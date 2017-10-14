Please select your home edition
Sailing Southwest Winter Series 2017-2018

by Sailing Southwest today at 4:24 pm 14 October 2017 - 2 April 2018
Exe Sails & Covers Starcross Steamer 2017 © Eamon Tyrrell Photography

Introducing the SSW Winter Series! Ten events across the region, bringing you high quality racing throughout the winter:

  • 14th-15th Oct - Gul Allspars Final Fling (Royal Western YC, Plymouth)
  • 29th Oct - Wrecker Pursuit (North Devon YC, Instow)
  • 12th Nov - Penzance Pirate (Penzance Sailing Club)
  • 3rd Dec - Christmas Cracker (Paignton Sailing Club)
  • 28th Jan - Exe Sails Roadford Rocket (Roadford Lake Sailing Club)
  • 10th Feb - Channel Chop (Portishead Y&SC)
  • 25th Feb - Exe Sails Starcross (Steamer Starcross YC)
  • 10th Mar - Sutton Bingham Icicle (Sutton Bingham SC)
  • 18th Mar - Exmoor Ales Beastie (Wimbleball Sailing Club)
  • 2nd Apr - Torbay Tornado (Royal Torbay YC)
Find out more at www.sailingsw.co.uk/sw-series or email / tel 01884 258812 for more information.
