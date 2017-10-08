Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Yachting Range
Product Feature
Lifeproof iPhone Case
Lifeproof iPhone Case
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

IKA KiteFoil World Championships at Poetto Beach, Sardinia - Day 4

by Ian MacKinnon today at 6:43 pm 5-8 October 2017

The battle at the head of the order intensified as the changeable breezes caused the otherwise flawless French kitefoil racer Nico Parlier to skip a beat even as he cemented his overall lead on the Italian island of Sardinia.

As the breeze dropped and shifted in the day's final race at the Sardinia Kiteboard Grand Slam, Parlier's countryman Axel Mazella finally turned the tables and took a precious bullet that left his rival trailing in second.

No matter, Parlier had already notched up two bullets in the stronger 11kts-to-15kts breezes of the opening two races that stretched his advantage on the leader board on the penultimate day of competition on the sparkling waters of Sardinia's Gulf of Angels.

The moderate north-easterly breezes that bathed the track off Cagliari's Poetto Beach eventually dropped, preventing further racing in the afternoon, but were in stark contrast to the blustery offshore Mistral winds that hit 40kts the previous day.

With the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil World Championship to be awarded on the final fourth day of competition, the crown would appear to be Parlier's to lose due to his healthy overall lead.

Similarly, as the regatta is also the final fourth stop of the globe-trotting IKA KiteFoil GoldCup, Mazella seems on course to take the trophy for the tour's best overall rider after seamless victories at back-to-back stops last month in Weifang and Pingtan, China.

Even Maxime Nocher (MON), lying third overall, will be unable catch Mazella for the winners' trophy despite winning the opening GoldCup stop in Korea in May. Nocher, the reigning GoldCup title holder and Formula Kite World Champion, missed the two China events and cannot make up the points difference in the standings.

But the coveted titles and €20,000 prize money up for grabs at the Sardinia Kiteboard Grand Slam—sponsored by the City of Cagliari and Tourism Sardinia, supported by Yacht Club Cagliari—have drawn virtually all the world's fastest men competing in a 39-strong fleet from 14 countries.

France's Anaïs Mai Desjardins, 16, is one of three women fighting for places racing among the mixed fleet. But she has been struggling in the conditions and failed to finish the day's last two races, one after her 11m Enata kite unexpectedly collapsed in the gusty breezes.

Britain's multiple world champion Steph Bridge suffered the misfortune of getting stuck in a wind hole after coming back to the beach to change up to a bigger kite between races and was several minutes late for the start of the final race. But she is still able to stay on terms with many of the men in the highly competitive fleet.

"I thought I was doing better, but I'm still finishing about 20th," said Bridge. "I'm pretty close to the chasing pack and I'm fine with that. But I'm still making to many mistakes."

Local favourite, Italy's Mario Calbucci, is one who has been beating expectations after almost a year off the race circuit to help develop Moses' Comet foil that he has been using to good effect. Currently sixth on the leaderboard, his goal at the outset was a top ten finish.

"I'm really pleased with my position, but I think I can still do better," said Calbucci. "My feeling is that I'm fast, and this is great training to improve because we have all the top riders here in Sardinia to test yourself against. I'm learning all the time." Just ahead of Calbucci on the leaderboard is another Frenchman, Théo de Ramecourt, who is pleased with his overall position, but like all he feels there is room for improvement in his performance.

"I'm happy with my results, but oddly I'm way better on one tack than the other," said de Ramecourt. "I'll need to see my physiotherapist when I get home. I have good speed, and some good results, like a fourth in the last race. The wind was shifty, but then it's more like sailing: more tactical, and more interesting."

Results after Day 4: (nine races, 1 discard)

Men 1 Nico Parlier (FRA) 11pts
2 Axel Mazella (FRA) 23pts
3 Maxime Nocher (MON) 26pts
4 Guy Bridge (GBR) 31pts
5 Theo de Ramecourt 36pts

Women
1 Steph Bridge (GBR) 178pts
2 Anaïs Mai Desjardins (FRA) 256pts
3 Sabrina Schlossnikel (GER) 311pts

Full results and more information at kitefoilgoldcup.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 3
All change at the top as 'survival' conditions challenge racers Gusty Mistral winds played to the strengths of French kitefoil racer Nico Parlier when he seized pole position on the leaderboard with a perfect three bullets that left rivals struggling to match his pace in the punchy conditions. Posted on 7 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 2
All change at top as survival conditions challenge racers Gusty Mistral winds played to the strengths of French kitefoil racer Nico Parlier when he seized pole position on the leaderboard with a perfect three bullets that left rivals struggling to match his pace in the punchy conditions. Posted on 7 Oct IKA KiteFoil World Championships day 1
Tricky day for front-runners in testing and fickle breezes None of the favourites to take the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil World Championship title had it all their own in the opening exchanges on sparkling blue Mediterranean waters off the Italian island of Sardinia. Posted on 6 Oct IKA KiteFoil GoldCup in Weifang, China
Mazella holds nerve to clinch victory in tense final In an anxious final day France's Axel Mazella sealed victory at the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil GoldCup in eastern China with a pair of assured bullets. Posted on 14 Sep Formula Kite World Championships preview
Oman to host in November A championship fleet of up to 105 male and female competitors are expected at the championship, which features the high-performance hydrofoiling Formula Kite boards. The class is the newest discipline in kiteboarding. Posted on 20 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug Marlow Ropes partners with The Foiling Week
The only global event dedicated to foiling boats Marlow Ropes announces its official partnership with The Foiling Week (TFW) 2017 - the only global event dedicated to foiling boats, their sailors, designers and builders. Posted on 7 Jul Julien Villon crowned 2017 King of the Bay
Foiling Bay concludes in Quiberon The god of wind was in a tricky mood for the last day of racing, but International Moth sailor Julien Villon did not get held up and went on to be crowned as the first King of The Bay 2017. Posted on 22 May KiteFoil GoldCup in Korea overall
Nocher clinches series opener Reigning KiteFoil GoldCup champion Maxime Nocher sealed victory in the year's first event with a perfect final day, racking up four bullets from four races in light breezes that threatened to die at any moment. Posted on 22 May KiteFoil GoldCup in Korea day 4
Riders maintain race focus despite testing conditions In the hothouse atmosphere of the KiteFoil GoldCup series' opening exchanges the teasing wind—or absence of it—only underscored how those at the pinnacle are masters at maintaining their poise. Posted on 21 May

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy