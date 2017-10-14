Please select your home edition
Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races at Royal Channel Island YC - Preview

by Bill Harris today at 4:49 pm 14 October 2017
Class 6 start during the 2016 Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races © Elaine Burgis

The last regatta of the year is almost upon us. Next Saturday sees the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races for sportsboat, cruiser/racer, cruiser, dayboat and sport catamaran classes taking place in St Aubin's Bay.

The racing programme opens at 1230 with the first of two back to back races for the sportsboat and cruiser/racer classes, swiftly followed by the class 2 cruisers, all sailing olympic-type or 'round the cans' courses. The dayboat class will start once the cruisers are away, sailing the first of three back-to-back races.

The sport catamaran classes make their first showing at two o'clock with the first of three races for the F18 sport catamaran class, followed by the Hobie 16 fleet and the Hobie Dragoons.

Racing will last throughout the afternoon and is sure to produce a colourful spectacle as well as truly competitive sailing competition across the classes.

The long-range weather forecast shows a southerly force 3 to 4 breeze coupled with sunshine, a great combination for this long-standing and popular event.

The Notice of Race, including the entry form, is available from the Royal Channel Islands YC and on its website, rciycjersey.com/race-information. Entries should be received no later than 1.00 p.m. Thursday 12th October. Entry is free of charge and open to all.

For further information, contact the RCIYC, phone 745783 or e-mail .

Class 2 round the leeward mark during the 2016 Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races - photo © Bill Harris
Class 2 round the leeward mark during the 2016 Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races - photo © Bill Harris
