Sunset + Vine named Yacht Racing Forum Official TV production company

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 3:15 pm

The Yacht Racing Forum is pleased to welcome Sunset+Vine as its official TV Production Company.

"We have been following and covering the Yacht Racing Forum since its debuts in 2008", says Executive Director Andrew Preece. "This event is dear to us because it gives us the opportunity to meet a wide number of key personalities involved in yacht racing worldwide over two days, to network and make business in a very relaxed atmosphere. The Forum is unique in its kind and we are pleased to join it as a partner."

Global TV sports producer and distributor, Sunset+Vine, which is part of the Tinopolis Group, has been producing sailing programming for the last twelve years, including event coverage and magazine programming. Sunset+Vine was involved amongst others in the last America's Cup, in the Olympic Games, Vendée Globe or Volvo Ocean Race. Sunset+Vine also produces World Sailing, the monthly series designed to take the best of world sailing to a growing global audience for the sport.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sunset+Vine as a partner and as our official TV Production company", says Bernard Schopfer, Yacht Racing Forum CEO. "Sunset+Vine will produce high quality summaries of the Yacht Racing Forum, and help increase our international visibility." The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark, six months prior to World Sailing's World Championships.

