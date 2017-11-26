LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 starts this weekend

LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 © LTSC LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 © LTSC

by Lou Johnson today at 6:48 pm

The Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit starts this Sunday, 15th October, and runs every Sunday through to 26th November 2017.

Online entry is now available via the LTSC website (selfserviceltsc.eharbours.co.uk), with racing taking place in the Western Solent for IRC, Lymington Adjusted Handicap, Folkboats and J80's.

Breakfast will be available in the Solent Room from 730am, with the galley and bar open for refreshments when you come ashore after racing. There will be a daily prizegiving scheduled for approximately 1300 on the race days.

The LTSC Solent Circuit this year is sponsored by Caldwells Estate Agents, Lymington Yacht Haven, Ringwood Brewery, Harken UK, and new for 2017 is Grabau International Yacht Brokers.

The Notice of Race and sailing instructions are available on the LTSC web site at ltsc.co.uk/event/solent-circuit-1510-2611.

Follow the series and share your updates on the LTSC Facebook and Twitter using #SolentCircuit.

For further information please contact the office on 01590 674514.