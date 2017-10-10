Rooster RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 2

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 6:41 am

The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down the lake in time for the 13:00hrs start after the fresh morning northerly had dissipated. The 50 RS Aero entries allow for Class racing of the 3 RS Aero fleets with three separate starts.

Rooster Sailing are supporting the event, providing an exciting array of prizes. At today's daily 'Pasta Party' provided by the hosts FVM the daily Rooster awards were presented through the fleet recognising achievement large and small. 'Top Tips' were coerced from the main movers and shakers, Jon Harvey, Nev Herbert and Simon Maguire where those experts shared their winning gems of knowledge.

In the RS Aero 9s Liam Willis GBR, knocked in two more 1sts to maintain a health lead over lead Simon Maguire GBR. Thomas Sandstrom SWE took race 3 to step up to the podium.

The RS Aero 7 fleet saw Italy's Patrick Zeni winning two more races. Albacore supremo, Nev Herbert, sailed away to take the first race of the day and jump to 4th overall. Ireland's Paul McMahon had a solid day of top 3s to leapfrog Peter Barton GBR for 2nd overall.

In the RS Aeros 5s Rooster Sailing's Kate Sargent carried on where she had left off with three more convincing bullets. Will anyone take a race off her? Ireland's Roy Van Maanen took all the 2nds whilst Jon Harvey GBR took all the 3rds to step up to the podium.

After two days of light/medium racing tomorrow will see an interesting change with the final day's racing set to start at 08:30hrs in the strong northerly breeze which creates good sized waves rolling down the western shore. The intention is to set the 'Quad' course in preference to the 'P'. Bring it on!

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm / Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts RS Aero 5 1 GBR 2130 SARGENT KATE / LEE ON THE SOLENT SAILING CLUB ‑1 1 1 1 1 1 5 2 IRL 2387 VAN MAANEN ROY / GREYSTONES SC 2 ‑4 2 2 2 2 10 3 GBR 1502 HARVEY JON / KEYHAVEN YC 3 ‑6 3 3 3 3 15 4 ITA 11 ARIOLI TIZIANO / CVCE 4 2 4 5 (dsq) 6 21 5 NED 2349 VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN / ZEILSCHOOL AALSMEER ‑7 5 5 4 4 5 23 6 GBR 2100 WILLIS JULIE / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 6 3 ‑9 7 5 9 30 7 GBR 89 DHONAU LEZ / WARSASH 5 7 8 6 6 ‑10 32 8 GBR 1264 CRAVEN JACKIE / YORKSHIRE DALES SC 8 8 6 ‑9 7 8 37 9 GBR 1594 ARCHER JULIE / ULLSWATER YACHT CLUB ‑12 9 10 8 10 4 41 10 SUI 1941 SCHEU ULLI / CVCE ‑11 11 7 10 9 7 44 11 GBR 2225 MCKEOWN JOHN / LANCING SAILING CLUB 10 10 ‑12 11 8 11 50 12 GBR 1650 OLSON SHONA / ABERDEEN STONEHAVEN YACHT CLUB 9 (dns) 11 dns dns dns 59 RS Aero 7 1 ITA 1005 ZENI PATRICK / FRAGLIA VELA MALCESINE ‑2 1 1 2 1 1 6 2 IRL 2414 MCMAHON PAUL / HOWTH 1 2 ‑10 3 3 2 11 3 GBR 2093 BARTON PETER / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 3 3 2 ‑4 2 3 13 4 GBR 6 HERBERT NEVILLE / ROYAL LYMINGTON YACHT CLUB 7 6 ‑18 1 5 6 25 5 GBR 2420 GEORGE BEN / LYMINGTON TOWN SAILING CLUB ‑14 4 3 6 13 8 34 6 ITA 1886 FOSCHINI GABRIELE / A.S.D VELA CLUB DESENZANO 10 10 4 ‑13 6 7 37 7 GER 1903 BARTHEL JULIANE / SEGLER‑CLUB D?MMER 4 7 7 11 8 ‑12 37 8 GBR 2157 ROLFE NIGEL / BURGHFIELD SAILING CLUB 5 9 8 7 ‑10 10 39 9 GER 1723 WALTHER MARCUS / DSCL 8 12 9 5 9 ‑15 43 10 FRA 2417 WOODCOCK TIMOTHY / CVM 13 ‑14 12 10 7 4 46 11 RUS 1017 IVANOVSKIY VLADISLAV / ST.PET.YC 15 5 5 ‑19 11 13 49 12 POR 2114 GAMBOA FERNANDO / LEE ON THE SOLENT / CDPA 6 ‑19 16 15 4 9 50 13 GBR 2162 CHAPLIN PETER / BURGHFILED SAILING CLUB 11 8 ‑17 9 15 11 54 14 GBR 2353 LOCKEY KEITH / ULLSWATER YACHT CLUB 9 13 ‑14 14 14 5 55 15 AUS 2386 STEPHINSON PETER / MHASC 12 15 15 8 12 ‑16 62 16 GBR 2318 THORNE KARL / LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑17 11 6 17 16 14 64 17 GBR 2146 CRAVEN NICK / YORKSHIRE DALES SC 20 16 11 ‑21 17 20 84 18 GER 1524 TECHEN HOLGER / DSCL 18 17 ‑19 16 19 17 87 19 GBR 1071 MARKHAM ALAN / UPPER THAMES SC ‑27 21 13 22 20 19 95 20 USA 8 WENDT BUFF / TRUCKEE MONTANE SAILORS 16 ‑26 25 18 18 21 98 21 NED 2373 OLSON JOHN / ABERDEEN STONEHAVEN YACHT CLUB 25 20 20 12 ‑26 24 101 22 GBR 1370 SAQUI MIKE / CARSINGTON SC ‑26 18 21 25 21 18 103 23 GER 1909 DOMRES J?RN / SEGLERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT E V. 21 22 23 20 22 ‑26 108 24 USA 2315 DUBOIS DOUGLAS / NONE 19 24 (ret) 23 23 25 114 25 GBR 1332 RYLEY NICK / ROYAL LYMINGTON YACHT CLUB 24 23 22 ‑27 25 22 116 26 FRA 1840 FLECHET DAVID / CVM MULHOUSE 23 ‑25 24 24 24 23 118 27 AUS 2317 GILES ANDREW / LAKE CULLULLERAINE YACHT CLUB 22 27 26 (dns) dns dns 133 28 GER 1369 GAEHRKEN PETER / SG MANCHING ‑28 28 27 26 27 27 135 RS Aero 9 1 GBR 1551 WILLIS LIAM / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 1 1 2 1 1 ‑4 6 2 GBR 1806 MAGUIRE SIMON / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 2 ‑4 1 3 2 2 10 3 SWE 2390 SANDSTR?M THOMAS / SK?RG?RDSSTADS SEGELS?LLSKAP (dns) 2 5 5 4 1 17 4 NED 1833 DE LANGE HARMON / WV NIEUWE MEER 4 5 3 2 3 ‑6 17 5 GBR 40 DANIELS NICK / WARSASH SC 5 ‑7 6 4 5 3 23 6 GBR 2001 WILLIS KEITH / LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑6 3 4 6 6 5 24 7 GBR 2368 HOOD JIM / LYMINGTON TOWN 3 6 7 (dns) dns dns 36 8 GBR 44 WATSON GORDON / WARSASH SAILING CLUB 7 ‑8 8 8 7 7 37 9 AUS 9 Giles Andrew / Lake Cullulleraine Yacht Club (dnc) dnc dnc 7 8 8 43

