott was the first to appreciate the strength of the increasing wind and changed to his small rig. This immediately allowed him to improve his usual finishing position to gain 5th place. It gave him an even better performance in Race 4 when he came 2nd ahead of the overpowered big rig powered boats that were showing their rudders in the air in the strongest gusts. Even more delighted was seven-year-old Oliver Stollery, who won the race after also having his rig changed.

The last race before lunch saw Alan Viney get a win, still in his big rig and absolutely flying downwind. In second place was Rob Vice, who had been struggling all morning to get his boat going during these initial races.

Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship - photo © Roger Stollery
Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship - photo © Roger Stollery

The barbecue

The competitors and the new WSC members were treated to a barbecue laid on by Kim Mayhew and time to mend broken gear, change rigs and get ready before the afternoon racing. Graham headed the lunchtime leaderboard with 11 from Mike 12 and Bernard 14 points.

The afternoon racing

Wayfarer sailor, Mike came out strongly to win Race 6 followed by Marblehead sailor, Rob and Keith Parrott. Bernard took Race 7 and then allowed Rob to collect a string of four first places only interrupted by Mike winning Race 10. Mike also won Races 13, 14 and 16, but allowed Bernard to take Race 15. In these last races there were more juniors sailing than grown-ups! The Championship was all down to the last race, as Bernard only had to come 3rd to beat Mike. However he sailed into a well publicised mooring line that dropped him down to 5th, whilst Mike finished first ahead of the two boys, Oliver and Arthur.

Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship - photo © Roger Stollery
Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship - photo © Roger Stollery

The priz egiving

WSC Commodore, Bob Whitehouse gave away the Junior Championship prizes first, with Oliver with 61 points taking the junior BOTTLE trophy. Second was Arthur Sturmer with 79 points, his brother William 120 and fourth Nathan Stollery with 180.

Oliver Stollery wins the Junior Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship - photo © Roger Stollery
Oliver Stollery wins the Junior Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship - photo © Roger Stollery

Mike took the main BOTTLE trophy with 30 points, with Bernard second with 31 and Graham third with 47. Remarkably, two youngsters took the next two places with Oliver fourth and Arthur fifth.

Mike thanked the race team, which included Sarah Stollery in the rescue boat and scorer Linda Stollery and particularly Roger for having created the idea, designed and built the boats, organised the event and run the event on the day!

Overall Results:

1st Mike Pert, WSC 30pts
2nd Bernard Kufluk WSC 31pts
3rd Graham Viney Guildford 47pts
4th Oliver Stollery (J) Guildford 61pts
5th Arthur Sturmer (J) WSC 79pts
6th Rob Vice Clapham 90pts
7th Alan Viney Guildford 101pts
8th Keith Parrott Frensham Pond 102pts
9th William Sturmer (J) WSC 120pts
10th Graham Whitehead Frensham Pond 158pts
11th Steve Hill Frensham Pond 171pts
12th Howard Fraser WSC 171pts
13th Nathan Stollery (J) Guildford 180pts
14th John Fish WSC 192pts
15th Noel Fraser WSC 193pts
16th Matthew Lake WSC 213pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Marbleheads at Watermead
A healthy entry of 19 skippers A healthy entry of 19 Marblehead skippers arrived at the newly revised facilities at Watermead MBC who had volunteered to run the event with the Chelmsford club unable to host as originally scheduled. Posted on 9 Oct RC Lasers at Fleetwood
Northern Summer & District Championship Round 8 The wind was 12mph from the West North West, which is good for Fleetwood. It then should be straight down the lake enabling us to start near the hut. Posted on 9 Oct RC Lasers at Ayr Bay
Club works hard to remove the weed The Boating Pond at Irvine Beach Park has been weeded up since early June, but the season and some clearing efforts by the Ayr Bay club nearly succeeded in making it weed-free, but not quite. Posted on 3 Oct DF65 Nationals at Eastbourne
41 skippers race in perfect conditions The 23rd & 24th September saw the 2017 DF65 Nationals take place at Eastbourne MYC and with the promise of a good weekend both weather wise and sailing wise an entry of 41 boats appeared lakeside for the skippers briefing. Posted on 26 Sep Vane 36R Beesley Cup at Fleetwood
Avoiding the Northern delicacy 'Jellied Keel' A dry forecast for a change with an 8mph breeze from the South East, and we were good to go for yet another exiting day in the world of Vane sailing. Again, like the last Vane outing, we would be reaching along the lake from both directions. Posted on 25 Sep One Metres at Paisley
Scottish District IOM Travellers event Eight International One Metre skippers gathered promptly and expectantly outside Greenock's Clubhouse at 9.45 a.m. to hear the briefing by the Race Officer, Robert Rooney. Posted on 22 Sep MYA Footy Nationals at Watermead
All looked set to be a classic... With a good breeze forecast from the North, a number of class Footy skippers on the entry list, and the dedicated race team from the host club ready and willing it all looked set to be a classic... Posted on 18 Sep IOMs at Frensham Pond
Gusts were demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht The Frensham Pond IOM Open Event for Nick's Knots was sailed on Wednesday 13 September. The average wind was westerly and some 12mph, but the gusts were nearer 20mph, and came from various directions. This was demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht. Posted on 15 Sep Vane 'A' Bradford Cup and Jim Rose Bowl
Non-radio model yachting racing at Fleetwood With a 6mph wind forecast from the South, a reach in either direction would be called for on each leg of the 'A' Vane sailing. This makes it awkward for the scoring, as normally a 3 points are awarded for the upwind leg and 2 points for the downwind leg. Posted on 4 Sep 2017 IOM Nationals Form Guide
72 skipper set for Datchet Water Radio Sailing Club This weekend (26th-28th August) 72 of the country's best radio sailing skippers will descend on the Queen Mother Reservoir, Slough (Datchet Water Radio Sailing Club) to battle for the International One Metre UK National Championship. Posted on 24 Aug

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy