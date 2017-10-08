Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N
Product Feature
Zhik Hybrid Skiff Suit
Zhik Hybrid Skiff Suit

Boats for sale

18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

18ft Skiff Spring Championship on Sydney Harbour - Race 1

by Frank Quealey today at 10:25 am 8 October 2017

The 18ft Skiffs were back on Sydney Harbour today when the Australian 18 Footers League conducted Race 1 of the 7-race Spring Championship to open the 2017-2018 Season.

Conditions were steady from the North East for the 14-boat fleet and the race provided a drama-free dayu for many of the new teams.

Retirement of some of the long-time competitors meant there were new crews joining the 18s for the first time and other young sailors moving up to some of the more-fancied teams and we were given a glimpse of some of the potential of the young teams.

In fact, the winning Panasonic Lumix team of Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle and Nathan Edwards scored their first in the 18s after leading for more than half of the 3-lap course.

Panasonic Lumix defeated another young team of Ben Bradley, Rory Cox and Jacob Broom in Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel.

The winning margin for Panasonic Lumix was 22secs,

Third place went to the experienced Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge, which finished a further 1m21s behind Coopers-Rag.

The new Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York) was fourth, followed by Yandoo (John Winning) and Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Munster).

Appliancesonline in a battle with Panasonic Lumix and The Kitchen Maker on the windward leg shortly after the start of race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship in Sydney - photo © Frank Quealey
Appliancesonline in a battle with Panasonic Lumix and The Kitchen Maker on the windward leg shortly after the start of race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship in Sydney - photo © Frank Quealey

The Rag led the race after the first windward leg, with The Kitchen Maker (Jonathan Whitty) in second place and Triple M (James Ward) close behind in third place.

Two teams, The Kitchen Maker and Asko Appliances (James Dorron) capsized on the spinnaker run from Beashel Buoy to the wing mark in Rose Bay.

Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel maintained her lead past the wing mark and down to the bottom mark off Clark Island but Panasonic Lumix had reduced the margin to 30s after a strong performance under spinnaker.

Coopers 62-Rag and Famish Hotel led as spinnakers were set for the first run during race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship in Sydney - photo © Frank Quealey
Coopers 62-Rag and Famish Hotel led as spinnakers were set for the first run during race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship in Sydney - photo © Frank Quealey

Smeg edged slightly ahead of Triple M to move into third place.

Triple M was then forced out of the race with gear failure and Yandoo grabbed fourth place as the fleet headed back upwind to the Beashel Buoy.

The young Lumix crew were hot and grabbed the lead at the second set of windward buoys and were never headed from that point.

Despite the pressure being applied by Smeg over the final lap of the course, Panasonic Lumix showed real grit as the young team raced on to a great first win.

Skipper Jordan Girdis was ecstatic with his first 18s win and put it down in part to the experience they gained in the off-season regattas in Auckland and Lake Garda.

The winning crew (from left) Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle, Nathan Edwards after race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship in Sydney - photo © Frank Quealey
The winning crew (from left) Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle, Nathan Edwards after race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship in Sydney - photo © Frank Quealey

The Spring Championship will continue over the next six weeks (last race of the championship will be sailed on 19 November) with a cumulative pointscore system applying over the seven races.

Race 2 of the Spring Championship will be sailed next Sunday. The Australian 18 Footer League's usual spectator ferry will follow the race, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf (alongside the clubhouse) at 2.15pm.

NOTE: The season's highlight, the JJ Giltinan Championship will be held on Sydney Harbour 2-11 March 2018.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

18ft Skiffs at Sandbanks
UK and European Grand Prix Round 4 This weekend was the final weekend of the UK and European Skiff calendar, and what a setting and conditions for it! A German and Hungarian team joined the U.K. fleet on Sandbanks beach for four days packed with racing. Posted on 27 Sep 18ft Skiffs season soon begins on Sydney Harbour
New teams, and some changes to the racing formats With less than a month to go till the start of the Australian 18 Footers sailing season, the excitement is building for another big summer of racing. The 2017/18 racing season will see changes to the racing formats. Posted on 17 Sep 18ft Skiff UK Grand Prix at Marconi
Everyone trying to beat Pica on their home waters Last weekend was Round 3 of the UK Grand Prix at Marconi Sailing Club. This is the home club of Pica, so it was all on to try and beat the already strong team in their home waters especially with rumours of Jamie Mears returning for a turn on the stick! Posted on 15 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing
As the new Performance Director Highly respected and awarded sailor Iain Murray AM joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director, responsible for the Australian Sailing Team and the supporting Performance programs. Posted on 4 Sep 18ft Skiff UK Nationals at Plymouth overall
ChameleonI wraps it up on Sunday Two races were sailed on the final day of the UK 18ft Skiff Nationals on a glorious summer's day on Plymouth Sound. The fleet was held ashore for a short while to let the wind to establish into a good 5 to 8 knots on the course. Posted on 14 Aug 18ft Skiff UK Nationals at Plymouth day 2
Teams egging each other on to swap rigs until the last minute The second day of the UK 18ft Skiff Nationals took place in Plymouth Sound in borderline conditions between the big and small rigs. There were many walks around the corner to check the wind conditions and the usual boat park chats between teams. Posted on 12 Aug 18ft Skiff UK Nationals at Plymouth day 1
A shakedown for the scratch crews Today was the first day of the 18ft Skiff Nationals and whilst the ominous 25 knots forecast didn't materialise, it didn't stop some story telling moments. The fleet are sailing from Mount Batten Watersports Centre. Posted on 11 Aug 18ft Skiff Europeans at Lake Garda overall
Five British boats make the annual pilgrimage Five British boats made the annual pilgrimage to the North end of Lake Garda to battle it out for the title of European champions. Posted on 19 Jul 18ft Skiff Europeans at Lake Garda day 1
Eighteeen teams from 6 countries taking part Eighteen boats are competing this week in the European Championship with skiffs coming from six countries and some well known names from the Southern Hemisphere. Posted on 5 Jul Interview with Team Allen's George Hand
A perfect start to his Musto Skiff season George Hand of Team Allen is having a superb season so far in the Musto Skiff: undefeated since the Inland Championship at Grafham Water last November. We speak to him about his plans for the season and being a part of Team Allen. Posted on 13 Jun

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy