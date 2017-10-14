Sailing Southwest Winter Series 2017-2018
by Sailing Southwest today at 4:24 pm
14 October 2017 - 2 April 2018
Exe Sails & Covers Starcross Steamer 2017 © Eamon Tyrrell Photography
Introducing the SSW Winter Series! Ten events across the region, bringing you high quality racing throughout the winter:
- 14th-15th Oct - Gul Allspars Final Fling (Royal Western YC, Plymouth)
- 29th Oct - Wrecker Pursuit (North Devon YC, Instow)
- 12th Nov - Penzance Pirate (Penzance Sailing Club)
- 3rd Dec - Christmas Cracker (Paignton Sailing Club)
- 28th Jan - Exe Sails Roadford Rocket (Roadford Lake Sailing Club)
- 10th Feb - Channel Chop (Portishead Y&SC)
- 25th Feb - Exe Sails Starcross (Steamer Starcross YC)
- 10th Mar - Sutton Bingham Icicle (Sutton Bingham SC)
- 18th Mar - Exmoor Ales Beastie (Wimbleball Sailing Club)
- 2nd Apr - Torbay Tornado (Royal Torbay YC)
Find out more at www.sailingsw.co.uk/sw-series
or email
/ tel 01884 258812 for more information.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!