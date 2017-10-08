Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 4 728
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Team Brunel announces crew for Prologue Leg to Alicante

by Bart Salemans today at 6:42 pm 8 October 2017
The 2017 Team Brunel crew © Ainhoa Sanchez / James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race

Skipper Bouwe Bekking announced his team for the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg from Lisbon to Alicante on Saturday morning October 7th. Team Brunel will consist for the Prologue Leg of Bouwe Bekking, Carlo Huisman, Alberto Bolzan, Kyle Langford, Maciel Cichetti, Andrew Cape, Peter Burling, Annie Lush and Abby Ehler.

Bekking: "Team Brunel is ready, we had a good run this week. Both the shore crew and the sailors have done a lot of work, but we managed to get the boat ready for departure to Alicante. We use this prologue to test out some small details. For example, the location of the spares and the various sail trim possibilities. No big changes anymore, that work has already been done."

Huisman: "We are well prepared. Everyone is looking forward to it. The weather forecast offers us a light wind start, that's a bit of a pity. But we all suffer from that. Last week was the first time we had the whole team together, that was good. We are on schedule."

The composition of the team means that Argentine Juanpa Marcos has to delay his debut in the Volvo Ocean Race. Marcos: "It's not surprising to me. This has been part of the plan from the beginning. I have other commitments and sign in Sunday for the Nations Trophy in Palma. Normally when everyone stays fit, I won't be in Alicante or Lisbon.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

VOR Prologue Leg to offer final tune-up
A non-scoring race from Lisbon to Alicante On Sunday afternoon at 1400 local time in Lisbon (1300 UTC), the seven Volvo Ocean Race skippers will lead their teams off the start line of the Prologue Leg, a non-scoring race to the host city and start port of Alicante, Spain. Posted today at 10:24 am Thompson, Lunven add experience
To Turn the Tide on Plastic roster Turn the Tide on Plastic have added British offshore legend Brian Thompson and the renowned French solo sailor Nicolas Lunven to their roster ahead of the Prologue Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race, which starts on Sunday. Posted on 5 Oct New @RaceExperts Twitter account
For Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 They're the nerds behind the numbers – the people behind the position reports – and now they have their very own official Twitter account. Posted on 4 Oct Spinlock expands factory and staffing levels
As demand for innovative products continues Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, are celebrating continued growth in 2017 and the expansion of their Cowes-based factory. Posted on 4 Oct Volvo Ocean Race teams up with Virtual Regatta
For 2017-18 race game The Volvo Ocean Race game is back, better than ever, offering up the ultimate virtual sailing challenge. Posted on 2 Oct Landmark sustainability workshop
Held in Lisbon by the Volvo Ocean Race The Volvo Ocean Race's renewed commitment to ocean health for the 2017-18 edition was underlined with a landmark sustainability workshop on Saturday. Posted on 1 Oct Volvo reconsiders schedule
For future Volvo Ocean Races Following discussions with key stakeholders it has been determined that additional planning time is required to implement the recently announced changes to the race schedule. Posted on 26 Sep The World Sailing Show - October 2017
Volvo Ocean Race preview and Gitana 17 flies The next Volvo Ocean Race promises to be one of the closest in the history of the event. So after a four stage offshore practice session, how do the seven teams rate their prospects? Posted on 25 Sep Musto's Lighthouse Store
Located in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Every so often, a retail space opens that allows you to immerse yourself in the brand as well as its products. Musto's Lighthouse Store, located in the Gunwharf Quays, is one of these. Posted on 25 Sep Vestas 11th Hour Racing takes break from sailing
To study ocean health and climate change With one month to go to the start of the Volvo Ocean Race, sailors filled the halls of the University of Cambridge in England, one of the world's oldest universities and leading academic centres. Posted on 23 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC Blaze Inland Championships for Blaze
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy