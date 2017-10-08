Please select your home edition
HYDE SAILS SQUIB SPINNAKER BAG
National Squib Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

by Pete Richards today at 7:11 am 7-8 October 2017
Squib Inlands at Rutland © RSC

A fine entry of 37 Squibs travelled to Rutland on the weekend of 7 & 8 October for their Inland National Championship. Saturday dawned grey and forbidding but thankfully with a great, if somewhat chilly, shifty, force 4 breeze from the west resulting in an interesting and challenging day's racing. Some of the gusts were levelling.

First to the weather mark in the first race were the SCYC team of Malcolm Blackburn and David Shiel in Moonstone (96) closely followed by Alan Johnson and David Garlick, Cariad Bach (132) from the same club. They held these positions until the end of the race. After a poor start, current National Champions, Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan, Ric O'Shea (136) pulled up to third. This early domination by the SCYC boats was not to continue.

Class Chairman, Nigel Grogan crewed by his son Jack convincingly won the second race followed by fellow Burnham / Royal Corinthian boats, Lady Penelope (819), Malcolm Hutchings and Andy Ramsey and Spoof (811), Micky Wright and Alex Porteous. The scene was set for a showdown between the two clubs.

Only to be disrupted by Bryan and Jenny Riley from WOBYC sailing Brimstone (73) who easily won the third race. However, the Grogans, Blackburn and Metcalf were there in 2,3 and 4 places keeping the pressure on.

The home fleet, Rutland SC, hosted a great evening dinner and the Squibs proceeded to drink the club bar out of bitter and nearly all the red wine before retiring for the night.

Sunday morning produced a clear, fine, sunny day with a gentle force 3 westerly – perfect conditions. Again it was shifty, but that is the norm for Rutland.

Metcalf and Hogan showed their prowess in these conditions gaining a 1st and a 2nd in races 4 and 5 which gave them the meeting and the Inland Nationals to add to their victory at Holyhead earlier in the year. The Grogans were a close second overall and the Rileys sailed consistently well to gain third.

Worthy of note was the performance of one of the new Rondar Squibs, sailed by Andrew Moore and Peter Hallinan from Felixstowe Ferry SC. They achieved 4th in race 2 and 2nd in Race 4, which combined with more mid-fleet performances gave them 15th overall. A great result for the new Squib showing its potential to compete on an equal footing with existing boats.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewSail NoBoat NameClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1stJosh MetcalfeMark Hogan136Ric OsheaSCYC3‑641210
2ndNigel GroganJack Grogan105Helmut Shoing 11RCYC‑9127313
3rdBryan RileyJenny Riley73BrimstoneWOBYC/RNSYC7715‑820
4thMickey WrightAlex Porteous811SpoofRCYC123‑214625
5thDavid WinesKeith Davies828White MagicWest Hoe SC51066(DNS)27
6thMalcolm BlackburnDavid Shiel96MoonstoneSCYC18321‑2333
7thGerald DysonTony Saltonstall800AlchemyRoyal Yorkshire YC13915‑23138
8thAlan JohnsonDavid Garlick132Cariad BachSCYC218513‑2038
9thMalcolm HutchingsAndy Ramsey819Lady PenelopeRoyal Corinthian‑1727161641
10thMike HughesGary Cateral872Pocahontas 111214‑18542
11thNic Tolhurst 868By the LeeRCYC614814‑1942
12thBrian HollandTony Sampson789Dream OnSCYC4‑199121843
13thPhilip BarnesDavid Thomas137AtomicTBSC205‑2510944
14thRobert CoyleMarc Rawinsky823HumphreyRCYC‑21131681047
15thAndrew MoorePeter Hallinan902 FFSC144‑2822848
16thIan GrayIan Simons157Cheque MateRCYC19‑221117754
17thPhil AspinallHowie Enkel72Guy FawkesRoyal Corinthian1024‑2991457
18thMartin HarrisonJules Batchelor500HussarRoyal Victoria YC‑221713151257
19thRichard SullivanSue Harper855CrocRNYC/WOBYC1511‑30201359
20thToby TaylorStephen Weakes108Ogo PogoSCYC‑251523111564
21stRichard RobertsJohn Jones755CybiHolyhead SC‑27211925469
22ndRoland WilsonSam Prime52BachanteRVYC2329173(DNC)72
23rdIan KeeleyMatthew Keely16SquibboRBYC82312‑332972
24thWill DaviesKevan Gibb832WillpowerRoyal Forth YC1816‑27261777
25thChris HillJames Pritchard104WildfireRDYC24‑3220311186
26thSimon MarfleetStef Oosthuysen50FirebirdWOBYC‑302818192287
27thPeter MarchantAndy Biddle736Magic RoundaboutRCYC162526‑302188
28thJohn SparrowRalph Banthorpe845Rock 'n' RollSCYC2620‑31272598
29thDavid GrindleyPete Richards760SurpriseRCYC28262222(DNC)98
30thSimon VinesMichael Brown780QuantumWeymouth SC31(DNC)1024DNC103
31stPeter DaleJulian Smith856Second Time AroundRSC‑2927242826105
32ndBarry SearleGill Lamb468IgniteWaldringfield323133‑3527123
33rdDavid CannellMs Ricky East40RubyWaldringfield3330(DNS)3230125
34thTudor RobertsMatthew Roberts847Little QuickieHolyhead SC(DNC)DNCDNC2924129
35thTony GibsonPaul Sleeman900Top DogStone SC(DNC)DNC323631137
36thBen LyddingtonAmy Spare727MosquitoRCYC3433(DNC)34DNC139
37thJohn GriffinJoanna Griffin630ElsieRSC(DNC)DNCDNC3732145
