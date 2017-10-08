GP14 Midland Bell Open at Chelmarsh Sailing Club
by John Toone today at 3:55 pm
8 October 2017
GP14s at Chelmarsh © John Dickinson
This event drew just 12 boats. The forecasts of little or no wind earlier in the week probably had something to do with the low turnout. Despite that we enjoyed a reasonable light breeze for most of the day and had a good sail.
In first place were Mark McKeever and Kevin Hopkins from Midland SC, in second place were Peter Jacques and Peter Tate and in third place Ian Willis and Keith Dutton from South Staffs S.C.
