Artemis Racing AC36 Protocol Statement

by Artemis Racing today at 8:49 am

Artemis Racing is reviewing the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup, and continues to weigh whether to participate in this cycle or await the next.

The most important consideration for our team is the need for a cutting-edge boat design, one that results in speeds that are as fast or faster than in the last America's Cup held in Bermuda. The boat and race format must be seen as bringing the sport of sailing forward and inspiring young and future generations. Other aspects of importance include the cost, which should be justifiable to ensure the right number of participants, and the overall rules should guarantee fairness for all to compete effectively.

Our team will now take its time to carefully review the Protocol, and we look forward to receiving more information on the Class Rule in November.