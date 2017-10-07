Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Adidas Tycane Pro eyewear
Adidas Tycane Pro eyewear
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

The Mini shake-up in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère

by Aurélie Bargat today at 6:52 pm 7 October 2017

In both the prototype and production boat categories, the situation is becoming clearer at the head of the race. Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) and Arthur Léopold-Léger (Antal XPO) are going it alone at the front of the leading pack, whilst Clarisse Crémer (TBS) is extending right away from her pursuers.

Swiss skipper Valentin Gautier (Shaman – Banque du Léman) and Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry) look to be the only sailors still in a position to challenge her takeover. However, behind the favourites, there is massive upheaval.

In order to understand all the jostling in the rankings over recent days, take a look at the respective positions of the skippers just 48 hours before. In the production boat category, after Rémi Aubrun's long reign (Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon), it was the turn of Tanguy Bouroullec (Kerhis Cerfrance) to take over the regency for a few hours, in readiness to hand over power to the new queen of the Pogo 3s, Clarisse Crémer (TBS). Her place at the top of leaderboard is much deserved, given how regularly she and travelling companion Erwan le Draoulec (Emile Henry) have impacted the front of the pack since the start in La Rochelle. In that time, some sailors have fallen victim to the light airs, including Rémi and Tanguy, who are now positioned over 50 miles shy of the head of the race. However others, those more familiar with evanescent breeze and hunting down gentle puffs of air, have reaped the benefits, as is the case for Valentin Gautier and Frédéric Moreau (Petit Auguste et Cie), the latter a regular on the Alpine lakes. These light airs are also favourable to the older generation boats, like the Pogo 2 and the Nacira 6.50, which have a smaller wetter surface and have got right back into the action as a result. Like Frédéric Moreau, Yann Burkhalter (Kalaona) has also sailed an excellent leg to get back into the top 10, with some equally great performances posted by Mathieu Lambert (Presta Services Bat) and Estelle Greck (Starfish), who have both been making steady progress for the past four to five days since they found their sea legs.

Ian, Arthur and the others...

In the prototype category, with the exception of Arthur Léopold-Léger, who must really be savouring his time on the racetrack after the abrupt end of his Mini-Transat 2013, the dilemma for those in hot pursuit of Ian Lipinski essentially comes down to "how to limit the damage" in the face of the utter domination by the cheeky Raison design. A chasing trio made up of Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa), Erwan Le Mené (Rousseau Clôtures) and Romain Bolzinger (Spicee.com) are nearly a hundred miles off the pace of the leader this evening. Patrick Jaffré (Projet Pioneer), sixth, is 130 miles behind the leader, whilst Julien Héreu (Poema Insurance) and Thibault Michelin (Eva Luna) have been relegated to some 200 miles astray of the head of the fleet. In these conditions, the age of the boats is no longer the main point of reference. As such, Jonathan Chodkiewiez (Tasty Granny) on one of the oldest prototypes, is managing to stay in contact with Charlotte Méry (Optigestion – Femmes de Bretagne) and Quentin Vlamynck (Arkema 3), who would surely have preferred other conditions to test the potential of his highly innovative machine.

Saturday Night Fever

A way off the front of the pack, the strategic considerations are somewhat different. Aboard Mariolle.fr, Julien Bozzolo hasn't forgotten his disco ball and playlist so he can treat himself to what must be particularly stimulating breakfasts for both his stomach and his ears. It's party time too for Camille Taque (Foxsea Lady) as she has managed to resolve her power issues and can now communicate with her playmates by VHF once more. The news is also good for the Croatian sailor. Indeed, currently in Porto, Slobodan Velikic (Sisa 2) is trying to repair his bowsprit and a hole in the deck resulting from a broken stanchion. Apparently, the familiar Mini solidarity has kicked into action once again since Portuguese sailor Antonio Fontes, who competed in the Mini in 2015, has rallied together his friends to track Slobodan down and give him a helping hand.

Ranking at 15:00 UTC:

Prototypes
1 Ian Lipinski – Griffon.fr – 305 miles from the finish
2 Arthur Léopold-Léger – Antal XPO – 32.8 miles behind the leader
3 Simon Koster –Eight Cube Sersa- 56.6 miles behind the leader
4 Erwan Le Mené – Rousseau Clôtures – 95.7 miles behind the leader
5 Romain Bolzinger – Spicee.com - 98.7 miles behind the leader

Production boats
1 Clarisse Crémer – TBS 418.5 miles from the finish
2 Erwan Le Draoulec – Emile Henry – 25.2 miles behind the leader
3 Valentin Gautier – Shaman – Banque du Léman – 29.7 miles behind the leader
4 Rémi Aubrun – Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon - 56 miles behind the leader
5 Tanguy Bouroullec – Kerhis Cerfrance – 63 miles behind the leader

www.minitransat.fr/en

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Breathless Atlantic
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère In cruising terms, conditions could best be described as relaxing: sunny climes, seas becoming increasingly calm, light to moderate breeze, perfect conditions for idling about. Posted on 6 Oct Knit one, purl one
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère Whilst making the most of the last puffs of downwind breeze and continuing to make headway towards the goal without losing sight of the potential options to come, the solo sailors will now have to switch from intuitive to cerebral mode. Posted on 5 Oct Knowing how far to push it
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère The expected north-easterly wind is now packing a punch. As a result, the Minis are once again making speeds that are more in line with their true potential as they plunge southwards. Posted on 4 Oct More haste, less speed
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère The wind is gradually veering round to the north, but it's still struggling to establish itself. In the light airs, some sailors are trying to hoist spinnakers, or even the code 5, which is flatter and easier to set. Posted on 3 Oct Getting into the swing of things
In the Mini-Transat La Boulangère The first 24 hours of a race like the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are a funny old time. Whatever we say and whatever we do, it takes time to adapt before you can power along at your full potential and really enjoy being at sea. Posted on 2 Oct Mini-Transat La Boulangère start
A rainy start in La Rochelle The weather played a sly hand this Sunday morning in the Bassin des Chalutiers. Indeed, the persistent drizzle and low cloud did little to cheer those Mini sailors feeling the pressure as they cast off. Posted on 1 Oct The 'sheepdog' support boats
7 support boats to follow the Mini Transat solo sailors As is the case with every edition, there will be seven support boats in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère. Seven crews distributed amongst the whole of the fleet to key an eye open for trouble and supply news of the fleet to Race Management. Posted on 28 Sep Ireland's Tom Dolan out to make history
In Mini-Transat La Boulangère Solo sailor Tom Dolan will aim to make history by becoming the first Irishman ever to finish on the podium of the iconic Mini Transat race, which begins on Sunday, October 1st. Posted on 28 Sep Mini-Transat La Boulangère favourites
Informal survey of the racers Forecasts are made to be challenged... or not. Nevertheless, just days before the start of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère, the feelings voiced in an informal survey of the fleet gives us an initial picture of the opposing armies. Posted on 27 Sep Another sensational Sea and Summit Expedition
Natasha Lambert sails from Scotland to Ireland Disabled Cowes adventurer Natasha Lambert, 20 has despite appalling weather conditions completed her latest Sea and Summit Expedition. Posted on 13 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC Blaze Inland Championships for Blaze
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy