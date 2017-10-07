Solo Open at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club

by Dave Smith today at 6:36 am

Eight visitors from 6 clubs joined 11 home boats to compete in the Solo Open meeting on 7 October 2017. However, the real business of the day was to determine which of 3 helms, Steve Graham (Burwain), Steve Denison (Hollingworth) and Martin Honnor (Ogston) would win the Solo Northern Series overall.

The late change of date for the event, caused by a half marathon and road closures around the lake, prevented Graham from attending due to a clash with his parents' 50th wedding anniversary celebrations so it was a 2 horse race between Denison & Honnor. Whoever beat the other would take the series title.

Competitors arrived to a lake shrouded in low grey cloud, light rain and blustery Force 3-4 winds from the south west, not the best of directions for Hollingworth Lake.

Race Officer Steve Crook and his team started race 1 bang on time at 11.00 o'clock. On the first lap the wind direction became more westerly which made the second beat rather one sided so the race team moved the position of the second windward mark for subsequent laps. First blood was taken by Honnor who led the race from start to finish, albeit pushed hard by Denison in second place. Ian Hopwood (Nantwich) completed the podium in third.

After a hearty lunch, race 2 got underway at 12.50. This time, Innes Armstrong (Burwain) spoilt the party by taking the win from Honnor & Denison in that order.

Race 3 was sailed back to back. Julian Parry & Tom Daniel (both Hollingworth) started to leeward of the pack and drove out of the start line, taking advantage of more wind and clear air, sailing hard left up to Café Point where they picked up the usual port shift to round the windward mark in strong positions. Honnor worked his way to the front of the fleet, only to relinquish his lead to Parry on the final beat. A great result for Parry sailing a borrowed 14 year old boat in such a competitive fleet. Armstrong took third from Denison who could only make fourth.

So it was that Martin Honnor took the open meeting win in impressive style and with it the Solo Northern Series. Hollingworth Lake Commodore Steve Caladine presented prizes for the open meeting and then handed over to Nick Hornsby, Solo Northern representative, who presented the prizes for the series.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston SC 1 ‑2 2 3 2nd 5518 Innes Armstrong Burwain SC ‑4 1 3 4 3rd 5658 Steve Denison HLSC 2 3 ‑4 5 4th 548 Ian Hopwood Nantwich SC 3 4 (DNF) 7 5th 4474 Julian Parry HLSC ‑8 7 1 8 6th 5529 Nick Hornsby HLSC 6 ‑11 5 11 7th 4278 Andy Carter HLSC 5 ‑6 6 11 8th 4509 Stuart Bates HLSC 11 5 (DNF) 16 9th 5592 Bob Mosedale West Kirby SC ‑9 9 8 17 10th 5109 Alan Catto Leigh & Lowton SC 10 8 (DNF) 18 11th 5552 Neil Catto Leigh & Lowton SC ‑15 10 10 20 12th 3170 Tom Daniel HLSC ‑14 14 7 21 13th 5166 Nigel Davey HLSC ‑12 12 9 21 14th 5413 Andy Cheetham Ripon SC (DNF) 15 11 26 15th 4282 Dave Smith HLSC 13 13 (DNF) 26 16th 5745 Andy Fox Leigh & Lowton SC 7 (DNS) DNC 27 17th 4833 Andrew Wake HLSC (DNF) 16 DNF 36 18th 4924 Ben Glynn HLSC 16 (DNS) DNS 36 19th 4315 George Blatch HLSC (DNF) DNS DNS 40