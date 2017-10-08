Flying Fifteen Open at Notts County Sailing Club
by David Eberlin today at 11:08 am
7-8 October 2017
The weekend of October 7th/8th saw the final round of the Waples Wines Northern Traveller series held at Notts County Sailing Club. This was the first Flying Fifteen open held at Notts County since 2009 after a resurgence in the class at the club saw the re-instatement of class status for the summer race series 3 years ago.
A great turnout saw nineteen boats from all over the North taking part, nine from the home club and 10 visitors from Burton, Dovestone, Northampton, Ripon, Ullswater, Draycote and RCYC.
Saturday was a gusty westerly but averaging out to a steady direction so Paul Brown the race officer setting a tour round the lake long race, testing out spinnaker hadling.
The first race was followed by lunch and then two shorter, simpler back to back races. There was plenty of competition up and down the fleet with plenty of opportunities for overtaking.
Dave and Andy McKee from Dovestone dominated the day with three wins followed by Chris and Marrion Bowen from Northampton and Andy Farmer and Rebecca Ogden from the home club tied for second.
After feeling their way in with the first race there was a strong showing from F15 first timers Tim Cripps and Amy Clay from Notts County with a 3rd and 5th places. Saturday evening the competitors gathered in the clubhouse for a wine tasting by Justin Waples, by the Northern series sponsor Waples Wines which was followed by a roast dinner and pudding.
Sunday began with the boats launching into a virtual flat calm and paddling to the start, racing was postponed until a very light wind arrived. Again three races were sailed with the McKee's continuing their domination. Jeremy Arnold and John Allen from Notts County improved overnight with a 1st and a 2nd which after discards lifted them to second overall behind the event winners from Dovestone.
Chris and Marion Bowen pipping Tim Cripps and Amy Clay for third, who came away with a great 4th place, a good result for thier first race in a 15. Graham and Alistair Lamond from Ripon SC, in a lovely 50 year old wooden Flying 15 took the classic prize and Gary Butler and Paul McCarthy took the silver.
The Northern Travellers final results saw the top two places going to Notts County Sailing Club teams with Jeremy Arnold and John Allen taking the 2017 title from Andy Farmer and Rebecca Ogden in second. A great weekend was had by all and had everyone looking forward to next year, and judging by social media there may be a few more Flying 15 sailors at the club.
More photos on ncsc.org.uk/2017/10/07/flying-15-open-2017
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|4005
|David McKee
|Andy McKee
|Dovestone SC
|‑1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(DNC)
|4
|2nd
|3936
|Jeremy Arnold
|John Allen
|NCSC
|2
|(DNC)
|‑6
|2
|6
|1
|11
|3rd
|4013
|Chris Bowen
|Marrion Bowen
|Northampton SC
|3
|5
|2
|‑11
|‑7
|3
|13
|4th
|3465
|Tim Cripps
|Amy Clay
|NCSC
|‑11
|3
|5
|3
|2
|‑10
|13
|5th
|4056
|Andrew Farmer
|Rebecca Ogden
|NCSC
|5
|2
|3
|‑6
|5
|‑9
|15
|6th
|4022
|Andy Goddard
|Tom Goddard
|Dovestone SC
|4
|6
|‑11
|‑7
|3
|6
|19
|7th
|4033
|Justin Waples
|Charlotte Graham
|RCVC
|‑8
|‑9
|4
|5
|8
|4
|21
|8th
|3902
|Riochard Hope
|N Stenson
|Draycote SC
|7
|4
|‑8
|4
|‑9
|7
|22
|9th
|3655
|Will Gardner
|N Theokritoff
|NCSC
|6
|7
|7
|‑8
|‑10
|5
|25
|10th
|3599
|Ross Ryan
|Martin Payne
|NCSC
|‑12
|‑11
|9
|10
|4
|8
|31
|11th
|3517
|Craig Robinson
|Hannah Davies
|Ullswater YC
|9
|10
|‑12
|‑13
|11
|2
|32
|12th
|3975
|Angus Wright
|Paul Barnes
|Notts County SC
|‑13
|8
|10
|12
|‑13
|12
|42
|13th
|617
|Graham Lamond
|Alistair Lamond
|Ripon SC
|‑15
|12
|‑14
|9
|14
|11
|46
|14th
|3379
|Garry Butlewr
|Paul McAarthy
|Burton SC
|‑14
|13
|‑15
|14
|12
|13
|52
|15th
|2660
|Peter Needham
|Brian West
|Burton SC
|‑16
|14
|13
|‑15
|15
|14
|56
|16th
|3676
|John Chambers
|John Day
|NCSC
|10
|15
|‑17
|‑17
|16
|16
|57
|17th
|655
|Jon Ainsley
|K Smith
|NCSC
|‑18.5
|17.5
|‑19
|16
|17
|15
|65.5
|18th
|3403
|David Bentley
|Phil Coleman
|Burton SC
|17
|16
|16
|‑19
|‑19
|17
|66
|19th
|3146
|K Burgess
|A Jones
|NCSC
|‑18.5
|17.5
|‑18
|18
|18
|18
|71.5
