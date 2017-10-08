Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Yachting Range
Product Feature
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Streaker Open at Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club

by Veronica Falat today at 8:05 am 8 October 2017
Start of race 3 during the Oulton Broad Streaker Open © Doug Horner

Four local boats were joined by three visitors for the Streaker class open meeting at Waveney & Oulton Broad Y.C. in Suffolk on Sunday 8th October.

The conditions were rather disappointing with overcast skies and a light north-westerly that faded at times almost to nothing. Fortunately the rain held off until we had finished the final race – although most hadn't got ashore before the heavens opened!

Duncan McDonald (1934) and Mark Langston (1920) during the Oulton Broad Streaker Open - photo © Doug Horner
Duncan McDonald (1934) and Mark Langston (1920) during the Oulton Broad Streaker Open - photo © Doug Horner

Veronica Falat of the home club won all three races with a combination of good boat speed in the conditions and many years of local knowledge. Duncan McDonald, whose sailing CV includes world championship wins in International 14s and J/111s, is new to Streakers this year and it's bound to be just a matter of time before he's winning the serious prizes in this class too. However, on Sunday he had to be content with three 2nd places.

Race 3 during the Oulton Broad Streaker Open - photo © Doug Horner
Race 3 during the Oulton Broad Streaker Open - photo © Doug Horner

In race 2 it was very close between him and Veronica until a passing motorboat got much too close and sloshed water into his boat, allowing Veronica to pull clear ahead. Doug Horner was 3rd in the first two races and then decided to sit the last one out.

That final race was a very slow affair as the breeze got lighter and the clouds got darker. Veronica finished well clear but everyone else was closely packed until Duncan gradually got ahead of Mark Langston and Adam Yorkston and they finished in that order.

Veronica Falat leading Race 3 during the Oulton Broad Streaker Open - photo © Doug Horner
Veronica Falat leading Race 3 during the Oulton Broad Streaker Open - photo © Doug Horner

This was also the final event in the East Anglian travellers' series which included open meetings at Hickling, Royal Harwich, Beccles and Blakeney as well as Oulton Broad. Veronica was the series winner with Doug 2nd and Mark 3rd.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
11972Veronica FalatWOBYC‑1112
21934Duncan McDonaldNewhaven & Seaford SC‑2224
31953Doug HornerSwanage SC33(DNS 8)6
41920Mark LangstonWOBYC‑4437
51588Adam YorkstonWOBYC6‑7410
61723Ian MansfieldAlton Water SC‑55510
71890Nick BillingsleyWOBYC‑76612
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Streakers at Ripon
A big fleet of 24 boats A big fleet of 24 Streakers sailed in the Open at Ripon Sailing Club on 30 September. Posted on 3 Oct P&B Race Team Boats For Sale
505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals! As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails. Posted on 22 Sep Streakers at Broxbourne
Final P&B Southern Paddle series event of 2017 The final event in the 2017 Pinnell & Bax Streaker Southern Paddle series took place at Broxbourne SC on Saturday 16th September in light and very variable wind. 12 boats took part from as far afield as Somerset and Suffolk. Posted on 18 Sep Streakers and Lasers at Scaling Dam
A fleet of 20 helms take part A fleet of 11 Lasers and 9 Streakers, including visitors from Ripon, Tees & Hartlepool and Beaver SC arrived at the club on Saturday morning to find blazing sunshine but very little wind. Posted on 13 Sep Streakers at Blakeney
Penultimate Southern Paddle Series event The strong winds forecast for the weekend relaxed considerably on Saturday, to provide a good steady breeze for the penultimate event of the Southern Paddle Streaker Circuit at Blakeney. Posted on 10 Sep Streakers at Island Barn Reservoir
Part of the P&B Southern Area Series Blue Cloudless skies, and an almost flat calm greeted the six entrants for this the first Streaker Open (P&B Sponsored Sothern Area Series) to be held at Island Barn Sailing Club. Posted on 13 Jul MTS Medway Dinghy Regatta
Enjoyed by 29 visitors and 42 from the host club The Medway Dinghy Regatta was hosted and organised by Wilsonian Sailing club on behalf of The Medway & Swale Boating Association over the weekend 8th & 9th July. Locally based MTS Cleaning Services was the lead sponsor. Posted on 11 Jul Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted on 8 Jul Noble Marine Streaker Nationals
Some aching muscles in Torbay The Noble Marine Streaker Nationals were held at Royal Torbay YC over three days (Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th June). The conditions were pretty tough; the forecast had suggested that Friday's wind would have eased by Sunday but that didn't happen. Posted on 30 Jun West Lancashire Yacht Club Regatta
Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open The WLYC Regatta is an Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open meeting all rolled into one. The event is usually held on the sea but this year's event was held on the Marine Lake. Posted on 13 Jun

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy