Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Sovereign 2.4mR Combi Trailer
Sovereign 2.4mR Combi Trailer

Hamble One Design Championships

by Louay Habib today at 8:19 pm 7-8 October 2017

The first day of the Hamble One Design Championships, sponsored by Grapefruit Graphics, began with wind in the low 20s, and gusts of up to 30 knots.

The HRSC race team headed out to Jonathan Jansen, and after a short AP the wind began to ease to around 16 knots, and the race team delivered a full schedule of four windward leeward races in short order. The conditions provided spectacular autumn racing for the sportsboats classes, with fast and thrilling downwind surfing conditions. By contrast the second day produced light winds of about four knots, which slowly built allowing one race for competitors. However, after the first race of the day, the wind died and sadly did not rebuild.

Hamble One Design Championships day 1 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Hamble One Design Championships day 1 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

In the J/70 Class, there was a dramatic final flourish. Doug Struth's DSP gained the upper hand in the very last race to finish top J//70 for the regatta. Graham Clapp's Jeepster was second, but only on countback from Marshall King's The Janitor third. Patrick Liardet's Cosmic scored a bullet to claim fourth on countback, ahead of David McLeman's Offbeat.

Hamble One Design Championships day 1 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Hamble One Design Championships day 1 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

In the J/80 Class, Mike Lewis' Jester reeled off three straight bullets to stamp his authority on the class. However, Louise Makin's Ryoko Meka and Nigel Skudder's Harley Quinn took a race win each and ended the regatta tied on points. Ryoko Meka was second after countback.

Hamble One Design Championships day 1 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Hamble One Design Championships day 1 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

In the SB20s, Charles Whelan's Breaking Bod came flying out of the blocks with two race wins. However Mark Gillett Poor Buoy, produced a very consistent set of results to end the regatta tied on points but second on countback. David Atkinson's Sweaty Betty recovered form a poor result in the first race, to post two bullets to recover into third position.

Hamble One Design Championships day 1 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Hamble One Design Championships day 1 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

For the second round of the Hamble Winter Series, sponsored by The Bugle Hamble, there were class wins for: Gavin Howe's Tigris in the J/88 Class, Malcolm Wootton's modified Farr 30 Pegasus DekMarx in IRC One, Mike Moxley's HOD 35 Malice in IRC Two, Annie & Andy Howe's J/97 Blackjack II in IRC Three, and Stuart Danby's Mustang 30 Respect in IRC Four.

Matt Harris General Manager of The Bugle, Hamble, was on hand to congratulate the winners with complimentary wine and dinner invitations to the gastro-pub located on the River Hamble. "The Bugle is only 100 metres away from the Hamble River Sailing Club, and many of the members are regular customers, so by supporting the Hamble Winter Series, we are giving a little back to our community."

General Manager of The Bugle Hamble, presents Blackjack's Andy Howe with his prize - photo © Louay Habib / Hamble Winter Series
General Manager of The Bugle Hamble, presents Blackjack's Andy Howe with his prize - photo © Louay Habib / Hamble Winter Series

The Hamble Winter Series continues 15 October, incorporating the final round of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit, which will have five races scheduled 14-15 October. The Hamble One Design Championships will conclude on 21 - 22 October, 2017.

For more information and full results visit www.hamblewinterseries.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Elements Race sailing-rally biathlon
J70 sailing mixed with off-road rally car race in Italy The second edition of Elements Race ended on Sunday, 24th of September after 4 challenging days of sailing and off-road navigation in the extraordinary scenarios of the Maddalena archipelago and Gallura inland, in Italy. Posted on 8 Oct Trifecta of Queensland Championship titles
At 2018 2018 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta The Australian Sports Boats Association, along with Australian Measurement System (AMS) have jumped on board with Australian Sailing to host three new Queensland championships at Southport Yacht Club (SYC). Posted on 7 Oct A fresh start for the HP30 Class
With independent technical support The RORC Rating Office has offered to give the HP30 Class professional, independent technical support, with the class rule and other technical class management. Posted on 4 Oct PEYC team blown over by generous support
In the Audi SAILING Champions League final The Port Edgar Yacht Club, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, has proudly supported the only GB team to compete in the final of the European Sailing Champions' League held over 22nd-24th September at Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. Posted on 2 Oct Inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship
2017 Hamble Winter Series kicks off The 36th edition of the Hamble Winter Series kicked off on Saturday 30 September, and included the inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship, organised by the Hamble River Sailing Club. Posted on 2 Oct Audi SAILING Champions League final overall
YCCS crowned best club A decisive final day in the Audi SAILING Champions League final saw the team from host club Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) claim the title of Best Sailing Club 2017. Posted on 24 Sep Audi SAILING Champions League final day 2
Team YCCS maintain their lead after an intense day A busy day for the 32 teams competing in the Audi SAILING Champions League saw them reach a tally of nine flights completed. Posted on 23 Sep Audi SAILING Champions League final day 1
Host team Yacht Club Costa Smeralda lead Fourteen races were completed on the first day of the Audi SAILING Champions League Final in Porto Cervo. Organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with the SAILING Champions League. Posted on 23 Sep Eighteen teams ready to race
In British Keelboat League Final The 2017 British Keelboat League, hosted by Royal Thames Yacht Club, will culminate in Cowes this weekend (22-24 September). Posted on 20 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series overall
Six perpetual trophies awarded on the final day Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. Posted on 18 Sep

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy