JPWatersports Scottish Solo Traveller and AGM at Loch Ard Sailing Club

Nigel Ford wins the new sail! © David Parkin

by David Parkin today at 6:47 pm

Saturday October 7th was the date of the final Scottish Solo travellers. Loch Ard lived up to its name for scenery, and even the wind played ball. 13 visiting boats from as far apart as Aberdeen and the Borders joined the 2 locals.

The first race was held in a 4 knot easterly which rapidly became the 10 -20 knot westerly that was forecast. The wind steadily built during the 3 races. As always the racing was very close.

Ultimately Keith Milroy won on count back from Gerry Goodfellow both from St Mary's Loch SC with Ali Gordon from CCC Bardowie in 3rd.

This was followed by the AGM and prize giving.

The overall travellers' series was won by Kevan Gibb of Largo Bay SC, who was standing down as class rep after 14 years. He won with an event to spare followed by Keith Milroy and Katie Masterton. The series saw over 40 boats competing at seven varied venues.

The series had been generously sponsored by JPWatersports and the raffle for a new sail was won by Nigel Ford from St Andrews.

As there were no other volunteers David Parkin was elected as class rep for next season. We look forward to next year's programme.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 5602 Kieth Milroy St Mary's Loch SC 1 2 1 2 2 5610 Gerry Goodfellow St Mary's Loch SC 2 1 2 3 3 69B Ali Gordon CCC Bardowie SC 4 4 3 7 4 4672 Katie Masterson St Mary's Loch SC 3 12 4 7 5 5627 David Parkin Aberdeen&Stonehaven YC 5 3 6 8 6 4856 Robert Signer Loch Ard SC 8 7 5 12 7 567 David Whyte CCC Bardowie SC 10 5 7 12 8 5687 Patrick Burns RYA 7 6 14 13 9 5269 Paul McCombe St Andrew's SC 6 10 8 14 10 5447 Nigel Ford St Andrew's SC 9 8 10 17 11 4929 Fegus Duncanson CCC Bardowie SC 12 9 9 18 12 5289 Simon Richards Newburgh SC 13 11 14 24 13 14212 Rob Cordingley Loch Ard SC 11 14 14 25