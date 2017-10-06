Please select your home edition
Selden

British Keelboat League finals video

by Susannah Hart today at 4:44 pm 6 October 2017

A great round up of why sailors are enjoying the British Keelboat League, from the Finals in Cowes, Isle of Wight:

Seldén Mast Ltd has been so pleased to be able to sponsor the British Keelboat League. British Keelboat Sailing manages the British Keelboat Academy which trains young sailors between the ages of 18 and 25 and helps them create links with new and existing campaigns.

Seldén has been involved with keelboat sailing since the 1950s and continues to produce a range of masts in both aluminium and carbon for different keelboat classes, including the J70.

www.seldenmast.co.uk

