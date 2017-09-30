Solo Open at Hunts Sailing Club

by Simon Maskell today at 10:41 am

On 30th September ten visitors joined twelve home boats for the Solo open meeting at Hunts Sailing Club. Competitors were greeted with sunshine and a light to moderate breeze.

Race Officer Duncan Wisbey and his team had their work cut out with a shifting wind. Despite this, excellent courses were set throughout which included three beats in each race, allowing for competitive sailing amongst the whole fleet.

Final results showed Simon Maskell coming out on top, beating brother Mark into second, with Steve Ede in third place.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5768 Simon Maskell Hunts SC ‑2 1 1 2 2nd 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater SC 1 3 ‑4 4 3rd 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh ‑3 2 3 5 4th 5723 Alan Bishop Girton 4 ‑5 2 6 5th 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea SC ‑6 4 5 9 6th 5503 Clive Evans Wynyard Yacht Club 5 6 ‑8 11 7th 5405 Mark Fowler Hunts SC ‑11 8 7 15 8th 4801 Godfrey Clark Fishers Green 8 7 ‑13 15 9th 5522 Bill Knights Hunts SC ‑12 10 6 16 10th 5649 Steve Bishop Girton 7 ‑9 9 16 11th 5155 Gary Fowler Hunts SC 9 ‑12 12 21 12th 5730 Vince Horey 10 13 (DNF) 23 13th 5147 John Coppenhall Hunts SC 14 ‑16 10 24 14th 5243 Richard Christmas Hunts SC 13 ‑15 11 24 15th 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 16 11 (DNF) 27 16th 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge ‑15 14 14 28 17th 4783 Colin Vincette Hunts SC ‑17 17 15 32 18th 5765 Tom Lachlan‑Cope Hunts SC 18 ‑19 16 34 19th 3864 Adrian Savage Hunts SC ‑22 21 17 38 20th 4506 Hannah Hutchings Hunts SC ‑21 20 18 38 21st 31 David Hasleham Hunts SC 20 18 (DNF) 38 22nd 5279 Mark Dunne Hunts SC 19 (DNC) DNC 42