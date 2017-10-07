Please select your home edition
Melges 20 World Championship at New York Yacht Club - Day 3

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 9:19 am 2-7 October 2017

After two days of perfect Southwest Newport breeze, Day Three of the Melges 20 World Championship dawned sunny skies and warm temps, but no wind. As sailors arrived at Sail Newport to begin their preparations, the glassy water was tempting for water skiing. At 09.00, PRO Peter 'Luigi' Reggio announced that the AP would be hoisted and the next announcement would be at 11:30, giving Melges 20 sailors a relaxing morning to check out Newport's best coffee shops.

With the best chance for fair racing being on the outside course due to the light-filling sea breeze and a strong ebb tide, the fleet once again congregated at Course Alpha for a 2:00 p.m. start. The light air was a big change of pace with the World Championship title hanging in the balance, and Day Three proved pivotal in the overall standings. Drew Freides' PACIFIC YANKEE entered the day with a 9-point lead over two-time World Champion John Kilroy on SAMBA PA TI, while several other contenders remained ready to pounce on the smallest opportunity to advance. In essence, Freides and his Pacific Yankees were marked men.

Once to the racing area, Reggio took advantage of the wind on the race course, dropped marks and got the sequence under way. With a port favoured line, the pin end was crowded and those that were able to get off the line clean and tack onto port found solid pressure in the middle of the course and made some nice gains. The left looked promising early, but it turned out to be fool's gold as the left side eventually caved hard and the boats on the middle right led at the top mark.

Jason Michas and his MIDNIGHT BLUE team nailed the start close to the pin, flopped onto port and never looked back leading wire-to-wire in challenging, light conditions. Race Six winner Alessandro Rombelli on STIG challenged for the lead and took second, while Vladimir Prosikhin at the helm of NIKA sailed well to grab third in his brand new Melges 20. Michas' win marked the seventh different race winner, showing the depth and balance of the fleet at this World Championship.

MIDNIGHT BLUE on day 3 of the Melges 20 Worlds at Newport, R.I. - photo © Melges 20 World Championship / Barracuda communication
MIDNIGHT BLUE on day 3 of the Melges 20 Worlds at Newport, R.I. - photo © Melges 20 World Championship / Barracuda communication

Michas commented after his race win, "We tend to like the light stuff, we were able to get off the line nicely and managed to have a couple good upwinds and held our own downwind."

With the win, Michas moved from eleventh overall to seventh, and the fight for the top ten is intense with just 30 points separating fifth from fifteenth. The forecast for the final day is looking raceable and with a 2:00 p.m. final race cut off it will be important to start on time to get in three races for a full series.

Continuing his strong performance in the Corinthian division and overall, Justin Quigg's CHARACTER 2.0 collected another bottle of champagne and looks to close out his Corinthian World title on Saturday. A great Thanksgiving indeed for these Canadian sailors.

Full results can be found here.

NIKA on day 3 of the Melges 20 Worlds at Newport, R.I. - photo © Melges 20 World Championship / Barracuda communication
NIKA on day 3 of the Melges 20 Worlds at Newport, R.I. - photo © Melges 20 World Championship / Barracuda communication
