Seldén launches World Renowned Furlex for Dinghies and Keelboats

by Susannah Hart, Seldén Masts today at 9:00 am

Seldén Masts Ltd launches three smaller models of their world renowned Furlex, designed specifically for dinghies and keelboats.

The new Furlex 20S, 30S and 40S are based on a rotating forestay wire as opposed to the luff foil found on the larger Furlex models.

The 3 new additions to the Furlex family are made for dinghies and keelboats with 3-4mm forestays. Produced with stainless steel structural parts and composite ancillary elements the Furlex 20S, 30S and 40S are an ideal light weight and durable furling solution for smaller boats.

The new top swivel and bottom furler feature the same quality innovation and performance that has made Furlex the world’s bestselling range of furling systems. The Furlex 30S and 40S are also available with a secondary jib halyard swivel. This would allow the jib to be hoisted on a permanent wire forestay and then furled. Traditionally, a jib would have to be furled on a separate wire to the forestay.

“The main yacht Furlex system is now in its fourth generation and continues to evolve. We felt that the same technology and innovation could be applied to produce a simple furling solution for both dinghies and keelboats; the result being the Furlex 20S, 30S and 40S. The development of these new smaller furling systems demonstrates our commitment to design and manufacture of sailing equipment across the board and not just for the yacht market,” commented Managing Director Steve Norbury.

The new Seldén dinghy and keelboat furlers will be on display at METS in Amsterdam from 14th – 16th November 2017 on the Seldén stand, number 12-721 in the Swedish Pavilion.

www.seldenmast.co.uk