Solo Open at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club
by Dave Smith today at 6:36 am
7 October 2017
Eight visitors from 6 clubs joined 11 home boats to compete in the Solo Open meeting on 7 October 2017. However, the real business of the day was to determine which of 3 helms, Steve Graham (Burwain), Steve Denison (Hollingworth) and Martin Honnor (Ogston) would win the Solo Northern Series overall.
The late change of date for the event, caused by a half marathon and road closures around the lake, prevented Graham from attending due to a clash with his parents' 50th wedding anniversary celebrations so it was a 2 horse race between Denison & Honnor. Whoever beat the other would take the series title.
Competitors arrived to a lake shrouded in low grey cloud, light rain and blustery Force 3-4 winds from the south west, not the best of directions for Hollingworth Lake.
Race Officer Steve Crook and his team started race 1 bang on time at 11.00 o'clock. On the first lap the wind direction became more westerly which made the second beat rather one sided so the race team moved the position of the second windward mark for subsequent laps. First blood was taken by Honnor who led the race from start to finish, albeit pushed hard by Denison in second place. Ian Hopwood (Nantwich) completed the podium in third.
After a hearty lunch, race 2 got underway at 12.50. This time, Innes Armstrong (Burwain) spoilt the party by taking the win from Honnor & Denison in that order.
Race 3 was sailed back to back. Julian Parry & Tom Daniel (both Hollingworth) started to leeward of the pack and drove out of the start line, taking advantage of more wind and clear air, sailing hard left up to Café Point where they picked up the usual port shift to round the windward mark in strong positions. Honnor worked his way to the front of the fleet, only to relinquish his lead to Parry on the final beat. A great result for Parry sailing a borrowed 14 year old boat in such a competitive fleet. Armstrong took third from Denison who could only make fourth.
So it was that Martin Honnor took the open meeting win in impressive style and with it the Solo Northern Series. Hollingworth Lake Commodore Steve Caladine presented prizes for the open meeting and then handed over to Nick Hornsby, Solo Northern representative, who presented the prizes for the series.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|5398
|Martin Honnor
|Ogston SC
|1
|‑2
|2
|3
|2nd
|5518
|Innes Armstrong
|Burwain SC
|‑4
|1
|3
|4
|3rd
|5658
|Steve Denison
|HLSC
|2
|3
|‑4
|5
|4th
|548
|Ian Hopwood
|Nantwich SC
|3
|4
|(DNF)
|7
|5th
|4474
|Julian Parry
|HLSC
|‑8
|7
|1
|8
|6th
|5529
|Nick Hornsby
|HLSC
|6
|‑11
|5
|11
|7th
|4278
|Andy Carter
|HLSC
|5
|‑6
|6
|11
|8th
|4509
|Stuart Bates
|HLSC
|11
|5
|(DNF)
|16
|9th
|5592
|Bob Mosedale
|West Kirby SC
|‑9
|9
|8
|17
|10th
|5109
|Alan Catto
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|10
|8
|(DNF)
|18
|11th
|5552
|Neil Catto
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|‑15
|10
|10
|20
|12th
|3170
|Tom Daniel
|HLSC
|‑14
|14
|7
|21
|13th
|5166
|Nigel Davey
|HLSC
|‑12
|12
|9
|21
|14th
|5413
|Andy Cheetham
|Ripon SC
|(DNF)
|15
|11
|26
|15th
|4282
|Dave Smith
|HLSC
|13
|13
|(DNF)
|26
|16th
|5745
|Andy Fox
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|7
|(DNS)
|DNC
|27
|17th
|4833
|Andrew Wake
|HLSC
|(DNF)
|16
|DNF
|36
|18th
|4924
|Ben Glynn
|HLSC
|16
|(DNS)
|DNS
|36
|19th
|4315
|George Blatch
|HLSC
|(DNF)
|DNS
|DNS
|40
