Sailing Southwest Winter Series 2017-2018

Related Articles

Lasers at Sutton Bingham

South Coast and South West Grand Prix Series event On Saturday 30 September 5 visitors joined 8 club members for the annual Laser Open Meeting at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club, which this year was a qualifying event for the South Coast and SW regions Grand Prix Series.

RS100s at Starcross

Who would be a Race Officer? At Starcross RS100 open this year, my old mucker Russ Gibbs drew that short straw, but, determined to have his fun, amended the SIs, seemingly just for the mischief of it, including making the start sequence 3,1, go.

RYA Zone and Home Country Championships

Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK.

Young sailors raring to race

At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September).

Squib South Coast Championships

Excellent race management but not excellent weather The Squibs returned to Torquay after a number of years away for their 2017 South Coast Championships over the weekend of 9th & 10th September. 11 boats entered, but due to a manoeuvring incident with a trailer in Weymouth, only 10 boats arrived.

RS Teras at Sutton Bingham

Andrew Frost emerges victorious Eight local sailors competed for the honour of Sutton Bingham Sailing Club Tera Champion on Saturday 9 September. Wind conditions were predominantly light, but punctuated with frequent bands of rain accompanied by stronger gusts.

Gul Allspars Final Fling preview

To be held on 14-15 October in Plymouth Although our 1884 Series has now drawn to a close, we still have lots of sailing events coming up in the next few months.

Goodacre Cup at Roadford Lake

Glorious bank holiday weather not great for sailing Sadly the glorious bank holiday weekend weather was not suited to going sailing, and the locals and those who had endure long journeys to arrive at Roadford had a very frustrating 3 days.

SWYSA sailors take top 8 places

At Torbay Junior Regatta The eight top places at the Royal Torbay YC's Junior Single Handed Regatta all went to South West Youth Sailing Academy sailors. Tera Sailor William James (10) came first closely followed by Topper sailors Miles Ripley (12) and Toby Bloomfield (13).