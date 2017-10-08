GP14 Midland Bell Open at Chelmarsh Sailing Club

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

In first place were Mark McKeever and Kevin Hopkins from Midland SC, in second place were Peter Jacques and Peter Tate and in third place Ian Willis and Keith Dutton from South Staffs S.C.

This event drew just 12 boats. The forecasts of little or no wind earlier in the week probably had something to do with the low turnout. Despite that we enjoyed a reasonable light breeze for most of the day and had a good sail.

Related Articles

All Ireland Sailing Championships

Baltimore's Fionn Lyden wins Fresh from winning bronze at the U23 Finn World Championships earlier this summer, Baltimore's Fionn Lyden has won the All Ireland Sailing Championships at Mullingar Sailing Club over the weekend.

GP14s at Bolton

Barbados to Bolton for Marsden and Hill Having last sailed a GP14 off the white sandy beaches and warm steady breezes of Barbados it seems only natural that Neil Marsden and Derek Hill should dust off their GP14 for the Bolton Open.

Over 60 boats signed up

For the 2018 Gul GP14 Worlds With ten months to go until the 2018 Gul World Championship in Mount's Bay there are already as many people signed up as there were at the Nationals a month ago with 64 boats confirmed.

Irish GP14 Nationals at Ballyholme

29 boats race over three days The 2017 Irish Nationals were held on 19th-21st August at Ballyholme Yacht Club. 29 boats competed which included one visiting team from the UK – John Hayes, an ex 470 campaigner from Southport who was sailing with Joel James.

GP14 Nationals at Looe overall

A tense final day for the leaders After the day that will gone down in the GP14 folk lore as 'Black Flag Monday' we were thankfully back to gate starts for Tuesday and races 4 and 5.

Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report

Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake.

GP14 Nationals at Looe days 1 & 2

Glorious sunshine and then an OCS record Glorious sunshine greeted the competitors for the first day of the 2017 GP14 National Championships, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, as 64 boats rigged on the crowded beach front.

Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend

Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction.

Entry open for GP14 Irish & Master Championships

Ballyholme has a great reputation for looking after its visitors Entry is now open for the 2017 GP14 Irish and Masters Championships to be hosted at Ballyholme Yacht Club from Saturday 19th August to Monday 21st August.