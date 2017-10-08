National Squib Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

Squib Inlands at Rutland © RSC Squib Inlands at Rutland © RSC

by Pete Richards today at 7:11 am

A fine entry of 37 Squibs travelled to Rutland on the weekend of 7 & 8 October for their Inland National Championship. Saturday dawned grey and forbidding but thankfully with a great, if somewhat chilly, shifty, force 4 breeze from the west resulting in an interesting and challenging day's racing. Some of the gusts were levelling.

First to the weather mark in the first race were the SCYC team of Malcolm Blackburn and David Shiel in Moonstone (96) closely followed by Alan Johnson and David Garlick, Cariad Bach (132) from the same club. They held these positions until the end of the race. After a poor start, current National Champions, Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan, Ric O'Shea (136) pulled up to third. This early domination by the SCYC boats was not to continue.

Class Chairman, Nigel Grogan crewed by his son Jack convincingly won the second race followed by fellow Burnham / Royal Corinthian boats, Lady Penelope (819), Malcolm Hutchings and Andy Ramsey and Spoof (811), Micky Wright and Alex Porteous. The scene was set for a showdown between the two clubs.

Only to be disrupted by Bryan and Jenny Riley from WOBYC sailing Brimstone (73) who easily won the third race. However, the Grogans, Blackburn and Metcalf were there in 2,3 and 4 places keeping the pressure on.

The home fleet, Rutland SC, hosted a great evening dinner and the Squibs proceeded to drink the club bar out of bitter and nearly all the red wine before retiring for the night.

Sunday morning produced a clear, fine, sunny day with a gentle force 3 westerly – perfect conditions. Again it was shifty, but that is the norm for Rutland.

Metcalf and Hogan showed their prowess in these conditions gaining a 1st and a 2nd in races 4 and 5 which gave them the meeting and the Inland Nationals to add to their victory at Holyhead earlier in the year. The Grogans were a close second overall and the Rileys sailed consistently well to gain third.

Worthy of note was the performance of one of the new Rondar Squibs, sailed by Andrew Moore and Peter Hallinan from Felixstowe Ferry SC. They achieved 4th in race 2 and 2nd in Race 4, which combined with more mid-fleet performances gave them 15th overall. A great result for the new Squib showing its potential to compete on an equal footing with existing boats.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Sail No Boat Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st Josh Metcalfe Mark Hogan 136 Ric Oshea SCYC 3 ‑6 4 1 2 10 2nd Nigel Grogan Jack Grogan 105 Helmut Shoing 11 RCYC ‑9 1 2 7 3 13 3rd Bryan Riley Jenny Riley 73 Brimstone WOBYC/RNSYC 7 7 1 5 ‑8 20 4th Mickey Wright Alex Porteous 811 Spoof RCYC 12 3 ‑21 4 6 25 5th David Wines Keith Davies 828 White Magic West Hoe SC 5 10 6 6 (DNS) 27 6th Malcolm Blackburn David Shiel 96 Moonstone SCYC 1 8 3 21 ‑23 33 7th Gerald Dyson Tony Saltonstall 800 Alchemy Royal Yorkshire YC 13 9 15 ‑23 1 38 8th Alan Johnson David Garlick 132 Cariad Bach SCYC 2 18 5 13 ‑20 38 9th Malcolm Hutchings Andy Ramsey 819 Lady Penelope Royal Corinthian ‑17 2 7 16 16 41 10th Mike Hughes Gary Cateral 872 Pocahontas 11 12 14 ‑18 5 42 11th Nic Tolhurst 868 By the Lee RCYC 6 14 8 14 ‑19 42 12th Brian Holland Tony Sampson 789 Dream On SCYC 4 ‑19 9 12 18 43 13th Philip Barnes David Thomas 137 Atomic TBSC 20 5 ‑25 10 9 44 14th Robert Coyle Marc Rawinsky 823 Humphrey RCYC ‑21 13 16 8 10 47 15th Andrew Moore Peter Hallinan 902 FFSC 14 4 ‑28 2 28 48 16th Ian Gray Ian Simons 157 Cheque Mate RCYC 19 ‑22 11 17 7 54 17th Phil Aspinall Howie Enkel 72 Guy Fawkes Royal Corinthian 10 24 ‑29 9 14 57 18th Martin Harrison Jules Batchelor 500 Hussar Royal Victoria YC ‑22 17 13 15 12 57 19th Richard Sullivan Sue Harper 855 Croc RNYC/WOBYC 15 11 ‑30 20 13 59 20th Toby Taylor Stephen Weakes 108 Ogo Pogo SCYC ‑25 15 23 11 15 64 21st Richard Roberts John Jones 755 Cybi Holyhead SC ‑27 21 19 25 4 69 22nd Roland Wilson Sam Prime 52 Bachante RVYC 23 29 17 3 (DNC) 72 23rd Ian Keeley Matthew Keely 16 Squibbo RBYC 8 23 12 ‑33 29 72 24th Will Davies Kevan Gibb 832 Willpower Royal Forth YC 18 16 ‑27 26 17 77 25th Chris Hill James Pritchard 104 Wildfire RDYC 24 ‑32 20 31 11 86 26th Simon Marfleet Stef Oosthuysen 50 Firebird WOBYC ‑30 28 18 19 22 87 27th Peter Marchant Andy Biddle 736 Magic Roundabout RCYC 16 25 26 ‑30 21 88 28th John Sparrow Ralph Banthorpe 845 Rock 'n' Roll SCYC 26 20 ‑31 27 25 98 29th David Grindley Pete Richards 760 Surprise RCYC 28 26 22 22 (DNC) 98 30th Simon Vines Michael Brown 780 Quantum Weymouth SC 31 (DNC) 10 24 DNC 103 31st Peter Dale Julian Smith 856 Second Time Around RSC ‑29 27 24 28 26 105 32nd Barry Searle Gill Lamb 468 Ignite Waldringfield 32 31 33 ‑35 27 123 33rd David Cannell Ms Ricky East 40 Ruby Waldringfield 33 30 (DNS) 32 30 125 34th Tudor Roberts Matthew Roberts 847 Little Quickie Holyhead SC (DNC) DNC DNC 29 24 129 35th Tony Gibson Paul Sleeman 900 Top Dog Stone SC (DNC) DNC 32 36 31 137 36th Ben Lyddington Amy Spare 727 Mosquito RCYC 34 33 (DNC) 34 DNC 139 37th John Griffin Joanna Griffin 630 Elsie RSC (DNC) DNC DNC 37 32 145