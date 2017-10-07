Please select your home edition
ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race

by Max Mudie today at 11:41 am 7 October 2017
Rona II during the Small Ships Race © James M Pilgrim / UK Sail Training

Steady Force 6 winds did not deter the vessels in Saturday's annual Small Ships Race. Twenty entrants – from a 10 metre long yacht to a 33 metre ketch, and with 180 young trainees taking part – braved challenging weather in the Solent.

Split into four classes with three different starts signalled by cannon from the Royal Yacht Squadron, they all powered off to the Eastern Solent, most with sails well reefed and helped by a 2.5 knot spring tide.

Challenger and Donald Searle during the Small Ships Race - photo © James M Pilgrim / UK Sail Training
Challenger and Donald Searle during the Small Ships Race - photo © James M Pilgrim / UK Sail Training

The 25 mile course took the fleet through the forts, around Bembridge Ledge and back again. The first across the finish line was the ketch Rona II based in Hamble and last over was Cirdan Sailing Trust's Queen Galadriel.

The race is an annual end of season event for the smaller vessels in the UK Sail Training fleet that provide week long adventures for young people all summer. Cowes has hosted this event since 2003. James Stevens, ASTO chairman, said at the prize giving: "During the race the wind was force 7. Force 8 is a gale, so conditions were challenging. Thanks to the skill and professionalism of the Skippers and Mates everyone returned safely after a memorable and exciting day."

Ocean Venture during the Small Ships Race - photo © James M Pilgrim / UK Sail Training
Ocean Venture during the Small Ships Race - photo © James M Pilgrim / UK Sail Training

The winner of class B (for gaff rigged vessels) and of the race overall was Dauntsey School's Jolie Brise. Class C1 was won by Rona II and Class C2 by small yacht City Liveryman, racing for the last time as a Sea Cadet vessel. Class D winner was Combined Cadet Forces yacht Amaryllis.

And because this popular race is very much about the taking part there was also a prize for the 'Most Fun Crew' in the parade of sail, won by Alexander Fairey from the Discovery Sailing Project. Their 'foredeck rowing' outshone the Mexican waving, fancy dress and water pistols on other vessels.

More on www.facebook.com/uksailtraining

City of London, Maybe and Spirit of Scott Bader during the Small Ships Race - photo © James M Pilgrim / UK Sail Training
City of London, Maybe and Spirit of Scott Bader during the Small Ships Race - photo © James M Pilgrim / UK Sail Training
