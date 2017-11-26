Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 2 728
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser Stratos Cover
Rain and Sun Laser Stratos Cover

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 starts this weekend

by Lou Johnson today at 6:48 pm 15 October - 26 November 2017
LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 © LTSC

The Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit starts this Sunday, 15th October, and runs every Sunday through to 26th November 2017.

Online entry is now available via the LTSC website (selfserviceltsc.eharbours.co.uk), with racing taking place in the Western Solent for IRC, Lymington Adjusted Handicap, Folkboats and J80's.

Breakfast will be available in the Solent Room from 730am, with the galley and bar open for refreshments when you come ashore after racing. There will be a daily prizegiving scheduled for approximately 1300 on the race days.

The LTSC Solent Circuit this year is sponsored by Caldwells Estate Agents, Lymington Yacht Haven, Ringwood Brewery, Harken UK, and new for 2017 is Grabau International Yacht Brokers.

The Notice of Race and sailing instructions are available on the LTSC web site at ltsc.co.uk/event/solent-circuit-1510-2611.

Follow the series and share your updates on the LTSC Facebook and Twitter using #SolentCircuit.

For further information please contact the office on 01590 674514.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Last minute Bart's Bash in Lymington
Impromptu race in the Western Solent With the Lymington Scow 'National' Championship being held at LTSC on the 17th September, normal Sunday club racing was cancelled. Posted on 19 Sep Lymington Town SC Sunday Late Points 4
Squeezing in some racing before the wind built Sunday dawned bright and sunny with light winds but an ominous forecast for big breeze and rain by lunch time. The race team hoped to squeeze in two quick races before the conditions deteriorated. Posted on 10 Sep Merlin Rockets at Lymington
Silver Tiller Series continues Arriving at Lymington on the Saturday morning, the Merlin and Scorpion sailors were blessed with superb sailing conditions once the sea breeze kicked in. Posted on 6 Sep Scorpions at Lymington
Sailing alongside the Merlin Rockets Lymington Town Sailing Club were the hosts of the Silver Scorpion open held on the 2nd and 3rd September alongside the Merlin Rockets. Posted on 6 Sep LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 preview
Racing starts on 15th October Lymington Town Sailing Club is preparing to welcome visiting yachts once again for the LTSC Solent Circuit 2017. Posted on 31 Aug Lymington Town Sailing Club Bath Race
Belmore Bolt out to defend their title The annual Lymington Town Sailing Club Bath Race took place on Sunday afternoon during the club's open day. Posted on 28 Aug Lymington Town SC Sunday Late Points 1
Numbers down due to the Rolex Fastnet Race start Sunshine and a decent breeze met the competitors, who were a little depleted in numbers due to the distraction of either competing in or going out to watch the Fastnet Race starting at around the same time. Posted on 8 Aug Lymington Town SC Sunday Early Points 8
Double win for octogenarian ex-Moth champion This weekend's LTSC Sunday dinghy racing was bought to you by family McEwen-Nicholson race team. Fabulous sunshine distracted them and the sailors from the borderline windy conditions as everyone set out into the Solent. Posted on 30 Jul Lymington Dinghy Regatta 2017
The biggest ever with over 130 boats The biggest ever Lymington Dinghy Regatta attracted over 130 boats including 60 visitors, who came for two days of exciting racing in the Solent. Posted on 21 Jul RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
26 helms take to the water in the Western Solent Thirty RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by Lymington Clubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros. Posted on 20 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy