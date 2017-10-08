Please select your home edition
Spinlock Deckvest 5D Pro Sensor
Spinlock Deckvest 5D Pro Sensor
Flying Fifteen Open at Notts County Sailing Club

by David Eberlin today at 11:08 am 7-8 October 2017

The weekend of October 7th/8th saw the final round of the Waples Wines Northern Traveller series held at Notts County Sailing Club. This was the first Flying Fifteen open held at Notts County since 2009 after a resurgence in the class at the club saw the re-instatement of class status for the summer race series 3 years ago.

A great turnout saw nineteen boats from all over the North taking part, nine from the home club and 10 visitors from Burton, Dovestone, Northampton, Ripon, Ullswater, Draycote and RCYC.

Saturday was a gusty westerly but averaging out to a steady direction so Paul Brown the race officer setting a tour round the lake long race, testing out spinnaker hadling.

The first race was followed by lunch and then two shorter, simpler back to back races. There was plenty of competition up and down the fleet with plenty of opportunities for overtaking.

Dave and Andy McKee from Dovestone dominated the day with three wins followed by Chris and Marrion Bowen from Northampton and Andy Farmer and Rebecca Ogden from the home club tied for second.

Flying reaching during the Notts County Flying Fifteen Open - photo © David Eberlin
Flying reaching during the Notts County Flying Fifteen Open - photo © David Eberlin

After feeling their way in with the first race there was a strong showing from F15 first timers Tim Cripps and Amy Clay from Notts County with a 3rd and 5th places. Saturday evening the competitors gathered in the clubhouse for a wine tasting by Justin Waples, by the Northern series sponsor Waples Wines which was followed by a roast dinner and pudding.

Tim Cripps and Amy Clay came 4th in their first Notts County Flying Fifteen Open - photo © David Eberlin
Tim Cripps and Amy Clay came 4th in their first Notts County Flying Fifteen Open - photo © David Eberlin

Sunday began with the boats launching into a virtual flat calm and paddling to the start, racing was postponed until a very light wind arrived. Again three races were sailed with the McKee's continuing their domination. Jeremy Arnold and John Allen from Notts County improved overnight with a 1st and a 2nd which after discards lifted them to second overall behind the event winners from Dovestone.

Light winds on Sunday during the Notts County Flying Fifteen Open - photo © David Eberlin
Light winds on Sunday during the Notts County Flying Fifteen Open - photo © David Eberlin

Chris and Marion Bowen pipping Tim Cripps and Amy Clay for third, who came away with a great 4th place, a good result for thier first race in a 15. Graham and Alistair Lamond from Ripon SC, in a lovely 50 year old wooden Flying 15 took the classic prize and Gary Butler and Paul McCarthy took the silver.

Notts County Flying Fifteen Open prize winners - photo © David Eberlin
Notts County Flying Fifteen Open prize winners - photo © David Eberlin

The Northern Travellers final results saw the top two places going to Notts County Sailing Club teams with Jeremy Arnold and John Allen taking the 2017 title from Andy Farmer and Rebecca Ogden in second. A great weekend was had by all and had everyone looking forward to next year, and judging by social media there may be a few more Flying 15 sailors at the club.

More photos on ncsc.org.uk/2017/10/07/flying-15-open-2017

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st4005David McKeeAndy McKeeDovestone SC‑11111(DNC)4
2nd3936Jeremy ArnoldJohn AllenNCSC2(DNC)‑626111
3rd4013Chris BowenMarrion BowenNorthampton SC352‑11‑7313
4th3465Tim CrippsAmy ClayNCSC‑113532‑1013
5th4056Andrew FarmerRebecca OgdenNCSC523‑65‑915
6th4022Andy GoddardTom GoddardDovestone SC46‑11‑73619
7th4033Justin WaplesCharlotte GrahamRCVC‑8‑9458421
8th3902Riochard HopeN StensonDraycote SC74‑84‑9722
9th3655Will GardnerN TheokritoffNCSC677‑8‑10525
10th3599Ross RyanMartin PayneNCSC‑12‑119104831
11th3517Craig RobinsonHannah DaviesUllswater YC910‑12‑1311232
12th3975Angus WrightPaul BarnesNotts County SC‑1381012‑131242
13th617Graham LamondAlistair LamondRipon SC‑1512‑149141146
14th3379Garry ButlewrPaul McAarthyBurton SC‑1413‑1514121352
15th2660Peter NeedhamBrian WestBurton SC‑161413‑15151456
16th3676John ChambersJohn DayNCSC1015‑17‑17161657
17th655Jon AinsleyK SmithNCSC‑18.517.5‑1916171565.5
18th3403David BentleyPhil ColemanBurton SC171616‑19‑191766
19th3146K BurgessA JonesNCSC‑18.517.5‑1818181871.5
