Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Shadow Long John
Shadow Long John
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Rooster RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 2

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 6:41 am 7-10 October 2017

The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down the lake in time for the 13:00hrs start after the fresh morning northerly had dissipated. The 50 RS Aero entries allow for Class racing of the 3 RS Aero fleets with three separate starts.

Rooster Sailing are supporting the event, providing an exciting array of prizes. At today's daily 'Pasta Party' provided by the hosts FVM the daily Rooster awards were presented through the fleet recognising achievement large and small. 'Top Tips' were coerced from the main movers and shakers, Jon Harvey, Nev Herbert and Simon Maguire where those experts shared their winning gems of knowledge.

In the RS Aero 9s Liam Willis GBR, knocked in two more 1sts to maintain a health lead over lead Simon Maguire GBR. Thomas Sandstrom SWE took race 3 to step up to the podium.

The RS Aero 7 fleet saw Italy's Patrick Zeni winning two more races. Albacore supremo, Nev Herbert, sailed away to take the first race of the day and jump to 4th overall. Ireland's Paul McMahon had a solid day of top 3s to leapfrog Peter Barton GBR for 2nd overall.

In the RS Aeros 5s Rooster Sailing's Kate Sargent carried on where she had left off with three more convincing bullets. Will anyone take a race off her? Ireland's Roy Van Maanen took all the 2nds whilst Jon Harvey GBR took all the 3rds to step up to the podium.

RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda day 2 - photo © Thomas Reuhl
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda day 2 - photo © Thomas Reuhl

After two days of light/medium racing tomorrow will see an interesting change with the final day's racing set to start at 08:30hrs in the strong northerly breeze which creates good sized waves rolling down the western shore. The intention is to set the 'Quad' course in preference to the 'P'. Bring it on!

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoHelm / ClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
RS Aero 5
1GBR 2130SARGENT KATE / LEE ON THE SOLENT SAILING CLUB‑1111115
2IRL 2387VAN MAANEN ROY / GREYSTONES SC2‑4222210
3GBR 1502HARVEY JON / KEYHAVEN YC3‑6333315
4ITA 11ARIOLI TIZIANO / CVCE4245(dsq)621
5NED 2349VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN / ZEILSCHOOL AALSMEER‑75544523
6GBR 2100WILLIS JULIE / LYMINGTON TOWN SC63‑975930
7GBR 89DHONAU LEZ / WARSASH57866‑1032
8GBR 1264CRAVEN JACKIE / YORKSHIRE DALES SC886‑97837
9GBR 1594ARCHER JULIE / ULLSWATER YACHT CLUB‑12910810441
10SUI 1941SCHEU ULLI / CVCE‑11117109744
11GBR 2225MCKEOWN JOHN / LANCING SAILING CLUB1010‑121181150
12GBR 1650OLSON SHONA / ABERDEEN STONEHAVEN YACHT CLUB9(dns)11dnsdnsdns59
RS Aero 7
1ITA 1005ZENI PATRICK / FRAGLIA VELA MALCESINE‑2112116
2IRL 2414MCMAHON PAUL / HOWTH12‑1033211
3GBR 2093BARTON PETER / LYMINGTON TOWN SC332‑42313
4GBR 6HERBERT NEVILLE / ROYAL LYMINGTON YACHT CLUB76‑1815625
5GBR 2420GEORGE BEN / LYMINGTON TOWN SAILING CLUB‑1443613834
6ITA 1886FOSCHINI GABRIELE / A.S.D VELA CLUB DESENZANO10104‑136737
7GER 1903BARTHEL JULIANE / SEGLER‑CLUB D?MMER477118‑1237
8GBR 2157ROLFE NIGEL / BURGHFIELD SAILING CLUB5987‑101039
9GER 1723WALTHER MARCUS / DSCL812959‑1543
10FRA 2417WOODCOCK TIMOTHY / CVM13‑1412107446
11RUS 1017IVANOVSKIY VLADISLAV / ST.PET.YC1555‑19111349
12POR 2114GAMBOA FERNANDO / LEE ON THE SOLENT / CDPA6‑1916154950
13GBR 2162CHAPLIN PETER / BURGHFILED SAILING CLUB118‑179151154
14GBR 2353LOCKEY KEITH / ULLSWATER YACHT CLUB913‑141414555
15AUS 2386STEPHINSON PETER / MHASC121515812‑1662
16GBR 2318THORNE KARL / LYMINGTON TOWN SC‑1711617161464
17GBR 2146CRAVEN NICK / YORKSHIRE DALES SC201611‑21172084
18GER 1524TECHEN HOLGER / DSCL1817‑1916191787
19GBR 1071MARKHAM ALAN / UPPER THAMES SC‑27211322201995
20USA 8WENDT BUFF / TRUCKEE MONTANE SAILORS16‑262518182198
21NED 2373OLSON JOHN / ABERDEEN STONEHAVEN YACHT CLUB25202012‑2624101
22GBR 1370SAQUI MIKE / CARSINGTON SC‑261821252118103
23GER 1909DOMRES J?RN / SEGLERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT E V.2122232022‑26108
24USA 2315DUBOIS DOUGLAS / NONE1924(ret)232325114
25GBR 1332RYLEY NICK / ROYAL LYMINGTON YACHT CLUB242322‑272522116
26FRA 1840FLECHET DAVID / CVM MULHOUSE23‑2524242423118
27AUS 2317GILES ANDREW / LAKE CULLULLERAINE YACHT CLUB222726(dns)dnsdns133
28GER 1369GAEHRKEN PETER / SG MANCHING‑282827262727135
RS Aero 9
1GBR 1551WILLIS LIAM / LYMINGTON TOWN SC11211‑46
2GBR 1806MAGUIRE SIMON / LYMINGTON TOWN SC2‑4132210
3SWE 2390SANDSTR?M THOMAS / SK?RG?RDSSTADS SEGELS?LLSKAP(dns)2554117
4NED 1833DE LANGE HARMON / WV NIEUWE MEER45323‑617
5GBR 40DANIELS NICK / WARSASH SC5‑7645323
6GBR 2001WILLIS KEITH / LYMINGTON TOWN SC‑63466524
7GBR 2368HOOD JIM / LYMINGTON TOWN367(dns)dnsdns36
8GBR 44WATSON GORDON / WARSASH SAILING CLUB7‑8887737
9AUS 9Giles Andrew / Lake Cullulleraine Yacht Club(dnc)dncdnc78843

