Streaker Open at Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club

Start of race 3 during the Oulton Broad Streaker Open © Doug Horner Start of race 3 during the Oulton Broad Streaker Open © Doug Horner

by Veronica Falat today at 8:05 am

Four local boats were joined by three visitors for the Streaker class open meeting at Waveney & Oulton Broad Y.C. in Suffolk on Sunday 8th October.

The conditions were rather disappointing with overcast skies and a light north-westerly that faded at times almost to nothing. Fortunately the rain held off until we had finished the final race – although most hadn't got ashore before the heavens opened!

Veronica Falat of the home club won all three races with a combination of good boat speed in the conditions and many years of local knowledge. Duncan McDonald, whose sailing CV includes world championship wins in International 14s and J/111s, is new to Streakers this year and it's bound to be just a matter of time before he's winning the serious prizes in this class too. However, on Sunday he had to be content with three 2nd places.

In race 2 it was very close between him and Veronica until a passing motorboat got much too close and sloshed water into his boat, allowing Veronica to pull clear ahead. Doug Horner was 3rd in the first two races and then decided to sit the last one out.

That final race was a very slow affair as the breeze got lighter and the clouds got darker. Veronica finished well clear but everyone else was closely packed until Duncan gradually got ahead of Mark Langston and Adam Yorkston and they finished in that order.

This was also the final event in the East Anglian travellers' series which included open meetings at Hickling, Royal Harwich, Beccles and Blakeney as well as Oulton Broad. Veronica was the series winner with Doug 2nd and Mark 3rd.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 1972 Veronica Falat WOBYC ‑1 1 1 2 2 1934 Duncan McDonald Newhaven & Seaford SC ‑2 2 2 4 3 1953 Doug Horner Swanage SC 3 3 (DNS 8) 6 4 1920 Mark Langston WOBYC ‑4 4 3 7 5 1588 Adam Yorkston WOBYC 6 ‑7 4 10 6 1723 Ian Mansfield Alton Water SC ‑5 5 5 10 7 1890 Nick Billingsley WOBYC ‑7 6 6 12