Please select your home edition
Edition
Pinnell & Bax 201709 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

P&B RS Tera Open at Great Moor Sailing Club

by Emily Davis today at 8:25 am 7 October 2017
P&B RS Tera Open at Great Moor © Emily Davis

Twenty-seven home and travelling Tera Sailors descended upon the breezy shores of Great Moor Sailing Club this weekend for the third P&B Great Moor Tera Open. With a forecast of 14 knots with gusts of 28 it was set to be a challenging day for all sailors, some never having experienced Great Moor's interesting shifts and others having their first open event.

After bacon rolls and a briefing from the Race Officer Roger Blake, sailors were eagerly awaiting the launch signal; a short postponement whilst the course was adjusted for the latest shift in the wind allowed time for one sailor to have a spare boat rigged when he discovered his was broken! All launched together and made their way to the start.

The Pro fleet started and it was a very tight battle throughout the fleet with much place changing going on; Fergus Pye of Draycote Water eventually taking the win with local sailor Alastair Brown in second and Ralph Nevile (Frensham Pond) coming in third. In race two, Ralph recovered his form in shifty conditions to take the win from Alastair, Fergus in third.

P&B RS Tera Open at Great Moor - photo © Emily Davis
P&B RS Tera Open at Great Moor - photo © Emily Davis

In the Sports, with a busy start line of 17 boats, all were clear on race 1 with Alice Davis (Great Moor) having a great start and pulling away from the fleet on the first beat. Extending her lead throughout the race she was well clear of Max Steele (Welsh Harp SC) in second, and Tristan Ahlheid (Frensham Pond) in third. Race two saw Alice in a similar position this time Tristan taking second and Max in third place. A mast breakage was well managed by Louie Dean of Frensham and the safety team; a spare mast kindly being loaned by another family enabled Louie to continue for the rest of the day.

Coming in for a hot lunch to refuel with the log burner providing much enjoyed warmth, the sailors were soon raring to go again for two more races. The conditions had built during lunch and some of the gusts were quite interesting!

In the Pro fleet the racing continued to be very close and exciting to watch with Ralph taking the bullet; Alastair Brown fighting through the pack and making the most of a near capsize by Fergus yards from the finish line, giving him the second place and Fergus third. Race 4 saw the wind drop off but there were still some monster gusts catching people out. Ralph maintained his form to take first place and the event, club mate Tom Ahlheid in his first event in the Pro in second and Fergus making third.

The Sport Fleet (by now a little depleted) suffered a general recall after being rather too keen, Alice repeating her performance in the morning and pulling away up the beat, Tristan in second and Imogen Wade of Northampton SC having a great race and coming in third. Race 4 saw Alice once more pull away with Tristan and newcomer to the Fleet Ella McWilliam of Royal SouthernYC taking third place.

Coming off the water the parents did a great job of speedily putting the boats on roofs and trailers, a protest hearing was held (but not upheld by the Protest Committee) and hot dogs and cakes were served in time for the prize giving. With prizes generously donated by P&B happy sailors left the club and returned home. Thanks go to P&B for prizes, Great Moor Sailing Club for holding the event and all the volunteers who gave up their time to make it happen.

The next National Tera Event is the End of Seasons at Draycote Water, 28-9 October. There will be a regatta fleet at this event for those new to fleet racing, with coached racing on a separate course. Entry can be made through the RS Tera Website here.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
Sport Fleet
1st798Alice DavisGreat Moor SC‑11113
2nd1874Tristan AhlheidFrensham‑32226
3rd2644Max SteeleWelsh Harp SC235‑610
4th2764Tom Stratton BrownFrensham‑746414
5th3262imogen WadeNorthampton SC663‑1015
6th2392Oliver Stratton BrownFrensham4‑107516
7th2136Ella McWilliamRoyal Southern YC‑888319
8th2941Akira BlackahWelsh Harp SC10‑124721
9th943Adelicia LavenderFelpham‑1499826
10th3038Abigail LarrNorthampton SC‑12711927
11th2305Freddie SunderlandOlton Mere55(DNC)DNC29
12th2987Thomas HumphreyNorthampton SC‑1311101233
13th1763finlay lomas clarkeFrensham1113(DNC)1135
14th2121Louie DeanFrensham9(DNF)12DNC40
15th2081Lucy MoGreat Moor SC1614(DNF)DNC49
16th3250Oscar ShepherdGreat Moor SC1515(DNC)DNC49
17th2085AviGreat Moor SC1716(DNF)DNC52
18th2378sam StubbsGreat Moor SC18(DNF)DNCDNC56
Pro Fleet
1st2369Ralph NevileFrensham Pond‑31113
2nd2842Alastair BrownGreat Moor SC222‑56
3rd1693Fergus PyeDraycote Water SC1‑3337
4th1880Tom AhlheidFrensham Pond‑655212
5th2391Luke AnsteyFrensham Pond‑444412
6th2162William SunderlandOlton Mere SC56‑7617
7th2171Carys AttwellRutland SC7‑86720
8th2381Sam BradshawEmsworth‑878823
9th2378Connor ShrimptonGreat Moor SC‑999927

Endeavour

Connor Shrimpton (Great Moor SC)
Thomas Humphrey (Northampton SC)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Young sailors raring to race
At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September). Posted on 22 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 2
And Salcombe Yawl September Open A small but select fleet of Salcombe Yawls gathered for the Sabre Insurance Services sponsored September Open Meeting; many of the regulars were put off by the gales forecast to arrive on Sunday. Posted on 12 Sep RS Teras at Sutton Bingham
Andrew Frost emerges victorious Eight local sailors competed for the honour of Sutton Bingham Sailing Club Tera Champion on Saturday 9 September. Wind conditions were predominantly light, but punctuated with frequent bands of rain accompanied by stronger gusts. Posted on 11 Sep Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta
A bumper entry of 95 boats Dalgety Bay Sailing Club hosted its annual regatta on the weekend of 2/3 September and a bumper entry of 95 boats saw the club firmly back at the top of the game for regatta management. Posted on 7 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 1
A harbour unencumbered by hordes of visiting boats The beginning of meteorological Autumn saw the frivolity of the Bucket and Spade Series supplanted by the serious business of race one of the Salcombe Yacht Club's Autumn Series. Posted on 5 Sep Royal Lymington YC Junior Regatta
Challenging racing for the 153 young sailors The first day of the RLymYC 2017 Junior Regatta (August 21-25) saw light and tricky sailing conditions for 153 junior competitors. Light winds from the SE gave competitors some challenging racing but had the advantage of a gentle start to the week. Posted on 30 Aug RS Tera National Championships overall
Basking in the Weymouth sunshine Day two dawned at WPNSA with a fresher breeze than predicted; with the sun still blazing in the sky it was the hottest Bank Holiday weather for many a year. Posted on 28 Aug RS Tera National Championships day 1
Four races for the 124 sailors in Weymouth Clear blue skies greeted the 124 sailors attending the 2017 RS Tera Nationals at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy on Saturday 26th August, another year on year growth for this up and coming class of single handed dinghy. Posted on 27 Aug SWYSA sailors take top 8 places
At Torbay Junior Regatta The eight top places at the Royal Torbay YC's Junior Single Handed Regatta all went to South West Youth Sailing Academy sailors. Tera Sailor William James (10) came first closely followed by Topper sailors Miles Ripley (12) and Toby Bloomfield (13). Posted on 23 Aug

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy