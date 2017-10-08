National Squib Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club
7-8 October 2017
Squib Inlands at Rutland © RSC
A fine entry of 37 Squibs travelled to Rutland on the weekend of 7 & 8 October for their Inland National Championship. Saturday dawned grey and forbidding but thankfully with a great, if somewhat chilly, shifty, force 4 breeze from the west resulting in an interesting and challenging day's racing. Some of the gusts were levelling.
First to the weather mark in the first race were the SCYC team of Malcolm Blackburn and David Shiel in Moonstone (96) closely followed by Alan Johnson and David Garlick, Cariad Bach (132) from the same club. They held these positions until the end of the race. After a poor start, current National Champions, Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan, Ric O'Shea (136) pulled up to third. This early domination by the SCYC boats was not to continue.
Class Chairman, Nigel Grogan crewed by his son Jack convincingly won the second race followed by fellow Burnham / Royal Corinthian boats, Lady Penelope (819), Malcolm Hutchings and Andy Ramsey and Spoof (811), Micky Wright and Alex Porteous. The scene was set for a showdown between the two clubs.
Only to be disrupted by Bryan and Jenny Riley from WOBYC sailing Brimstone (73) who easily won the third race. However, the Grogans, Blackburn and Metcalf were there in 2,3 and 4 places keeping the pressure on.
The home fleet, Rutland SC, hosted a great evening dinner and the Squibs proceeded to drink the club bar out of bitter and nearly all the red wine before retiring for the night.
Sunday morning produced a clear, fine, sunny day with a gentle force 3 westerly – perfect conditions. Again it was shifty, but that is the norm for Rutland.
Metcalf and Hogan showed their prowess in these conditions gaining a 1st and a 2nd in races 4 and 5 which gave them the meeting and the Inland Nationals to add to their victory at Holyhead earlier in the year. The Grogans were a close second overall and the Rileys sailed consistently well to gain third.
Worthy of note was the performance of one of the new Rondar Squibs, sailed by Andrew Moore and Peter Hallinan from Felixstowe Ferry SC. They achieved 4th in race 2 and 2nd in Race 4, which combined with more mid-fleet performances gave them 15th overall. A great result for the new Squib showing its potential to compete on an equal footing with existing boats.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Helm
|Crew
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|Josh Metcalfe
|Mark Hogan
|136
|Ric Oshea
|SCYC
|3
|‑6
|4
|1
|2
|10
|2nd
|Nigel Grogan
|Jack Grogan
|105
|Helmut Shoing 11
|RCYC
|‑9
|1
|2
|7
|3
|13
|3rd
|Bryan Riley
|Jenny Riley
|73
|Brimstone
|WOBYC/RNSYC
|7
|7
|1
|5
|‑8
|20
|4th
|Mickey Wright
|Alex Porteous
|811
|Spoof
