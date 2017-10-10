Rooster RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 1

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 7:19 am

The RS Aerocup kicked of Sunday with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up, providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly racing, extending the season at Italy's legendary venue. The 50 RS Aero entries allow for Class racing of the 3 RS Aero fleets with three separate starts.

Rooster Sailing are supporting the event, providing an exciting array of prizes. At today's daily 'Pasta Party', provided by the hosts FVM, the daily Rooster awards were presented through the fleet recognising achievement large and small. 'Top Tips' were coerced from the series leaders where the experts shared any winning gems of knowledge.

In the RS Aero 9s World Championship silver medallist, Liam 'Lightening' Willis GBR, knocked in two 1sts to lead overnight from Simon Maguire GBR who took the win in Race 3. Nederland's Harmon De Lange is currently 3rd.

The RS Aero 7 fleet sees many new faces and it is great to see Italy top the leader board with Patrick Zeni winning two races. Ireland's Paul McMahon took the win in Race 1 to finish the day 3rd overall to a consistent Peter Barton of Great Britain in 2nd. Quickly getting onto the pace in his new RS Aero and leading two races was Ben George of Great Britain, certainly on to watch for tomorrow. Top Lady in 4th overall is Juliane Barthel of Germany.

In the RS Aeros 5s Kate Sargent nailed three 1sts to take a comfortable lead. Ireland's Roy Van Maanen and Italy's Tiziano Arioli are set to pounce and a fresher breeze tomorrow could see Rooster Sailing's pocket rocket challenged.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm / Club R1 R2 R3 Pts RS Aero 5 1 GBR 2130 SARGENT KATE / Femmina / LEE ON THE SOLENT SAILING CLUB 1 1 1 3 2 IRL 2387 VAN MAANEN ROY / Maschio / GREYSTONES SC 2 4 2 8 3 ITA 11 ARIOLI TIZIANO / Maschio / CVCE 4 2 4 10 4 GBR 1502 HARVEY JON / Maschio / KEYHAVEN YC 3 6 3 12 5 NED 2349 VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN / Femmina / ZEILSCHOOL AALSMEER 7 5 5 17 6 GBR 2100 WILLIS JULIE / Femmina / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 6 3 9 18 7 GBR 89 DHONAU LEZ / Femmina / WARSASH 5 7 8 20 8 GBR 1264 CRAVEN JACKIE / Femmina / YORKSHIRE DALES SC 8 8 6 22 9 SUI 1941 SCHEU ULLI / Femmina / CVCE 11 11 7 29 10 GBR 1594 ARCHER JULIE / Femmina / ULLSWATER YACHT CLUB 12 9 10 31 11 GBR 2225 MCKEOWN JOHN / Maschio / LANCING SAILING CLUB 10 10 12 32 12 GBR 1650 OLSON SHONA / Femmina / ABERDEEN STONEHAVEN YACHT CLUB 9 dns 11 33 RS Aero 7 1 ITA 1005 ZENI PATRICK / Maschio / FRAGLIA VELA MALCESINE 2 1 1 4 2 GBR 2093 BARTON PETER / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 3 3 2 8 3 IRL 2414 MCMAHON PAUL / Maschio / HOWTH 1 2 10 13 4 GER 1903 BARTHEL JULIANE / Femmina / SEGLER‑CLUB D?MMER 4 7 7 18 5 GBR 2420 GEORGE BEN / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SAILING CLUB 14 4 3 21 6 GBR 2157 ROLFE NIGEL / Maschio / BURGHFIELD SAILING CLUB 5 9 8 22 7 ITA 1886 FOSCHINI GABRIELE / Maschio / A.S.D VELA CLUB DESENZANO 10 10 4 24 8 RUS 1017 IVANOVSKIY VLADISLAV / Maschio / ST.PET.YC 15 5 5 25 9 GER 1723 WALTHER MARCUS / Maschio / DSCL 8 12 9 29 10 GBR 6 HERBERT NEVILLE / Maschio / ROYAL LYMINGTON YACHT CLUB 7 6 18 31 11 GBR 2318 THORNE KARL / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 17 11 6 34 12 GBR 2162 CHAPLIN PETER / Maschio / BURGHFILED SAILING CLUB 11 8 17 36 13 GBR 2353 LOCKEY KEITH / Maschio / ULLSWATER YACHT CLUB 9 13 14 36 14 FRA 2417 WOODCOCK TIMOTHY / Maschio / CVM 13 14 12 39 15 POR 2114 GAMBOA FERNANDO / Maschio / LEE ON THE SOLENT / CDPA 6 19 16 41 16 AUS 2386 STEPHINSON PETER / Maschio / MHASC 12 15 15 42 17 GBR 2146 CRAVEN NICK / Maschio / YORKSHIRE DALES SC 20 16 11 47 18 GER 1524 TECHEN HOLGER / Maschio / DSCL 18 17 19 54 19 GBR 1071 MARKHAM ALAN / Maschio / UPPER THAMES SC 27 21 13 61 20 GBR 1370 SAQUI MIKE / Maschio / CARSINGTON SC 26 18 21 65 21 NED 2373 OLSON JOHN / Maschio / ABERDEEN STONEHAVEN YACHT CLUB 25 20 20 65 22 GER 1909 DOMRES J?RN / Maschio / SEGLERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT E V. 21 22 23 66 23 USA 8 WENDT BUFF / Femmina / TRUCKEE MONTANE SAILORS 16 26 25 67 24 GBR 1332 RYLEY NICK / Maschio / ROYAL LYMINGTON YACHT CLUB 24 23 22 69 25 USA 2315 DUBOIS DOUGLAS / Maschio / NONE 19 24 ret 72 26 FRA 1840 FLECHET DAVID / Maschio / CVM MULHOUSE 23 25 24 72 27 AUS 2317 GILES ANDREW / Maschio / LAKE CULLULLERAINE YACHT CLUB 22 27 26 75 28 GER 1369 GAEHRKEN PETER / Maschio / SG MANCHING 28 28 27 83 RS Aero 9 1 GBR 1551 WILLIS LIAM / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 1 1 2 4 2 GBR 1806 MAGUIRE SIMON / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 2 4 1 7 3 NED 1833 DE LANGE HARMON / Maschio / WV NIEUWE MEER 4 5 3 12 4 GBR 2001 WILLIS KEITH / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 6 3 4 13 5 SWE 2390 SANDSTR?M THOMAS / Maschio / SK?RG?RDSSTADS SEGELS?LLSKAP dns 2 5 16 6 GBR 2368 HOOD JIM / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN 3 6 7 16 7 GBR 40 DANIELS NICK / Maschio / WARSASH SC 5 7 6 18 8 GBR 44 WATSON GORDON / Maschio / WARSASH SAILING CLUB 7 8 8 23

Stay tuned and keep in touch with everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass