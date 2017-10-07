JPWatersports Scottish Solo Traveller and AGM at Loch Ard Sailing Club
by David Parkin today at 6:47 pm
7 October 2017
Nigel Ford wins the new sail! © David Parkin
Saturday October 7th was the date of the final Scottish Solo travellers. Loch Ard lived up to its name for scenery, and even the wind played ball. 13 visiting boats from as far apart as Aberdeen and the Borders joined the 2 locals.
The first race was held in a 4 knot easterly which rapidly became the 10 -20 knot westerly that was forecast. The wind steadily built during the 3 races. As always the racing was very close.
Ultimately Keith Milroy won on count back from Gerry Goodfellow both from St Mary's Loch SC with Ali Gordon from CCC Bardowie in 3rd.
This was followed by the AGM and prize giving.
The overall travellers' series was won by Kevan Gibb of Largo Bay SC, who was standing down as class rep after 14 years. He won with an event to spare followed by Keith Milroy and Katie Masterton. The series saw over 40 boats competing at seven varied venues.
The series had been generously sponsored by JPWatersports and the raffle for a new sail was won by Nigel Ford from St Andrews.
As there were no other volunteers David Parkin was elected as class rep for next season. We look forward to next year's programme.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1
|5602
|Kieth Milroy
|St Mary's Loch SC
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5610
|Gerry Goodfellow
|St Mary's Loch SC
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|69B
|Ali Gordon
|CCC Bardowie SC
|4
|4
|3
|7
|4
|4672
|Katie Masterson
|St Mary's Loch SC
|3
|12
|4
|7
|5
|5627
|David Parkin
|Aberdeen&Stonehaven YC
|5
|3
|6
|8
|6
|4856
|Robert Signer
|Loch Ard SC
|8
|7
|5
|12
|7
|567
|David Whyte
|CCC Bardowie SC
|10
|5
|7
|12
|8
|5687
|Patrick Burns
|RYA
|7
|6
|14
|13
|9
|5269
|Paul McCombe
|St Andrew's SC
|6
|10
|8
|14
|10
|5447
|Nigel Ford
|St Andrew's SC
|9
|8
|10
|17
|11
|4929
|Fegus Duncanson
|CCC Bardowie SC
|12
|9
|9
|18
|12
|5289
|Simon Richards
|Newburgh SC
|13
|11
|14
|24
|13
|14212
|Rob Cordingley
|Loch Ard SC
|11
|14
|14
|25
