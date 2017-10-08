Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
GP14 Rudder Bag
GP14 Rudder Bag
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GP14 Midland Bell Open at Chelmarsh Sailing Club

by John Toone today at 3:55 pm 8 October 2017
GP14s at Chelmarsh © John Dickinson

This event drew just 12 boats. The forecasts of little or no wind earlier in the week probably had something to do with the low turnout. Despite that we enjoyed a reasonable light breeze for most of the day and had a good sail.

In first place were Mark McKeever and Kevin Hopkins from Midland SC, in second place were Peter Jacques and Peter Tate and in third place Ian Willis and Keith Dutton from South Staffs S.C.

GP14s at Chelmarsh - photo © John Dickinson
GP14s at Chelmarsh - photo © John Dickinson
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

All Ireland Sailing Championships
Baltimore's Fionn Lyden wins Fresh from winning bronze at the U23 Finn World Championships earlier this summer, Baltimore's Fionn Lyden has won the All Ireland Sailing Championships at Mullingar Sailing Club over the weekend. Posted on 9 Oct GP14s at Bolton
Barbados to Bolton for Marsden and Hill Having last sailed a GP14 off the white sandy beaches and warm steady breezes of Barbados it seems only natural that Neil Marsden and Derek Hill should dust off their GP14 for the Bolton Open. Posted on 3 Oct Over 60 boats signed up
For the 2018 Gul GP14 Worlds With ten months to go until the 2018 Gul World Championship in Mount's Bay there are already as many people signed up as there were at the Nationals a month ago with 64 boats confirmed. Posted on 10 Sep Irish GP14 Nationals at Ballyholme
29 boats race over three days The 2017 Irish Nationals were held on 19th-21st August at Ballyholme Yacht Club. 29 boats competed which included one visiting team from the UK – John Hayes, an ex 470 campaigner from Southport who was sailing with Joel James. Posted on 24 Aug GP14 Nationals at Looe overall
A tense final day for the leaders After the day that will gone down in the GP14 folk lore as 'Black Flag Monday' we were thankfully back to gate starts for Tuesday and races 4 and 5. Posted on 14 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report
Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake. Posted on 12 Aug GP14 Nationals at Looe days 1 & 2
Glorious sunshine and then an OCS record Glorious sunshine greeted the competitors for the first day of the 2017 GP14 National Championships, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, as 64 boats rigged on the crowded beach front. Posted on 8 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted on 8 Aug Entry open for GP14 Irish & Master Championships
Ballyholme has a great reputation for looking after its visitors Entry is now open for the 2017 GP14 Irish and Masters Championships to be hosted at Ballyholme Yacht Club from Saturday 19th August to Monday 21st August. Posted on 29 Jul GP14s and Enterprises at Leigh-on-Sea
Nimbus Trophy and Cockleshell Trophy up for grabs Sunday 23rd July saw a gathering of seven Enterprises and eight GP14s at Leigh on Sea SC for the Enterprise Eastern Area Championships, The Nimbus Trophy, and the current round of the GP14 London and SE Open circuit racing for the Cockleshell Trophy. Posted on 27 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy