Please select your home edition
Edition
Fernhurst - Oct2017 - 728x90

A Wild Call: One Man's Voyage in Pursuit of Freedom

by Jeremy Atkins, Fernhurst Books today at 12:50 pm 10 October 2017

Martyn Murray was finding modern life suffocating. Following years of soul-searching, his father's death triggered him into opening the old logbooks and charts to retrace the sailing trips they had once shared together. He determined to revisit those waters and bring home the freedom of the seas.

He fell in love with an old ketch in Ireland, which the surveyor described as sound but "in deplorable condition", and restored her enough to sail back to Scotland. Over the next two summers he cruised Scotland's Western Isles, with one goal: to reach St Kilda – the remotest part of the British Isles, 40 miles from the Outer Hebrides.

During his cruising he considered the islanders and their sense of freedom – often restricted by absentee landlords and officialdom. He railed against bureaucracy and commercial enterprise restricting the yachtsman's ability to roam free.

For parts of his journey he was joined by the beguiling Kyla; a rare, independent spirit who both excited and frustrated Martyn. But much of Martyn's voyaging was undertaken alone, encountering a variety of places, situations and characters along the way.

He attempted his long-awaited sail out to St Kilda through the teeth of a storm, believing that achieving this feat would bring him the freedom and clarity that he craved. What he came up against was far more testing and turbulent than the tides and gales of the North Atlantic.

As he sailed back to the mainland things fell into place: a sense of achievement in completing the arduous voyage alone, but – most of all – an understanding of who he is, clarity on his relationship with Kyla and a real sense of his own freedom.

A Wild Call, published on 10th October as a paperback and eBook, tells Martyn's story. It will be available to buy from all good bookshops, websites, chandleries and direct from www.fernhurstbooks.com

The book will be launched at Waterstones in Sauchiehall Street Glasgow at 6.45pm on Thursday 12th October and the author will be talking on the main stage at Scotland's Boat Show on Friday 13th October at 2pm. Anyone in the area is welcome to join the Fernhurst Books' team at these events and meet the author.

Related Articles

ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race
Challenging weather in the Solent on Saturday Steady Force 6 winds did not deter the vessels in Saturday's annual Small Ships Race. Twenty entrants – from a 10 metre long yacht to a 33 metre ketch, and with 180 young trainees taking part – braved challenging weather in the Solent. Posted today at 11:41 am ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race preview
Pilot Cutter vs Yacht vs Ketch The annual Small Ships race starts off Cowes on Saturday 7th October. This race for smaller Sail Training vessels is organised by the Association of Sail Training Organisations based in Gosport. Posted on 4 Oct Sailing Around Britain
A Weekend Sailor's Voyage in 50 Day Sails Sailing around Britain is a dream for many sailors and it was for Kim Sturgess. Kim was a conservative ‘weekend' sailor. He learned to sail at 24, enjoyed dinghy racing and several brief sailing holidays, but had never attempted a substantial expedition. Posted on 3 Oct 2017 U.S. Offshore Championship
Chicago's Kennalley and team win The 10 teams racing in Navy 44 sloops at the 2017 U.S. Offshore Sailing Championship, hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy Sailing Squadron, completed their third and final day of racing on Chesapeake Bay in the best conditions of the weekend. Posted on 25 Sep 5th Thousand Islands Race
01 Express wins The Czech crew of Pavel Belehrad with 01 Express are the winners of the 5th Thousand Islands Race. Posted on 25 Sep Emotional homecoming after voyage
For Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 crew 126 days after having set sail from Largs on the West coast of Scotland, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 Voyage were welcomed back to their starting point today by an ecstatic host of friends, family and supporters. Posted on 23 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 3
Autumn sunshine for Sunday's Cruiser Regatta Two separate weddings, both daughters of stalwart Salcombe sailors, meant that many regular club sailors were otherwise engaged on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 19 Sep The Laser Book - 6th Edition Published
The latest edition of the original Fernhurst book! In 1979, Fernhurst Books was founded with the publication of The Laser Book. Since then, the book has been regularly updated, never been out of print and constantly one of the company's best-selling books. Posted on 12 Sep Milford Marina Weekend Regatta
Sailors of all abilities enjoy the racing Sailors of all abilities enjoyed the Milford Marina Weekend Regatta during the recent bank holiday break, organised by Pembrokeshire Cruiser Racing Club. Posted on 7 Sep Conwy Land Rover Abersoch Keelboat Week
Competitive and varied racing with a user-friendly start time The continued sponsorship by Conwy LandRover has been very welcome and this year the emphasis was on creating competitive and varied racing for all types of boat together with a user-friendly start time and a fantastic social programme.... Posted on 3 Sep

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy