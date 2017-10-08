New 2018 Products at TridentUK

|
|
|
The Atacama Pro drysuit rivals its namesake desert as the driest
place on earth.
Designed using 3 layer breathable technology and enhanced waterproof properties
to keep you warm and dry whilst
out on the water.
|
includes FREE Fleece & UK Delivery*
£449.95
|
|
Inspired by the Crewsaver Atacama Pro drysuit.
The Atacama Sport is designed using
a 3 layer fabric and includes an
elasticated waist, adjustable braces
and articulated arms and legs creating
a custom-fit to provide the ultimate
in freedom of movement.
|
includes FREE Fleece & UK Delivery*
£399.95
|
|
NEW! Gill Offshore Knit Beanie
Available in Red, Navy & Lime
|
|NEW
|
Honda Outboard Lock
FREE UK Delivery*
£116.98
|
|NEW
|
Seasure Speed Six High Performance Lubricant
£11.00
|
|NEW
|
135cm Lighting Board w/ 6m Cable & Fog Light
£57.50
|
|NEW
|
International Gelshield 200 750ml
£35.85