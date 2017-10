Henri Lloyd Yachting Sale Favourites

Follow us wherever you are

THE 6 PIECES THAT FLOAT OUR BOAT THE MOST

Henri Lloyd End of Season Yachting Clearance

Dive in! It's all smooth sailing from here with 30% off Dive in! It's all smooth sailing from here with 30% off selected lines.

Henri Lloyd Cyclone Collection

A firm favorite within the range A firm favorite within the Henri Lloyd range, the Cyclone Collection of products offer all the benefits of Soft Shell performance with the additional benefit of lightweight thermal insulation.

Henri Lloyd Presence

At the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 Henri Lloyd will be exhibiting their Technical Marine range at the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year, via their Marine Retailers, where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice.

Henri Lloyd New Energy Buoyancy Aid

Reduced bulk and maximum freedom of movement The new CE approved Energy Buoyancy Aid has been ergonomically constructed to reduce bulk and provide maximum freedom of movement.

Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal

Catching up with Phillip Wilkinson ahead of the Clipper Race Week One of the Clipper Round the World Race is now well under way, but before setting sail, we caught up with Phillip Wilkinson, our Henri Lloyd Ambassador to find out how he prepared physically and mentally.

Clear the Decks

20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale 20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale by using code BANK20 at cart. Stocks are strictly limited so don't miss out!

Clean, emission-free sailing

We speak to Imerys skipper Phil Sharp We spoke with Imerys skipper Phil Sharp about his season so far in the Class 40, and also with Paul Strzelecki about his partnership with Henri Lloyd, and also about Phil's ambition to make his yacht 100% emission-free.

Henri Lloyd New Energy LS Rash Vest

Extremely quick drying with a contoured fit The Energy LS Rash Vest has been designed to give additional protection whilst on the water, and has the benefit of being extremely quick drying and has a contoured fit.

Henri Lloyd Ocean Dry Top back in stock

For professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions The Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro range is designed for professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions. The Ocean Dry Top, constructed from breathable and 100% waterproof GORE-TEX pro shell, features watertight latex wrist and neck seals.