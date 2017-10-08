Please select your home edition
WASZP Open at Bala Sailing Club

7-8 October 2017
Moth and WASZP Open at Bala © John Hunter

Six Waszps gathered at Bala on a blustery and shifty Saturday morning. With simple short sausage courses it was a first opportunity for much of the fleet to experience start lines and racing in a foiling class and it was great that everyone was able to get around the course, even if significant parts of it were spent swimming.

Stuart Appleby showed why he was top Brit in Garda, with some refined boat handling and intelligent sailing to win all 4 races and claim his first Waszp open win. Andy Hutchison showed admirable and surprising transferable skills, having moved recently from Solo sailing, to take second place.

At times the racing was close between all the boats in the fleet, the highlight being everyone foiling to windward off the start line (even if there was a gentleman's agreement to all start on port to ensure one less tack!). Special mention to Duncan Hepplewhite for his extraordinary acceleration in race 3 and to Graham Priestley for an impromptu study of shoreline vegetation.

Sunday dawned with no wind present or in the forecast and so the fleet disbanded with promises of another get-together very soon.

A quick shout out to all you Waszp sailors that are considering joining the circuit next year, please don't worry about it all being very new, the events, whilst competitive are friendly, have a mix of abilities, with everyone at the start of their foiling journey and are held in a spirit of inclusivity and mutual support.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
12078Stuart APPLEBYWPNSA‑11113
22Andy HUTCHISONLoch Earn SC‑22226
3230Graham PRIESTLEYUllswater YC33‑539
42436Duncan HEPPLEWHITELoch Lomond SC‑543411
52294Ewen McLELLANImperial Podna YC4(DNC)4DNC15
62019Tristan PAYNEHayling Island SC(DNC)56516
