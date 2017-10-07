Please select your home edition
JPWatersports Scottish Solo Traveller and AGM at Loch Ard Sailing Club

by David Parkin today at 6:47 pm 7 October 2017
Nigel Ford wins the new sail! © David Parkin

Saturday October 7th was the date of the final Scottish Solo travellers. Loch Ard lived up to its name for scenery, and even the wind played ball. 13 visiting boats from as far apart as Aberdeen and the Borders joined the 2 locals.

The first race was held in a 4 knot easterly which rapidly became the 10 -20 knot westerly that was forecast. The wind steadily built during the 3 races. As always the racing was very close.

Ultimately Keith Milroy won on count back from Gerry Goodfellow both from St Mary's Loch SC with Ali Gordon from CCC Bardowie in 3rd.

This was followed by the AGM and prize giving.

The overall travellers' series was won by Kevan Gibb of Largo Bay SC, who was standing down as class rep after 14 years. He won with an event to spare followed by Keith Milroy and Katie Masterton. The series saw over 40 boats competing at seven varied venues.

The series had been generously sponsored by JPWatersports and the raffle for a new sail was won by Nigel Ford from St Andrews.

As there were no other volunteers David Parkin was elected as class rep for next season. We look forward to next year's programme.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
15602Kieth MilroySt Mary's Loch SC1212
25610Gerry GoodfellowSt Mary's Loch SC2123
369BAli GordonCCC Bardowie SC4437
44672Katie MastersonSt Mary's Loch SC31247
55627David ParkinAberdeen&Stonehaven YC5368
64856Robert SignerLoch Ard SC87512
7567David WhyteCCC Bardowie SC105712
85687Patrick BurnsRYA761413
95269Paul McCombeSt Andrew's SC610814
105447Nigel FordSt Andrew's SC981017
114929Fegus DuncansonCCC Bardowie SC129918
125289Simon RichardsNewburgh SC13111424
1314212Rob CordingleyLoch Ard SC11141425
