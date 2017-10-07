Please select your home edition
Rooster South Coast Laser Grand Prix at Chichester Yacht Club

by Andy Palmer-Felgate & Tim Boon today at 6:35 pm 7 October 2017

Chichester Yacht Club hosted their annual Laser Open on Saturday 7th October, with 14 boats attending this final event of the Rooster South Coast Laser Grand Prix.

The blustery 20-30 knot south-west wind allowed race officer Nick Colbourne to make the most of the Chichester Lake area setting a trapezoidal course with reaches at just the right angle to mean snorkelling gear would have been appropriate attire.

Race one was started bang on time (while Andy Palmer-Felgate was enjoying his cup of tea ashore) and in the full rig fleet local legend Charlie Porter went all out to take the win over Luke South. Meanwhile Luke's son Charlie showed the five Radials the way to master the tough conditions. Arthur Farley from the Isle of Wight saw off Patrick Bonner in the 4.7s, setting the pattern of the day.

For race two the wind began to take its toll on boats and bodies, with Charlie Porter going for gold until the sail detached from the boom, while Luke South was sporting a minor facial wound. It fell to heavy weather expert Julian Wilkins to take the bullet followed by Rooster Grand Prix winner Dan Newell from Starcross YC. In the Radial fleet Andy Palmer-Felgate made the start on time to see off an early challenge from Emma Crane.

Race 3 was the decider and it was looking like a family affair with Luke and Charlie South poised to win both fleets until school boy Charlie made what can only be described as a schoolboy error by capsizing to windward on a tack. At least Dad held it together in the full rig fleet. With the tide now ebbing it was time for many to rinse the mud from the mast head, straighten the burgee, and enjoy a delicious tea in the clubhouse prepared by Biddy Colbourne.

Prizes were presented in the Chichester YC Clubhouse along with the prizes for the Rooster South Coast Grand Prix.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
Standard Fleet
1st172767Luke SouthStokes Bay SC2‑313
2nd205791Dan NewallStarcross YC‑3224
3rd192748Julian WilkinsChichester YC41(DNF)5
4th166550Ian PayneChichester YC‑5437
5th181047Charles PorterChichester YC1(DNF)DNC9
6th208671Richard BradshawWeirwood SC‑76410
7th174113Peter ShepherdChichester YC65(DNC)11
Radial Fleet
1st83Andy Palmer‑FelgateChichester Yacht Club(DNF)112
2nd209980Charlie SouthStokes Bay SC1‑223
3rd210000Emma CraneHISC23‑45
4th195249Tim BoonChichester Yacht Club3‑436
5th173510Charlie ShearnKing George SC4(DNF)DNC10
4.7 Fleet
1st208186Arthur FarleyRoyal Victoria YC‑1112
2nd207093Patrick BonnerEmsworth SC22(DNC)4
