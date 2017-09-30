Solo Open at Hunts Sailing Club
by Simon Maskell today at 10:41 am
30 September 2017
On 30th September ten visitors joined twelve home boats for the Solo open meeting at Hunts Sailing Club. Competitors were greeted with sunshine and a light to moderate breeze.
Race Officer Duncan Wisbey and his team had their work cut out with a shifting wind. Despite this, excellent courses were set throughout which included three beats in each race, allowing for competitive sailing amongst the whole fleet.
Final results showed Simon Maskell coming out on top, beating brother Mark into second, with Steve Ede in third place.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|5768
|Simon Maskell
|Hunts SC
|‑2
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|5455
|Mark Maskell
|Blackwater SC
|1
|3
|‑4
|4
|3rd
|5608
|Steve Ede
|Ardleigh
|‑3
|2
|3
|5
|4th
|5723
|Alan Bishop
|Girton
|4
|‑5
|2
|6
|5th
|5406
|Jarvis Simpson
|Brightlingsea SC
|‑6
|4
|5
|9
|6th
|5503
|Clive Evans
|Wynyard Yacht Club
|5
|6
|‑8
|11
|7th
|5405
|Mark Fowler
|Hunts SC
|‑11
|8
|7
|15
|8th
|4801
|Godfrey Clark
|Fishers Green
|8
|7
|‑13
|15
|9th
|5522
|Bill Knights
|Hunts SC
|‑12
|10
|6
|16
|10th
|5649
|Steve Bishop
|Girton
|7
|‑9
|9
|16
|11th
|5155
|Gary Fowler
|Hunts SC
|9
|‑12
|12
|21
|12th
|5730
|Vince Horey
|
|10
|13
|(DNF)
|23
|13th
|5147
|John Coppenhall
|Hunts SC
|14
|‑16
|10
|24
|14th
|5243
|Richard Christmas
|Hunts SC
|13
|‑15
|11
|24
|15th
|5134
|Robert Laurie
|RYA
|16
|11
|(DNF)
|27
|16th
|4551
|Bill Hutchings
|Tonbridge
|‑15
|14
|14
|28
|17th
|4783
|Colin Vincette
|Hunts SC
|‑17
|17
|15
|32
|18th
|5765
|Tom Lachlan‑Cope
|Hunts SC
|18
|‑19
|16
|34
|19th
|3864
|Adrian Savage
|Hunts SC
|‑22
|21
|17
|38
|20th
|4506
|Hannah Hutchings
|Hunts SC
|‑21
|20
|18
|38
|21st
|31
|David Hasleham
|Hunts SC
|20
|18
|(DNF)
|38
|22nd
|5279
|Mark Dunne
|Hunts SC
|19
|(DNC)
|DNC
|42
