Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

Gill Extra 10% Off Sale Extended!

by Gill today at 7:04 pm 8 October 2017

SALE ON SALE – EXTRA 10% OFF SALE EXTENDED*

The Gill Sale is ending very soon!
With further reductions and more styles added, shop our Sale before it is too late.
Plus, receive an extra 10% off Sale using code: EXTRA10 at the checkout.


FREE UK DELIVERY WHEN YOU SPEND £50. | FREE 28 DAY UK RETURNS POLICY

*Discount code: EXTRA10 applies to Sale items only, on UK orders only. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount code or applied retrospectively to existing orders. Douglas Gill International LTD has the right to amend or withdraw the offer at any time.


Gill is the trading name of Douglas Gill International Ltd. Registered in England No 1967176.
Registered office: Manor House Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham, NG10 1LR, UK.

Related Articles

Introducing the new Gill Thermoshield Top
More stretch to aid flexibility Extreme sailing in wet and cold conditions requires more. More stretch to aid flexibility. More strategically placed reinforced protection. More comfort with zoned thermal insulation. Posted on 5 Oct Keep your core warm and dry in the new Crew Gilet
Waterproof, fleece lined, and very wearable Keeping your body core warm is vital to aid performance. Our Crew Gilet features a fleece lining, helping to reduce heat loss so you can focus on doing what you enjoy. This versatile piece is both technically advanced yet equally wearable off the deck. Posted on 16 Sep Gill Sale Now On - Save Up To 50%
Grab an end of season bargain while stocks last! The Gill end of season Sale is here! Enjoy up to 50% off selected styles from our Men's, Women's, Junior and Accessories ranges. Posted on 6 Sep The New Gill Hydrophobe Down
Adventure Awaits! The all new, pioneering Hydrophobe Down Jacket and Gilet has been designed specifically for the marine environment. Insulated with 650 fill power and packed with a 90/10 water-resistant Duck Down, it's perfect for sailing in cold, wet & windy conditions. Posted on 31 Aug 15% off at Gill - One Day Only!
Simply enter discount code: UKBANKHOL at the checkout Celebrate the long weekend with 15% off* all full priced items at Gill. Simply enter discount code: UKBANKHOL at the checkout. Hurry though, this offer won't last long – ends midnight Monday! Posted on 28 Aug Come rain or shine
Get ready for the Bank Holiday with Gill! Make the most of the final Bank Holiday of the year, whatever the weather! Wet, dry, warm or cool, our wide range of gear will help you make the most of the long weekend. Posted on 24 Aug Gill Australia announce expanded sponsorship
Of Geelong's Festival of Sails Gill Australia announces expanded sponsorship of Festival of Sails Leading technical marine clothing and accessories supplier Gill will sponsor the iconic Festival of Sails event for another two years as its official apparel supplier. Posted on 20 Aug Stay cool this summer with Gill
UV Protection Wear to Casual Polo Shirts Stay cool with Gill's range of Shirts and Tops – Ideal for whatever you're doing this summer, from UV Protection Wear to Casual Polo Shirts, we've got you covered. Posted on 19 Aug Gill sponsor the J/70 Worlds in Port Cervo
As the Official Technical Clothing Partner Gill, the leading global sailing clothing brand is proud to be the official technical clothing sponsor to the J/70 Worlds, held in Porto Cervo. Posted on 17 Aug Get a free 5 litre dry bag with your next order
Shop online with Gill this week Planning a trip out on the water? Get your new kit at gillmarine.com and keep it dry in a free 5L Dry Cylinder Bag when you spend £100 or more. This size dry bag is perfect to keep important items like your wallet, phone and keys dry. Posted on 11 Aug

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy