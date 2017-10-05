Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race: Punta del Este to Cape Town - Day 1

by Julia Fry today at 3:04 pm 5 October 2017
Clipper Race Leg 2 departing Punta del Este and Uruguay © Clipper Ventures

The Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed its first night of sailing in Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, though the teams remain tightly bunched on the leader board after a windy and wild start to the race.

At the time of publishing, Dare To Lead, Liverpool 2018, and Qingdao occupied the top three positions, but with only around 10nM (nautical miles) separating first from eighth, there is still everything to play for in the early stages of this race.

First placed Dare To Lead has opted to play its Joker Card for Race 2, meaning it will double any points earned when crossing the Finish Line in Cape Town. Skipper Dale Smyth, a Capetonian himself, had mixed feelings about his Race Start, reporting: "A really tough first night with a lot of seasickness on board. We had an awful start in 40 knots of wind and we made some bad mistakes, but actually have ended up in good shape, pushing hard through this wild night."

Liverpool 2018 was first across the Start Line in Punta del Este and has kept pushing to be second on the leader board, just under 2nM off Dare To Lead. Qingdao is under 2nM further back in third, and Skipper Chris Kobusch couldn't have been prouder of how his crew have progressed since Race Start in Liverpool, saying: "With Thomas Winkler calling tactics and Bernd Weigell helming, we were one of the first boats over the start line, and after the short inshore race course, which challenged the fleet with some strong gusts, we sailed out into the open ocean in fourth position after Visit Seattle, Greenings, and GREAT Britain. Thanks to the whole team for a great effort and flawless tacks and gybes."

Visit Seattle is hot on Qingdao's heels in fourth, followed by Greenings in fifth, who welcomed Interim Skipper Andy Woodruff to the team in Punta del Este. Greenings go into Race 2 on the high of winning Leg 1, and Andy comments: "The conditions through the night so far have been fresh, with up to 45 knot gusts. But the team and yacht are handling it all very well as we gobble up miles sailing along around 13 knots."

Sanya Serenity Coast, Garmin, and GREAT Britain make up the rest of the tight leading pack, while Nasdaq is just over 20nM off the pace in ninth. Skipper Rob Graham reports: "Pleasantly surprised by how much more organised we were on board than when leaving Liverpool or Gosport - everything seemed to go to plan for the start.

"Breezy conditions meant a conservative sail plan for the start and upwind sections of the course, but this was increased as soon as we turned away from the wind."

HotelPlanner.com, Unicef, and PSP Logistics, in tenth, eleventh, and twelfth respectively, have opted for a different southerly tactic. HotelPlanner.com Skipper Conall Morrison explains: "The first night at sea has turned out to be quite eventful.

"There seems to be a split in the pack already with different strategies being chosen to deal with the current forecast. We are now well reefed down with three reefs in the Main, Staysail, and Yankee 3, with the wind a steady 28 gusting over 35 knots."

The common thread in all the Skipper Reports from Day 1 of Race 2 was how fondly they will remember their time in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Liverpool 2018 Skipper Lance Shepherd has Fernando 'Nano' Antia Bernardez, the first Uruguayan Clipper Race crew member, among his crew and summed it up best, saying: "The sights were gorgeous, the locals were friendly, and the beer was cold - what more could you ask for in a stopover?

"Thank you so much to the Antia family for looking after us over the past two weeks. Nano's family truly did take us in and embraced the whole team until we all felt like long lost cousins who had simply come home for an asado."

Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell reports the blustery conditions should ease this morning.

He adds: "It's quite unusual in that closer to the coast, the front is spreading out, and underneath that spreading cloud you'll have diverging and very up and down wind.

"It will probably get quite wet too, with the strongest rain along the back edge of the stronger wind. So at least when the wind does drop post-front, it should brighten up considerably."

To stay up to date on the fleet's progress, keep a close eye on the Clipper Race Viewer. All positions were correct at time of writing.

Want to catch up on the action and news from life on board during Race 2? Then read the Skipper Reports and Crew Blogs, which are all available on the Clipper Race Team Pages.

Find out more at www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 2 Start
Fleet depart Punta del Este for Cape Town Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race's second stage, to Cape Town, South Africa, following the event's first ever stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Posted today at 7:17 am Greenings win Clipper Race Leg 1
Crossing the finish line in Punta del Este Greenings, the eleventh team to cross the line in Punta del Este, has won the first race of 2017-18 edition, finishing at 18:03:55 UTC on Saturday 23 September in front of hundreds of spectators lining the harbour breakwater. Posted on 24 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 34
Greenings push for victory Only Greenings and Nasdaq remains at sea following the arrival of Visit Seattle late on Friday night, Punta del Este time. Posted on 23 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 33
Battles for position continue Several teams continue to jostle for position after Sanya Serenity Coast claimed line honours yesterday afternoon, closely followed by PSP Logistics and GREAT Britain who arrived, second and third respectively, in to Punta del Este late at night. Posted on 22 Sep Line honours for Sanya Serenity Coast
In Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1 Sanya Serenity Coast claimed line honours today into Punta del Este, Uruguay, in the longest ever individual race of the Clipper Race's eleven edition history. Posted on 22 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 32
Sanya Serenity Coast on course for Leg 1 victory Sanya Serenity Coast is on course to take line honours for the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 as it is expected to be the first boat in to Punta del Este later today. Posted on 21 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 31
Wind returns for final push After a frustrating 24 hours languishing in a wind hole off the southern coast of Brazil, most of the Clipper Race fleet is on the move again. Posted on 20 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 30
Wind holes unsettle the fleet Sanya Serenity Coast has extended its lead in the closing stages of the race to Punta del Este, with the majority of the fleet caught out by wind holes. PSP Logistics and GREAT Britain have moved up to second and third respectively Posted on 19 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 29
Mixed results from Stealth Mode tactics As several teams have re-emerged from Stealth Mode, the leader board is looking a little clearer and Sanya Serenity Coast remains in the lead. More than half the teams in the fleet have now employed their 'invisibility cloaks' during Race 1. Posted on 18 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 28
Stealth Mode shakes up the fleet Three of the twelve teams, Visit Seattle, Unicef and GREAT Britain, are in Stealth Mode hiding their positions from the rest of the fleet. Posted on 17 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy