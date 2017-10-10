Please select your home edition
Artemis Racing AC36 Protocol Statement

by Artemis Racing today at 8:49 am 10 October 2017

Artemis Racing is reviewing the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup, and continues to weigh whether to participate in this cycle or await the next.

The most important consideration for our team is the need for a cutting-edge boat design, one that results in speeds that are as fast or faster than in the last America's Cup held in Bermuda. The boat and race format must be seen as bringing the sport of sailing forward and inspiring young and future generations. Other aspects of importance include the cost, which should be justifiable to ensure the right number of participants, and the overall rules should guarantee fairness for all to compete effectively.

Our team will now take its time to carefully review the Protocol, and we look forward to receiving more information on the Class Rule in November.

Related Articles

RNZYS and ETNZ welcome return
Of New York Yacht Club to the America's Cup The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America's Cup. Posted on 5 Oct American challenge for 36th America's Cup
Pairs two successful racing programmes with New York YC After a decade and a half away from sailing's flagship competition, the New York Yacht Club, represented by Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association, will challenge for the 36th America's Cup. Posted on 5 Oct 36th America's Cup Protocol announced
By the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron The Protocol of the 36th America's Cup was released today at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron after a focused and friendly period of negotiation between the Defender and the Challenger of Record Circolo della Vela Sicilia. Posted on 28 Sep High performance monohull confirmed
Design to be finalised for the 36th America's Cup Emirates Team New Zealand can confirm Patrizio Bertelli's suggestion today that the next America's Cup will be sailed in high performance monohull yachts. Posted on 11 Sep 36th America's Cup Announcement
Protocol to be released in September 2017 The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017. Posted on 19 Jul This is the year of the America's Cup
All set for the oldest trophy in international sport 2017 is the year that the 35th America's Cup will be decided, and only one team can take home the oldest trophy in international sport. Will it be defenders ORACLE TEAM USA again? Or one of the five worthy challengers? Only time will tell. Posted on 2 Jan From AC45F to AC45S to ACC
Jimmy Spithill explains the progression ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill explains the progression from the AC45F raced in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series to the America's Cup Class boats we will see the teams launching early in 2017. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 35th America's Cup Schedule Announced
Almost five weeks of world class sailing action The full event schedule for the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017 has been confirmed, outlining the calendar of almost five weeks of world class sailing action which lies ahead in the beautiful waters of Bermuda Posted on 18 Oct 2016 35th America's Cup Sustainability Charter
Collective environmental responsibility The America's Cup Event Authority (ACEA) and the six America's Cup teams – ORACLE TEAM USA, Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand, Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan and Groupama Team France – have announced a Sustainability Charter. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 SoftBank Team Japan cracks the foiling tack
While training with their AC45 Sport test boat SoftBank Team Japan announced today that they cracked the foiling tack earlier this year while training with their AC45 Sport test boat in Bermuda. Posted on 25 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
