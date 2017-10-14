Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Bowmoor - Preview

Please select your home edition
by Ivan Walsh today at 11:45 am 14 October 2017
2013 Phantom Southern Series action © Kate Tustin

Bowmoor Sailing Club welcomes all Phantom sailors to join 6 home helms to the Phantom Open Meeting on the 14th October. There's a rumour that a couple of superstars could be attending too. If new to the Phantom come along, not better place to learn than an open meeting from helpful helms...

There will be close racing across the lake during the day and the galley will be open for lunch and drinks.

Frist race will not start before 10.30 and notice of race will be posted on club website, www.bowmoor.co.uk

Phantoms at Shustoke
National Grand Prix circuit event Sunday 24th September saw the Phantoms return to Shustoke for the 7th year with a turnout expectedly smaller than last year, which counted as part of the national Grand Prix circuit. Posted on 30 Sep Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe overall
Andy Couch collects another nationals title Racing was brought forward today as the forecast beyond 1300 hrs was deteriorating rapidly with the wind swinging to the south and building to gale force gusts. Posted on 10 Sep Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe day 2
Four great races held for the fleet The race team did a great job getting four races in on Saturday and thankfully the wind and sea state were reduced making it a pleasant day out. It was sufficiently sprightly for a few upturned hulls but nothing like the day before. Posted on 10 Sep Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe day 1
One race held during a lull in the wind After a lengthy delay with wind gusting to over 40 knots and a wild sea state out in the bay the fleet were released to Race. A good call by the Race Officer as a window of weather arrived and the majority of the assembled sixty-plus boat fleet launched. Posted on 8 Sep Phantom East Coast Championship
Held during the 125th Burnham Week Regatta Held over the Bank Holiday weekend and forming a part of the 125th Burnham Week Regatta the event attracted a competitive fleet of 12 boats eager to hone their skills prior to the National Championship at Highcliffe in two weeks time. Posted on 30 Aug Phantom Nationals "Eaters & Drinkers"
59 confirmed entries for Highcliffe event With the 2017 Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe Sailing Club rapidly approaching on 8th, 9th and 10th Sept and with 59 confirmed entries to date preparing to descend on the South coast venue its time to meet the eaters and drinkers. Posted on 25 Aug Phantoms at Downs
High-Summer sledging into a ring of lightning! Saturday 5th August, some dozen Phantoms arrived at Downs SC, Deal for a Southern region Open; unfortunately one sailor discovered a defect severe enough for him to need to depart home again without even completing his rigging. Posted on 9 Aug GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
A superb 162 entries across the 12 fleets The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed. Posted on 7 Aug 'Launching the Paunch Nationals'
Over 50 Phantoms set for Highcliffe in September 2017 has seen a rise of boats within the Phantom class with newcomers and others returning to the ghoul and ghost-busting class. With 50 boats already entered there is a new hope that there could be up to 60 boats flooding Christchurch Bay. Posted on 5 Aug Phantoms at Downs this weekend
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 7 Downs Sailing Club (Deal, Kent) once again welcomes all Phantom sailors to their Open Meeting on 5th / 6th August. There will be 2 races on Saturday afternoon (first start at 1300) and three races on Sunday (first start 1000). Posted on 3 Aug