Stay tuned and keep in touch with everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda day 1
Superb international fleet of 50 boats at Malcesine The RS Aerocup kicked of Sunday with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up, providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly racing, extending the season at Italy's legendary venue. Posted on 9 Oct RS Aerocup at Lake Garda starts Sunday
50 entries from 13 countries are signed up The 3rd RS Aerocup, supported by Rooster Sailing, kicks off at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda this week. Entries continue to build year on year following the successful previous annual Aerocups at Barcelona and Malcesine. Posted on 7 Oct RS Aeros at Papercourt
A fantastic mix for inaugural event The first ever Papercourt Sailing Club RS Aero open meeting saw a fantastic mix of sailors. 20 entries, 12 clubs from Cornwall to Cambridgeshire, all three rig sizes and all entry categories (juniors, youths, ladies and masters). Posted on 1 Oct Massapoag Yacht Club 68th Annual Regatta
America's favourite RS Aero regatta! Apparently I am expected to write a report on the RS Aero racing in the regatta at my sailing club the other weekend. Posted on 21 Sep RS Aero UK River Championship
Racing on the River Trent The RS Aero Northern squad were at the RS Aero UK River Champs in Nottingham this weekend with all to play for, both at the top and amongst the ladies too, in this, the last of a series of six events for the RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017. Posted on 19 Sep RS Aero Autumn Regatta in Germany
Not much wind, but smiles all round The German RS Aero fleet launch for the second time at Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V. Eleven sailors were entered and ten competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s. On Friday nice sailing conditions provided good common training. Posted on 18 Sep RS Aero UK Nationals overall
A whopping 114 entries at Hayling Island The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals hit a whopping 114 entries, over a 50% increase on last year. This feat is all the more incredible considering the event is only five weeks after the Class' first World Championship in France with similar numbers! Posted on 5 Sep RS Aero UK Nationals day 2
A stella day in Hayling Bay With a promise of an increasing breeze 110 entries went afloat in sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 2 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals. Posted on 3 Sep RS Aero UK Nationals day 1
110 helms enjoy sunshine and light winds 110 entries enjoyed sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 1 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals. Posted on 2 Sep RS Aero UK Nationals day 0
Training followed by the 'Challenge Cup' The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals now has a whopping 109 entries, over a 50% increase on last year! Posted on 1 Sep

Upcoming Events

Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Queen Mary SC RS Aero End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy