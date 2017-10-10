Please select your home edition
Rooster RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda, Italy - Day 1

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 7:19 am 7-10 October 2017

The RS Aerocup kicked of Sunday with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up, providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly racing, extending the season at Italy's legendary venue. The 50 RS Aero entries allow for Class racing of the 3 RS Aero fleets with three separate starts.

Rooster Sailing are supporting the event, providing an exciting array of prizes. At today's daily 'Pasta Party', provided by the hosts FVM, the daily Rooster awards were presented through the fleet recognising achievement large and small. 'Top Tips' were coerced from the series leaders where the experts shared any winning gems of knowledge.

In the RS Aero 9s World Championship silver medallist, Liam 'Lightening' Willis GBR, knocked in two 1sts to lead overnight from Simon Maguire GBR who took the win in Race 3. Nederland's Harmon De Lange is currently 3rd.

The RS Aero 7 fleet sees many new faces and it is great to see Italy top the leader board with Patrick Zeni winning two races. Ireland's Paul McMahon took the win in Race 1 to finish the day 3rd overall to a consistent Peter Barton of Great Britain in 2nd. Quickly getting onto the pace in his new RS Aero and leading two races was Ben George of Great Britain, certainly on to watch for tomorrow. Top Lady in 4th overall is Juliane Barthel of Germany.

In the RS Aeros 5s Kate Sargent nailed three 1sts to take a comfortable lead. Ireland's Roy Van Maanen and Italy's Tiziano Arioli are set to pounce and a fresher breeze tomorrow could see Rooster Sailing's pocket rocket challenged.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelm / ClubR1R2R3Pts
RS Aero 5
1GBR 2130SARGENT KATE / Femmina / LEE ON THE SOLENT SAILING CLUB1113
2IRL 2387VAN MAANEN ROY / Maschio / GREYSTONES SC2428
3ITA 11ARIOLI TIZIANO / Maschio / CVCE42410
4GBR 1502HARVEY JON / Maschio / KEYHAVEN YC36312
5NED 2349VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN / Femmina / ZEILSCHOOL AALSMEER75517
6GBR 2100WILLIS JULIE / Femmina / LYMINGTON TOWN SC63918
7GBR 89DHONAU LEZ / Femmina / WARSASH57820
8GBR 1264CRAVEN JACKIE / Femmina / YORKSHIRE DALES SC88622
9SUI 1941SCHEU ULLI / Femmina / CVCE1111729
10GBR 1594ARCHER JULIE / Femmina / ULLSWATER YACHT CLUB1291031
11GBR 2225MCKEOWN JOHN / Maschio / LANCING SAILING CLUB10101232
12GBR 1650OLSON SHONA / Femmina / ABERDEEN STONEHAVEN YACHT CLUB9dns1133
RS Aero 7
1ITA 1005ZENI PATRICK / Maschio / FRAGLIA VELA MALCESINE2114
2GBR 2093BARTON PETER / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC3328
3IRL 2414MCMAHON PAUL / Maschio / HOWTH121013
4GER 1903BARTHEL JULIANE / Femmina / SEGLER‑CLUB D?MMER47718
5GBR 2420GEORGE BEN / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SAILING CLUB144321
6GBR 2157ROLFE NIGEL / Maschio / BURGHFIELD SAILING CLUB59822
7ITA 1886FOSCHINI GABRIELE / Maschio / A.S.D VELA CLUB DESENZANO1010424
8RUS 1017IVANOVSKIY VLADISLAV / Maschio / ST.PET.YC155525
9GER 1723WALTHER MARCUS / Maschio / DSCL812929
10GBR 6HERBERT NEVILLE / Maschio / ROYAL LYMINGTON YACHT CLUB761831
11GBR 2318THORNE KARL / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC1711634
12GBR 2162CHAPLIN PETER / Maschio / BURGHFILED SAILING CLUB1181736
13GBR 2353LOCKEY KEITH / Maschio / ULLSWATER YACHT CLUB9131436
14FRA 2417WOODCOCK TIMOTHY / Maschio / CVM13141239
15POR 2114GAMBOA FERNANDO / Maschio / LEE ON THE SOLENT / CDPA6191641
16AUS 2386STEPHINSON PETER / Maschio / MHASC12151542
17GBR 2146CRAVEN NICK / Maschio / YORKSHIRE DALES SC20161147
18GER 1524TECHEN HOLGER / Maschio / DSCL18171954
19GBR 1071MARKHAM ALAN / Maschio / UPPER THAMES SC27211361
20GBR 1370SAQUI MIKE / Maschio / CARSINGTON SC26182165
21NED 2373OLSON JOHN / Maschio / ABERDEEN STONEHAVEN YACHT CLUB25202065
22GER 1909DOMRES J?RN / Maschio / SEGLERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT E V.21222366
23USA 8WENDT BUFF / Femmina / TRUCKEE MONTANE SAILORS16262567
24GBR 1332RYLEY NICK / Maschio / ROYAL LYMINGTON YACHT CLUB24232269
25USA 2315DUBOIS DOUGLAS / Maschio / NONE1924ret72
26FRA 1840FLECHET DAVID / Maschio / CVM MULHOUSE23252472
27AUS 2317GILES ANDREW / Maschio / LAKE CULLULLERAINE YACHT CLUB22272675
28GER 1369GAEHRKEN PETER / Maschio / SG MANCHING28282783
RS Aero 9
1GBR 1551WILLIS LIAM / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC1124
2GBR 1806MAGUIRE SIMON / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC2417
3NED 1833DE LANGE HARMON / Maschio / WV NIEUWE MEER45312
4GBR 2001WILLIS KEITH / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN SC63413
5SWE 2390SANDSTR?M THOMAS / Maschio / SK?RG?RDSSTADS SEGELS?LLSKAPdns2516
6GBR 2368HOOD JIM / Maschio / LYMINGTON TOWN36716
7GBR 40DANIELS NICK / Maschio / WARSASH SC57618
8GBR 44WATSON GORDON / Maschio / WARSASH SAILING CLUB78823

Stay tuned and keep in touch with everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

