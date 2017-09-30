Please select your home edition
Solo Open at Hunts Sailing Club

by Simon Maskell today at 10:41 am 30 September 2017

On 30th September ten visitors joined twelve home boats for the Solo open meeting at Hunts Sailing Club. Competitors were greeted with sunshine and a light to moderate breeze.

Race Officer Duncan Wisbey and his team had their work cut out with a shifting wind. Despite this, excellent courses were set throughout which included three beats in each race, allowing for competitive sailing amongst the whole fleet.

Final results showed Simon Maskell coming out on top, beating brother Mark into second, with Steve Ede in third place.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5768Simon MaskellHunts SC‑2112
2nd5455Mark MaskellBlackwater SC13‑44
3rd5608Steve EdeArdleigh‑3235
4th5723Alan BishopGirton4‑526
5th5406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea SC‑6459
6th5503Clive EvansWynyard Yacht Club56‑811
7th5405Mark FowlerHunts SC‑118715
8th4801Godfrey ClarkFishers Green87‑1315
9th5522Bill KnightsHunts SC‑1210616
10th5649Steve BishopGirton7‑9916
11th5155Gary FowlerHunts SC9‑121221
12th5730Vince Horey 1013(DNF)23
13th5147John CoppenhallHunts SC14‑161024
14th5243Richard ChristmasHunts SC13‑151124
15th5134Robert LaurieRYA1611(DNF)27
16th4551Bill HutchingsTonbridge‑15141428
17th4783Colin VincetteHunts SC‑17171532
18th5765Tom Lachlan‑CopeHunts SC18‑191634
19th3864Adrian SavageHunts SC‑22211738
20th4506Hannah HutchingsHunts SC‑21201838
21st31David HaslehamHunts SC2018(DNF)38
22nd5279Mark DunneHunts SC19(DNC)DNC42
