Solo Open at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club

by Dave Smith today at 6:36 am 7 October 2017

Eight visitors from 6 clubs joined 11 home boats to compete in the Solo Open meeting on 7 October 2017. However, the real business of the day was to determine which of 3 helms, Steve Graham (Burwain), Steve Denison (Hollingworth) and Martin Honnor (Ogston) would win the Solo Northern Series overall.

The late change of date for the event, caused by a half marathon and road closures around the lake, prevented Graham from attending due to a clash with his parents' 50th wedding anniversary celebrations so it was a 2 horse race between Denison & Honnor. Whoever beat the other would take the series title.

Competitors arrived to a lake shrouded in low grey cloud, light rain and blustery Force 3-4 winds from the south west, not the best of directions for Hollingworth Lake.

Race Officer Steve Crook and his team started race 1 bang on time at 11.00 o'clock. On the first lap the wind direction became more westerly which made the second beat rather one sided so the race team moved the position of the second windward mark for subsequent laps. First blood was taken by Honnor who led the race from start to finish, albeit pushed hard by Denison in second place. Ian Hopwood (Nantwich) completed the podium in third.

After a hearty lunch, race 2 got underway at 12.50. This time, Innes Armstrong (Burwain) spoilt the party by taking the win from Honnor & Denison in that order.

Race 3 was sailed back to back. Julian Parry & Tom Daniel (both Hollingworth) started to leeward of the pack and drove out of the start line, taking advantage of more wind and clear air, sailing hard left up to Café Point where they picked up the usual port shift to round the windward mark in strong positions. Honnor worked his way to the front of the fleet, only to relinquish his lead to Parry on the final beat. A great result for Parry sailing a borrowed 14 year old boat in such a competitive fleet. Armstrong took third from Denison who could only make fourth.

So it was that Martin Honnor took the open meeting win in impressive style and with it the Solo Northern Series. Hollingworth Lake Commodore Steve Caladine presented prizes for the open meeting and then handed over to Nick Hornsby, Solo Northern representative, who presented the prizes for the series.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5398Martin HonnorOgston SC1‑223
2nd5518Innes ArmstrongBurwain SC‑4134
3rd5658Steve DenisonHLSC23‑45
4th548Ian HopwoodNantwich SC34(DNF)7
5th4474Julian ParryHLSC‑8718
6th5529Nick HornsbyHLSC6‑11511
7th4278Andy CarterHLSC5‑6611
8th4509Stuart BatesHLSC115(DNF)16
9th5592Bob MosedaleWest Kirby SC‑99817
10th5109Alan CattoLeigh & Lowton SC108(DNF)18
11th5552Neil CattoLeigh & Lowton SC‑15101020
12th3170Tom DanielHLSC‑1414721
13th5166Nigel DaveyHLSC‑1212921
14th5413Andy CheethamRipon SC(DNF)151126
15th4282Dave SmithHLSC1313(DNF)26
16th5745Andy FoxLeigh & Lowton SC7(DNS)DNC27
17th4833Andrew WakeHLSC(DNF)16DNF36
18th4924Ben GlynnHLSC16(DNS)DNS36
19th4315George BlatchHLSC(DNF)DNSDNS40
