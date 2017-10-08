Please select your home edition
New 2018 Products at TridentUK

by TridentUK today at 4:33 pm 8 October 2017
NEW 2018 //PRODUCTS


The Atacama Pro drysuit rivals its namesake desert as the driest
place on earth.

Designed using 3 layer breathable technology and enhanced waterproof properties
to keep you warm and dry whilst
out on the water.
includes FREE Fleece & UK Delivery*
£449.95

Inspired by the Crewsaver Atacama Pro drysuit.

The Atacama Sport is designed using
a 3 layer fabric and includes an
elasticated waist, adjustable braces
and articulated arms and legs creating
a custom-fit to provide the ultimate
in freedom of movement.
includes FREE Fleece & UK Delivery*
£399.95



NEW! Gill Offshore Knit Beanie
Available in Red, Navy & Lime
NEW
Honda Outboard Lock
FREE UK Delivery*
£116.98
NEW
Seasure Speed Six High Performance Lubricant
£11.00
NEW
135cm Lighting Board w/ 6m Cable & Fog Light
£57.50
NEW

International Gelshield 200 750ml
£35.85


If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Related Articles

End of Season sale continues at TridentUK
Even more price drops and more items added Even more price drops and more products added to the TridentUK End of Season sale. Big savings on Crewsaver and Gill drysuits, Gill dinghy tops and the Regatta Race Timer watch. Posted on 1 Oct TridentUK Sale continues!
Up to 50% OFF Boat Maintenance Save on non-skid deck cleaner, Boat Guard, Instant Hull Cleaner, Star Brite and more! Posted on 24 Sep Save on chandlery in the End of Season Sale
Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks. 10% off selected ropes. Read our customer reviews, such as: "Service as it should be. Quick precise selling, good prices." Posted on 15 Sep TridentUK End of Season Sale
Hundreds of items reduced! Hundreds of items have been reduced in the TridentUK End of Season Sale. Up to 25% off drysuits, 20% of Thermal Dinghy Tops, 26% off buoyancy aids and 30% off some wetsuits! Posted on 8 Sep Take a look at TridentUK's best Summer sellers
Including some great offers What is it that has sold best in the summer of 2017? Chandlery such as burgees, rig tension gauges, gelcoat filler, trolley wheels and then essentials such as gloves, caps, shades and racing watches also feature. Posted on 3 Sep Just in at TridentUK!
The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver: Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid with unique body shaping foam that adapts to the profile of the wearer for the ultimate in unrestricted comfort and performance. Posted on 26 Aug The new Gill 2018 kit has landed
Get it first at TridentUK! Including new Gill ThermoShield Dinghy Top, Race FireCell Top and FireCell Skiff Suit. Also new junior sizes! Posted on 18 Aug Free lip balm with every order at TridentUK
Plus 10% off sunglasses and caps Keep your lips moist during the hot summer months and protect them from the elements. Manufactured in a neat blue translucent plastic tube it is easy to slot into a buoyancy aid pocket. This Lip Balm also benefits from Sun Protection Factor 15. Posted on 12 Aug Summer Sailing Kit at TridentUK!
A comprehensive range in store and online A comprehensive range of gloves, rash vests, knee pads, shortie wetsuits, shorts & hikers as well as trapeze harnesses and much, much more! Posted on 6 Aug Summer Packaging Checklist
The perfect bags, and the things you need inside The perfect bags, and the things you need inside, are all available from TridentUK. See our recommendations for summer, including the Ronstan Dry Sailing Rucksack with 10% off, now only £74.72 in our online store. Posted on 30 Jul

Upcoming Events

Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
