Island Sailing Club 2017 Nab Tower Race

by Tony Taylor, Principal Race Officer today at 2:15 pm 7 October 2017

A decision was made by the Race Officer at 0630 to remove Nab Tower from the course and choosing to send the fleets to Bembridge Ledge buoy instead in the hope of providing some shelter in the lee of the Island. His decision, based on the predicted 55 knot gusts at St Catherine's Lighthouse and the forecast of stronger winds by midday proved to be a good one!

With a strong flood tide running at 3 knots off Prince Consort Buoy the IRC fleet held back from the start line with only one boat being OCS. 28 boats started in the IRC fleet and with a strong following wind some boats were round Bembridge Ledge buoy by 0900hrs.

The forecast westerly wind then backed SSW and gave a helping hand to yachts returning up the Solent. By 0945 the winds were 50 knots gusting 64 knots at St Catherines Lighthouse!

The ISCRS fleet of 17 boats set off in an orderly fashion with two boats missing the ODM (Prince Consort) and three others over the line at the start who then struggled to get back across the start line.

At 1045 the wind was still recording 25-35 knots at Stokes bay and 48 to 64 knots at St Catherines Lighthouse. At 1050 Phosphorus II was holding her leading position and heading for the last mark of the course.

Three boats in ISCRS and two boats in the IRC class sailed the wrong side of Snowden to finish and were scored DNF. Some reading of the Sailing Instructions is needed ready for next year!

Overall Results:

PosBoat Name
Class 1 – IRC
1stTilt
2ndAkarana 3
3rdZiggy
Class 2 – ISCRS
1stNo Chance
2ndAlcibiades III
3rdAntilope
