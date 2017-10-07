National 12 Open at Ripon Sailing Club

National 12s at Ripon © Gail Jackson National 12s at Ripon © Gail Jackson

by Tim & Ali Hampshire today at 7:02 am

A blustery start to the day greeted the 11 boats that arrived at Ripon Sailing Club for the annual National 12 open.

Brian and Roz decided that discretion was the better part of valour and decided to sit out the first race and see if things calmed. A wise move as of the 10 starters only 6 finished. A few retired early others went for a protracted swim and then retired. Ian & Alex stayed upright – as they did all day – and took a convincing win ahead of John & Alison and Patrick & Gail.

Race two had a depleted field of 7 but turned to be the calmest race of the day with the wind dropping significantly. Ian & Alex again disappeared into the distance with the following four places not decided until the last beat. Philip & Emma having held 2nd for most of the race dropped to 5th in the last lap but managed to sail over the top of the fleet to regain 2nd at the line with Patrick & Gail at their heels.

The wind picked up for the last race but had lost the violence of the gusts that had made the morning's race so punishing. Ian & Alex had to head back to the start line as they were OCS but still worked their way through the fleet to take another win, pushing Philip & Emma into second.

The attrition rate from race one was such that Brian Herring & Ros Stevenson kept their boat dry for the day. Neil McInnes & Oscar Ward Laskey headed for the showers after a long swim and Tim & Christopher Hampshire only recorded one finish for the day.

Steve Jackson, a new and eager 12 sailor, had persuaded Allan Cage into crewing for him but following a hard first lap followed by a capsize, Alan found that wading to shore was easier than trying to climb back into the swamped vintage 12.

Gavin & Chris meanwhile battled through with several near capsizes, a split and leaking hull and a bow tank slowly filling with water, to finish two races and record their first open results together.

Following the prize giving most of the fleet stayed for a very sociable meal and chat.

Overall Results:

1st Ian & Alex Gore, 3525 (Up River Yacht Club)

2nd Philip David & Emma Hampshire, 3499 (Yorkshire Ouse and Ripon Sailing Clubs)

3rd John & Alison Cheetham, 3209 (Yeadon Sailing Club) 1st Admirals Cup

4th Patrick Hamilton & Gail Kaye, 3502 (Burwain Sailing Club)

5th David Peacock & Tina Beresford, 2620 (Arden Sailing Club) 1st Vintage

6th Bernard & Ellie Clark, 2266 (Ripon Sailing Club)

7th Gavin Goodall & Chris Wright, 2966 (Chelmarsh and Ripon Sailing Clubs)