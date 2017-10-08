Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Adidas Tycane Pro eyewear
Adidas Tycane Pro eyewear

Madeira, the lollipop lady in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère

by Aurélie Bargat today at 6:44 pm 8 October 2017

As the sea takes on the look of a millpond, the skippers competing in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are getting increasingly worried. Between the latitude of Madeira and that of the Canaries, the wind is dying and the average speeds make for depressing reading. At this pace, there is no real prospect of a solid ETA. Both at sea and on shore, everyone will just have to grin and bear it for now.

This first leg of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère may go down in the race's history books as one of the longest of the modern era, when the competitive prototypes and production boats took over from the Muscadets and Serpentaires of the early days. In this windless stagnation, everyone is trying to find a saviour in options that are increasingly uncertain. Indeed, the only certainty is that the situation is benefiting those towards the back of the fleet due to misfortune or dawdling. La Fontaine may not have envisaged the flip side of the tale of the tortoise and the hare, whereas Jérôme Lhermitte (Noveum), Guillermo Canardo (Open Arms) and Thomas Béchaux (Poralu Marine) are embracing it with open arms. Indeed, they've been able to continue making steady progress, whilst also closing on the leaders slightly. Other have not been so lucky alas. Indeed, between the tail of the fleet and a little group just to the north of the latitude of Madeira, the wind has faded away to the great displeasure of Vianney Desvignes (Effydin – Stade Français), François Denis (Soboat.com) and Boris Pelsy (Novintiss). We can but imagine the fruity conversations over VHF...

A game of chance on the open ocean

Within this context, some skippers have opted to leave things to fate, entrusting the wind gods with the keys to the boat should they dare to put in an appearance. Between Irish sailor Thomas Dolan (Offshoresailing.com), Pierre Chedeville (Blue Orange Games – Fair Retail) and Yann Burkhalter (Kalaona) sleep is a hot topic of conversation. To hear them it sounds like a pyjama party is in store this evening, with a deep sleep under the quilt before breakfast on the terrace at sunrise. Essentially, nobody really knows which way to turn given how stretched the isobars have become and how scrawny the pressure gradient is.

At the mercy of each new position report, those favouring one option take precedence over others and vice versa. Yannick Le Clech (Dragobert), one of the skippers furthest over to the west, had gained the upper hand in the 15:00 UTC ranking, whilst Clarisse Crémer (TBS), one of the skippers further to the east appeared to be leading the race at the previous position report. It must be tempting to offer Neptune some sacrifices, though this may not be wise given that there's not much left to eat aboard...

In the prototype category, Arthur Léopold-Léger (Antal-XPO) has clearly decided not to give an inch. Despite the fact that the two leaders have covered just 50 miles in the past 24 hours, he'll be keen to instil some doubt in the direction of Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr), for whom this would be his first defeat in two years of racing. However things pan out, there is an Atlantic left to traverse of course.

One imperative, to drink

This is the key to lucid sailing. As such, the rule for the Mini-Transat La Boulangère dictates that a minimum of 40 litres of water is aboard. This is easily the equivalent of 10 to 12 days of racing. However, we are well aware of the sins of offshore racers. Indeed, it's highly likely that a few of the hotheads emptied a few bottles of water into the sea the minute La Rochelle's towers had disappeared over the horizon in a bid to make the boat lighter. For those who do end up short of water, a nine-litre jerrican of water must make up some of the contents of the grab bag, whose seal will have to be broken if used and the verdict will automatically go before the jury. As such, between losing a few hours from their final race time or putting their health at risk, the skippers will have to quickly make their choices.

Ranking at 15:00 UTC:

Prototypes
1- Arthur Léopold-Léger - Antal XPO – 145.2 miles from the finish
2- Ian Lipinski - Griffon.fr - 14.3 miles behind the leader
3- Romain Bolzinger - Spicee.com - 44.5 miles behind the leader
4- Erwan Le Mené - Rousseau Clôtures – 62.1 miles behind the leader
5- Simon Koster -Eight Cube Sersa- 68.2 miles behind the leader

Production boats
1- Yannick Le Clech - Dragobert 203.7 miles from the finish
2- Tanguy Bouroullec - Kerhis Cerfrance – 3.2 miles behind the leader
3- Clarisse Crémer - TBS – 3.7 miles behind the leader
4- Benoit Sineau - Cachaca II – 3.8 miles behind the leader
5- Valentin Gautier - Shaman - Banque du Leman 5.3 miles behind the leader

www.minitransat.fr/en

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Atlantic yo-yo
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère The light airs are making the sailors' nerves jangle. They're all very much aware that it's not far to the Canaries now and that today's lucrative placement on the Atlantic roulette wheel may well set them up for big losses tomorrow. Posted on 8 Oct The Mini shake-up
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère In both the prototype and production boat categories, the situation is becoming clearer at the head of the race. Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) and Arthur Léopold-Léger (Antal XPO) are going it alone at the front of the leading pack. Posted on 7 Oct Breathless Atlantic
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère In cruising terms, conditions could best be described as relaxing: sunny climes, seas becoming increasingly calm, light to moderate breeze, perfect conditions for idling about. Posted on 6 Oct Knit one, purl one
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère Whilst making the most of the last puffs of downwind breeze and continuing to make headway towards the goal without losing sight of the potential options to come, the solo sailors will now have to switch from intuitive to cerebral mode. Posted on 5 Oct Knowing how far to push it
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère The expected north-easterly wind is now packing a punch. As a result, the Minis are once again making speeds that are more in line with their true potential as they plunge southwards. Posted on 4 Oct More haste, less speed
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère The wind is gradually veering round to the north, but it's still struggling to establish itself. In the light airs, some sailors are trying to hoist spinnakers, or even the code 5, which is flatter and easier to set. Posted on 3 Oct Getting into the swing of things
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère The first 24 hours of a race like the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are a funny old time. Whatever we say and whatever we do, it takes time to adapt before you can power along at your full potential and really enjoy being at sea. Posted on 2 Oct Mini-Transat La Boulangère start
A rainy start in La Rochelle The weather played a sly hand this Sunday morning in the Bassin des Chalutiers. Indeed, the persistent drizzle and low cloud did little to cheer those Mini sailors feeling the pressure as they cast off. Posted on 1 Oct The 'sheepdog' support boats
7 support boats to follow the Mini Transat solo sailors As is the case with every edition, there will be seven support boats in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère. Seven crews distributed amongst the whole of the fleet to key an eye open for trouble and supply news of the fleet to Race Management. Posted on 28 Sep Ireland's Tom Dolan out to make history
In Mini-Transat La Boulangère Solo sailor Tom Dolan will aim to make history by becoming the first Irishman ever to finish on the podium of the iconic Mini Transat race, which begins on Sunday, October 1st. Posted on 28 Sep

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy