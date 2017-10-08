Flying Fifteen Open at Notts County Sailing Club

by David Eberlin today at 11:08 am

The weekend of October 7th/8th saw the final round of the Waples Wines Northern Traveller series held at Notts County Sailing Club. This was the first Flying Fifteen open held at Notts County since 2009 after a resurgence in the class at the club saw the re-instatement of class status for the summer race series 3 years ago.

A great turnout saw nineteen boats from all over the North taking part, nine from the home club and 10 visitors from Burton, Dovestone, Northampton, Ripon, Ullswater, Draycote and RCYC.

Saturday was a gusty westerly but averaging out to a steady direction so Paul Brown the race officer setting a tour round the lake long race, testing out spinnaker hadling.

The first race was followed by lunch and then two shorter, simpler back to back races. There was plenty of competition up and down the fleet with plenty of opportunities for overtaking.

Dave and Andy McKee from Dovestone dominated the day with three wins followed by Chris and Marrion Bowen from Northampton and Andy Farmer and Rebecca Ogden from the home club tied for second.

After feeling their way in with the first race there was a strong showing from F15 first timers Tim Cripps and Amy Clay from Notts County with a 3rd and 5th places. Saturday evening the competitors gathered in the clubhouse for a wine tasting by Justin Waples, by the Northern series sponsor Waples Wines which was followed by a roast dinner and pudding.

Sunday began with the boats launching into a virtual flat calm and paddling to the start, racing was postponed until a very light wind arrived. Again three races were sailed with the McKee's continuing their domination. Jeremy Arnold and John Allen from Notts County improved overnight with a 1st and a 2nd which after discards lifted them to second overall behind the event winners from Dovestone.

Chris and Marion Bowen pipping Tim Cripps and Amy Clay for third, who came away with a great 4th place, a good result for thier first race in a 15. Graham and Alistair Lamond from Ripon SC, in a lovely 50 year old wooden Flying 15 took the classic prize and Gary Butler and Paul McCarthy took the silver.

The Northern Travellers final results saw the top two places going to Notts County Sailing Club teams with Jeremy Arnold and John Allen taking the 2017 title from Andy Farmer and Rebecca Ogden in second. A great weekend was had by all and had everyone looking forward to next year, and judging by social media there may be a few more Flying 15 sailors at the club.

More photos on ncsc.org.uk/2017/10/07/flying-15-open-2017

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 4005 David McKee Andy McKee Dovestone SC ‑1 1 1 1 1 (DNC) 4 2nd 3936 Jeremy Arnold John Allen NCSC 2 (DNC) ‑6 2 6 1 11 3rd 4013 Chris Bowen Marrion Bowen Northampton SC 3 5 2 ‑11 ‑7 3 13 4th 3465 Tim Cripps Amy Clay NCSC ‑11 3 5 3 2 ‑10 13 5th 4056 Andrew Farmer Rebecca Ogden NCSC 5 2 3 ‑6 5 ‑9 15 6th 4022 Andy Goddard Tom Goddard Dovestone SC 4 6 ‑11 ‑7 3 6 19 7th 4033 Justin Waples Charlotte Graham RCVC ‑8 ‑9 4 5 8 4 21 8th 3902 Riochard Hope N Stenson Draycote SC 7 4 ‑8 4 ‑9 7 22 9th 3655 Will Gardner N Theokritoff NCSC 6 7 7 ‑8 ‑10 5 25 10th 3599 Ross Ryan Martin Payne NCSC ‑12 ‑11 9 10 4 8 31 11th 3517 Craig Robinson Hannah Davies Ullswater YC 9 10 ‑12 ‑13 11 2 32 12th 3975 Angus Wright Paul Barnes Notts County SC ‑13 8 10 12 ‑13 12 42 13th 617 Graham Lamond Alistair Lamond Ripon SC ‑15 12 ‑14 9 14 11 46 14th 3379 Garry Butlewr Paul McAarthy Burton SC ‑14 13 ‑15 14 12 13 52 15th 2660 Peter Needham Brian West Burton SC ‑16 14 13 ‑15 15 14 56 16th 3676 John Chambers John Day NCSC 10 15 ‑17 ‑17 16 16 57 17th 655 Jon Ainsley K Smith NCSC ‑18.5 17.5 ‑19 16 17 15 65.5 18th 3403 David Bentley Phil Coleman Burton SC 17 16 16 ‑19 ‑19 17 66 19th 3146 K Burgess A Jones NCSC ‑18.5 17.5 ‑18 18 18 18 71.5