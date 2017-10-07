Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race: Punta del Este to Cape Town - Day 3

by Julia Fry today at 11:57 am 7 October 2017
Leg 2 of the The Clipper Race 2017-18 © Clipper Ventures

PSP Logistics safely arrived into Piriapolis, Uruguay, yesterday afternoon, local time, to repair rudder damage, as the rest of the fleet continued in a closely-fought contest towards Cape Town.

With less than 10nautical miles separating the top five teams, over the last 24 hours, the top three positions in particular have been changing hands between Visit Seattle, Liverpool 2018, and Dare To Lead.

Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson reports: "What a tense time out here! The rest of the fleet is definitely not giving us any room to relax that is for sure. We are very much aware of them hot on our heels and we are sailing our boat as well as we can towards Cape Town. The weather is quite confusing, so not only are we working hard on deck, but our brains are getting sore too."

On Liverpool 2018, Skipper Lance Shepherd has been reflecting on just how close the competition is, saying: "Somehow, I always have to remind myself that whenever I try to have a nice little chat with another skipper over the VHF, every other skipper in range is also listening! We're all as bad as each other at eaves dropping, although some are worse than others."

After leading for much of the last 24 hours, Dale Smyth, the Skipper of Dare To Lead, explains: "We hurriedly dropped our spinnaker as the wind backed hugely. We spent about an hour messing around as the wind re-established itself and lost a couple of race positions as we went further south."

Greenings is in fourth, with fifth-placed Garmin not far behind. Garmin Skipper Gaëtan Thomas reports: "The last 24 hours were for us under a fully covered sky, raining or drizzling most of the time with poor visibility. The sea looking dark, with dark clouds and some good wind but at least less gusty. We were, and still are, in close range with Greenings."

In sixth place and around 25nm off the lead is Qingdao, whose Skipper Chris Kobusch is confident that the tactic of steering a more northerly course will pay off. Chris says: "The rest of the fleet is further south and seemed to have lost the wind a little bit earlier than us, which is good news."

He already has his sights focused on the next waypoint, explaining: "With just over 500nm miles to the Scoring Gate, at least half the fleet all close together and some major wind shifts still to come, it will be a tough battle for the next two or three days."

GREAT Britain and Sanya Serenity Coast are fighting a close battle in seventh and eighth position respectively, with HotelPlanner.com in ninth only around 10nm behind. Skipper Conall Morrison reports: "What a fantastic day's sailing that turned out to be. Friday morning began with a very moody sky of greys and pinks and purples, the sun was rising as a front passed over us, and the clouds were very impressive."

Unicef is currently in tenth position and is moving back towards the fleet, although Nasdaq is not far behind in eleventh. Nasdaq Skipper Rob Graham comments: "A relatively smooth sea under clear skies, and a moon so big and bright it almost looks like daylight. This is all a welcome change from the past couple of days of solid overcast, occasional showers, and lumpy seas."

A front has been passing over the fleet but behind this front comes the next high-pressure system. Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell explains that the fleet may be able to keep these south-west/south winds for about another 24 hours before the high starts to catch up and the wind veers north-west. This will depend on each team's position in relation to the high-pressure system, making for some interesting racing over the next few days.

To stay up to date on the fleet's progress, keep a close eye on the Clipper Race Viewer. All positions were correct at time of writing.

Want to catch up on the action and news from life on board during Race 2? Then read the Skipper Reports and Crew Blogs, which are all available on the Clipper Race Team Pages.

Find out more at www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 2
Early frontrunners emerge It's been an action-packed second day of Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, with the past 24 hours seeing one team forced to suspend racing, while the rest of the fleet has continued its fast passage across a turbulent South Atlantic Ocean. Posted on 6 Oct Biggest sailing event to ever visit Uruguay
Clipper Race teams enjoy fantastic hospitality Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race's second stage, to Cape Town, South Africa, following the event's first ever stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Posted on 6 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 1
Tight racing out of Uruguay The Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed its first night of sailing in Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, though the teams remain tightly bunched on the leader board after a windy and wild start to the race. Posted on 5 Oct Clipper Race Leg 2 Start
Fleet depart Punta del Este for Cape Town Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race's second stage, to Cape Town, South Africa, following the event's first ever stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Posted on 5 Oct Greenings win Clipper Race Leg 1
Crossing the finish line in Punta del Este Greenings, the eleventh team to cross the line in Punta del Este, has won the first race of 2017-18 edition, finishing at 18:03:55 UTC on Saturday 23 September in front of hundreds of spectators lining the harbour breakwater. Posted on 24 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 34
Greenings push for victory Only Greenings and Nasdaq remains at sea following the arrival of Visit Seattle late on Friday night, Punta del Este time. Posted on 23 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 33
Battles for position continue Several teams continue to jostle for position after Sanya Serenity Coast claimed line honours yesterday afternoon, closely followed by PSP Logistics and GREAT Britain who arrived, second and third respectively, in to Punta del Este late at night. Posted on 22 Sep Line honours for Sanya Serenity Coast
In Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1 Sanya Serenity Coast claimed line honours today into Punta del Este, Uruguay, in the longest ever individual race of the Clipper Race's eleven edition history. Posted on 22 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 32
Sanya Serenity Coast on course for Leg 1 victory Sanya Serenity Coast is on course to take line honours for the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 as it is expected to be the first boat in to Punta del Este later today. Posted on 21 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 31
Wind returns for final push After a frustrating 24 hours languishing in a wind hole off the southern coast of Brazil, most of the Clipper Race fleet is on the move again. Posted on 20 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy