HRH The Princess Royal joins Jubilee Celebrations at Redesmere Sailing Club

by Mike Hanson today at 2:28 pm

Redesmere Sailing Club in Cheshire, named as the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Club of the Year 2016, has marked its Diamond Jubilee with a special visit from HRH The Princess Royal.

As President of the Royal Yachting Association and a sailing enthusiast, Princess Anne paid a visit to the acclaimed club on Tuesday 25th July, to share in the 60th anniversary celebrations.

Set on a 25-acre lake in the heart of Cheshire countryside, Redesmere Sailing Club attracts members from a broad geographical area; spanning Macclesfield to Manchester, and recently undertook an extensive renovation programme to enhance its facilities.

As part of the visit, HRH The Princess Royal formally opened the club's extended foreshore, which was a significant part of the renovation project, as well as meeting members and seeing some of the club's sailors in action.

Commodore of Redesmere Sailing Club, Stuart Campbell said: "It was an incredible honour to welcome The Princess Royal to Redesmere to celebrate our Diamond Jubilee, and is something we will always treasure.

"We are fortunate to enjoy such an idyllic setting here in Cheshire, but the improvements we've made over the past year have taken a real community effort from all our members, so it was particularly special to have Her Royal Highness carry out the official opening ceremony, and mark another major milestone for us."

The Princess Royal also presented a number of RYA certificates, following the end of the training season.

The family-friendly club offers training, racing and social events and welcomes new members. It also has RYA Sailability status, to accommodate those with disabilities. For enquiries visit www.redesmere.org.uk