|RCYC
|12
|3
|‑21
|4
|6
|25
|5th
|David Wines
|Keith Davies
|828
|White Magic
|West Hoe SC
|5
|10
|6
|6
|(DNS)
|27
|6th
|Malcolm Blackburn
|David Shiel
|96
|Moonstone
|SCYC
|1
|8
|3
|21
|‑23
|33
|7th
|Gerald Dyson
|Tony Saltonstall
|800
|Alchemy
|Royal Yorkshire YC
|13
|9
|15
|‑23
|1
|38
|8th
|Alan Johnson
|David Garlick
|132
|Cariad Bach
|SCYC
|2
|18
|5
|13
|‑20
|38
|9th
|Malcolm Hutchings
|Andy Ramsey
|819
|Lady Penelope
|Royal Corinthian
|‑17
|2
|7
|16
|16
|41
|10th
|Mike Hughes
|Gary Cateral
|872
|Pocahontas
|
|11
|12
|14
|‑18
|5
|42
|11th
|Nic Tolhurst
|
|868
|By the Lee
|RCYC
|6
|14
|8
|14
|‑19
|42
|12th
|Brian Holland
|Tony Sampson
|789
|Dream On
|SCYC
|4
|‑19
|9
|12
|18
|43
|13th
|Philip Barnes
|David Thomas
|137
|Atomic
|TBSC
|20
|5
|‑25
|10
|9
|44
|14th
|Robert Coyle
|Marc Rawinsky
|823
|Humphrey
|RCYC
|‑21
|13
|16
|8
|10
|47
|15th
|Andrew Moore
|Peter Hallinan
|902
|
|FFSC
|14
|4
|‑28
|2
|28
|48
|16th
|Ian Gray
|Ian Simons
|157
|Cheque Mate
|RCYC
|19
|‑22
|11
|17
|7
|54
|17th
|Phil Aspinall
|Howie Enkel
|72
|Guy Fawkes
|Royal Corinthian
|10
|24
|‑29
|9
|14
|57
|18th
|Martin Harrison
|Jules Batchelor
|500
|Hussar
|Royal Victoria YC
|‑22
|17
|13
|15
|12
|57
|19th
|Richard Sullivan
|Sue Harper
|855
|Croc
|RNYC/WOBYC
|15
|11
|‑30
|20
|13
|59
|20th
|Toby Taylor
|Stephen Weakes
|108
|Ogo Pogo
|SCYC
|‑25
|15
|23
|11
|15
|64
|21st
|Richard Roberts
|John Jones
|755
|Cybi
|Holyhead SC
|‑27
|21
|19
|25
|4
|69
|22nd
|Roland Wilson
|Sam Prime
|52
|Bachante
|RVYC
|23
|29
|17
|3
|(DNC)
|72
|23rd
|Ian Keeley
|Matthew Keely
|16
|Squibbo
|RBYC
|8
|23
|12
|‑33
|29
|72
|24th
|Will Davies
|Kevan Gibb
|832
|Willpower
|Royal Forth YC
|18
|16
|‑27
|26
|17
|77
|25th
|Chris Hill
|James Pritchard
|104
|Wildfire
|RDYC
|24
|‑32
|20
|31
|11
|86
|26th
|Simon Marfleet
|Stef Oosthuysen
|50
|Firebird
|WOBYC
|‑30
|28
|18
|19
|22
|87
|27th
|Peter Marchant
|Andy Biddle
|736
|Magic Roundabout
|RCYC
|16
|25
|26
|‑30
|21
|88
|28th
|John Sparrow
|Ralph Banthorpe
|845
|Rock 'n' Roll
|SCYC
|26
|20
|‑31
|27
|25
|98
|29th
|David Grindley
|Pete Richards
|760
|Surprise
|RCYC
|28
|26
|22
|22
|(DNC)
|98
|30th
|Simon Vines
|Michael Brown
|780
|Quantum
|Weymouth SC
|31
|(DNC)
|10
|24
|DNC
|103
|31st
|Peter Dale
|Julian Smith
|856
|Second Time Around
|RSC
|‑29
|27
|24
|28
|26
|105
|32nd
|Barry Searle
|Gill Lamb
|468
|Ignite
|Waldringfield
|32
|31
|33
|‑35
|27
|123
|33rd
|David Cannell
|Ms Ricky East
|40
|Ruby
|Waldringfield
|33
|30
|(DNS)
|32
|30
|125
|34th
|Tudor Roberts
|Matthew Roberts
|847
|Little Quickie
|Holyhead SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|29
|24
|129
|35th
|Tony Gibson
|Paul Sleeman
|900
|Top Dog
|Stone SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|32
|36
|31
|137
|36th
|Ben Lyddington
|Amy Spare
|727
|Mosquito
|RCYC
|34
|33
|(DNC)
|34
|DNC
|139
|37th
|John Griffin
|Joanna Griffin
|630
|Elsie
|RSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|37
|32
|145
