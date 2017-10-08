Please select your home edition
Enterprise South East Area Open at Frensham Pond Sailing Club

by Roger Carter today at 6:54 am 8 October 2017

The penultimate SE Area Enterprise meeting on 8th October saw an increased fleet consisting of 4 visitors and 9 home boats sharing the water with a similar number of GP14s.

The forecast for 8 gusting 14 had disappointingly dropped by the morning to 6 gusting 8 NW which caused the race officer, Hugh Marston, to reschedule for 2 races before lunch in case the wind died in the afternoon.

As it happened the wind lasted to allow one race to be completed in the afternoon.

In the first race Megan and Karen Ferguson had a good start and set off showing others the way. However on the last lap, when finding some awkward conditions at the windward mark, were caught and overtaken by David Beaney and Alison White, who then stayed ahead. Martin Davies and Rebecca Bradley, whilst hot on their heels ensured there was no time to relax, finally took 3rd place, with Alan and Barbara Dance 4th.

Race 2 turned out to become rather 2 separate races after a small group benefited from new wind on the port side of the course and broke away, remaining separate to the end. The lead group was led very much from the outset by Alan and Barbara Dance. David Beaney had vaulted from the back group to the lead group on the first run and slowly picked off the boats in the lead group, but Alan and Barbara held steady to win with David settling for second, Martin Davies 3rd again and Megan Ferguson in 4th place.

Race 3 went ahead after lunch with a less strong but workable wind. Things were nicely poised with Megan Ferguson able to win the open meeting on tie break if she could get a win in the final race. Round the first mark Megan lead closely chased by David Beaney. No sooner had David grasped the lead than the fickle wind allowed Megan to retake it or Martin to overtake again, and half way through the race the rest of the fleet caught up with almost all boats within 50 yards at one point. Experience did show, and with Alison focussed intently on tending the jib and David seeking everything from the wind, they secured first place, leaving Megan Ferguson 2nd, with Martin Davies coming in 3rd again.

Alan Dance did not enter the 3rd race, deciding to rest on their 2nd race win, leaving 4th position open for home boat Nick Carr and Kaz Kawamura.

David Beaney and Alison White's speed in variable conditions gave them the Frensham Packard Cup. On the water the racing was much closer than the final results might indicate. Megan Ferguson was competing in her first Enterprise open meeting, having only raced an Enterprise once before and was using the Frensham club hire boat, but as a graduate of the Cadet youth squad she is no novice to competitive racing. If there was a prize for consistency it would have gone to Martin Davies with 3rd in each race but unfortunately that was not enough to give him 3rd place overall.

After the race all were happy to chat in the clubhouse over convivial tea and cakes with the prize giving by the Commodore, Colin Dutton.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st20234David BeaneyAlison WhiteWembley S C1‑212
2nd22494Megan FergusonKaren FergusonFrensham Pond SC2‑424
3rd22330Alan DanceBarbara DanceFrensham Pond SC41(DNS)5
4th22320Martin DaviesRebecca BradleyRugby & Daventry S C‑3336
5th22703Ted BonnerAndy MajuryFrensham Pond SC55‑810
6th22866Dick LankesterDavid WylieWeir Wood S C‑76511
7th22870Nick CarrKaz KawamuraFrensham Pond SC8‑10412
8th22656Roger CarterKeith Mundy/ Reema MannahFrensham Pond SC6‑9612
9th23168Ian JohnsonDavid HayFrensham Pond SC‑108715
10th22705Robin BroomfieldPaul BloomfieldMinima S C‑97916
11th22625Roger MillerAlastair McEwanFrensham Pond SC13(DNF)1023
12th1049Bob BoydMary BoydFrensham Pond SC1211(DNS)23
13th21745Matthew GlasgowNeil ProctorFrensham Pond SC1112(DNS)23
