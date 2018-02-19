Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Be Your Own Tactics Coach by Jon Emmett
Be Your Own Tactics Coach by Jon Emmett

Business as usual for RORC Caribbean 600

by Louay Habib today at 1:42 pm 19 February 2018
A bumper fleet is expected in Antigua for the 10th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com

  • Start: Antigua, West Indies - Monday 19 February 2018
  • Course: 600nm non-stop around 11 Caribbean Islands
The 10th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 will start as scheduled in Antigua on 19th February 2018. Bolstered by a record entry for the RORC Transatlantic Race, a strong Racing Division for the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers, and determined competitors from all over the Caribbean, the 10th edition of the highly acclaimed 600-mile offshore race is set to be a real cracker, with a record entry anticipated.

Antigua was one of the few islands in the Leeward Islands chain to escape major damage after the passing of hurricanes Irma to the north and Maria to the south.

"We were very nervous waiting to see how the storms unfolded', said Kathy Lammers, President of the Caribbean Sailing Association. "Antigua was fortunate to receive only tropical storm force winds and very little damage, although many neighbouring islands were not so lucky. So it's business as usual in Antigua and in many islands in the region, and even those that were badly damaged are working hard so we can all ensure that the Caribbean sailing season will carry on as normal. We look forward to welcoming sailors from all over the world as usual this season."

The RORC Caribbean 600 wouldn't be the same without Antiguan dentist, Bernie Evan-Wong who is the only sailor to have competed in every race as skipper. Looking forward to competing for the 10th time in Taz, his Reichel Pugh 37, he explains: "Antigua was extremely lucky to not have a direct hit and to come through the devastating hurricanes unscathed. We will be looking forward to a bumper fleet for this celebratory edition of the race and I can absolutely promise a fantastic welcome to everybody who takes part in the RORC Caribbean 600, especially this year."

For the 10th anniversary of the RORC Caribbean 600, many past participants have already indicated 2018 entries. George David - the current record holder with Rambler 100 in 2011 - is coming back with Rambler 88, determined to win again: "Rambler was designed for the great sailing conditions we see in the Caribbean and this has to be a favorite of all the 600 classics," commented David. "The hurricanes this season have been devastating to so many locations but fortunately Antigua was spared the worst. Let's all come back together."

Notice of Race: caribbean600.rorc.org/Race-Information/2018-notice-of-race.html

Further information at www.caribbean600.rorc.org

RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy Winners: (IRC Overall)

  • 2017 - Hap Fauth, JV72, Bella Mente (USA)
  • 2016 - George Sakellaris, Maxi 72, Proteus (USA)
  • 2015 - Hap Fauth, JV72, Bella Mente (USA)
  • 2014 - George Sakellaris, RP72, Shockwave (USA)
  • 2013 - Ron O'Hanley, Privateer, Cookson 50 (USA)
  • 2012 - Niklas Zennström's JV72, Rán (GBR)
  • 2011 - George David, Rambler 100, JK 100 (USA)
  • 2010 - Karl C L Kwok, Beau Geste, Farr 80 (HKG)
  • 2009 - Adrian Lee, Lee Overlay Partners, Cookson 50 (IRL)
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

2018 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festiva
We WILL be racing... join us! With most of the Caribbean islands caught in the wrath of hurricane Irma and then Maria - two category five hurricanes that hit land and made history - the message from the organisers of the BVI Spring Regatta is strong and clear. Posted on 7 Oct Big names head to the Festival of Sails
And the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship Victoria hosting the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship is expected to draw a sizeable Rating fleet to Port Phillip for the national title, January 19-21, immediately followed by the 175th anniversary Festival of Sails. Posted on 6 Oct Inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship
2017 Hamble Winter Series kicks off The 36th edition of the Hamble Winter Series kicked off on Saturday 30 September, and included the inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship, organised by the Hamble River Sailing Club. Posted on 2 Oct New Racing Manager appointed
For The Royal Ocean Racing Club The Royal Ocean Racing Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Stone as the new Racing Manager from mid-November 2017. He will succeed Nick Elliott who has carried out an exemplary job over the past nine years. Posted on 2 Oct Atlantic Anniversary Regatta
Incorporating the RORC Transatlantic Race Setting off on an epic Atlantic race on Saturday 25 November from Marina Lanzarote, the 4th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race is the lengthiest race in the Royal Ocean Racing Club's offshore calendar. Posted on 30 Sep Black Jack marks 50th entry
For 73rd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Peter Harburg's Black Jack marks the 50th entry received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, adding to speculation that 73rd race will showcase the largest super maxi line-up in the history of the race. Posted on 26 Sep Registration opens
For The Hague Offshore Sailing World Championship 2018 In July 2018 the challenging waters of The Hague will be the host for the best 150 offshore racing crews in the world. Posted on 23 Sep High interest in Seldén Mast products
At the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 Seldén Mast have had a busy time at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 with enquiries from customers and supporting their distributor network. A steady stream of people have been coming to the stand asking questions about their latest hardware. Posted on 22 Sep Less than one month to go
Until the Rolex Middle Sea Race With a month to go, the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race entry list continues to build steadily. Currently numbering 90 yachts from 27 countries, the Royal Malta Yacht Club is confident of welcoming another impressive fleet to the island state of Malta. Posted on 22 Sep UBS Jersey Regatta 2017
Racing runs without a hitch The nineteenth edition of the combined clubs' Jersey Regatta, sponsored for the fifth year running by UBS AG, Jersey's leading provider of wealth management solutions in the Channel Islands, was held over 15th to 17th September. Posted on 22 Sep

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy