Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Bowmoor - Preview

2013 Phantom Southern Series action © Kate Tustin 2013 Phantom Southern Series action © Kate Tustin

by Ivan Walsh today at 11:45 am

Bowmoor Sailing Club welcomes all Phantom sailors to join 6 home helms to the Phantom Open Meeting on the 14th October. There's a rumour that a couple of superstars could be attending too. If new to the Phantom come along, not better place to learn than an open meeting from helpful helms...

There will be close racing across the lake during the day and the galley will be open for lunch and drinks.

Frist race will not start before 10.30 and notice of race will be posted on club website, www.bowmoor.co.uk