Great RS700 & RS800 Nationals Video

by Clare Sargent today at 10:18 am 21-24 September 2017

The Volvo Noble Marine RS700 R800 National Championship was held at Stokes Bay SC 21- 24 September 2017. The event was generously sponsored by Volvo, Noble Marine, Forward WIP and SpeedSix. Watch the video of the action here:

Next year's RS700 and RS800 Nationals will be held at the RS Games at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy 16-19 August 2018.

Interested in sailing an RS700 or an RS800? Go to the class association websites at www.rs700.org or www.rs800.org

Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals overall
Finishing with another fine day in paradise Another fine day in paradise. Who would have thought, as we approach the end of September we would be looking forward to a 4th day consecutive day of perfect sailing (and spectating) weather to conclude the 2017 RS700 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals? Posted on 26 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals overall
A great buzz within the class at the moment With the overall Championship all but sewn up by Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne, there was still all to play to for many of the teams lower down the order on the fourth and final day of the Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship. Posted on 25 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals day 3
Good lead for Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne Day three dawned with an 8-10 knot breeze from the South East and for the first time an East-going tide for the first race. Posted on 24 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals day 3
Trapezing conditions throughout The RS700 sailors were treated to a glorious sunny day in Stokes Bay for the 3rd day of the Volvo Noble Marine championship. With a steady southerly 8-10kts of wind, the competitors enjoyed trapezing conditions throughout. Posted on 24 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals day 2
Another glorious day at Stokes Bay It was another glorious day at Stokes Bay SC. Three races were scheduled. There was a small delay as the South Easterly breeze swung to South West. Posted on 23 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals day 2
Another great day for the fleet Another great day at the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals with 10 to 12 knots, sunshine and close racing. Following a lengthy wait for the breeze to swing from East to South West and multiple gallant attempts to lay a course we were finally let go. Posted on 23 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals day 1
Characteristic warm welcom at Stokes Bay Stokes Bay SC have put on their characteristic warm welcome to the RS800 and RS700 fleets for their Volvo Noble Marine National Championships. The galley is fully stocked up with tasty goodies and the social programme is packed with fun and frivolity. Posted on 22 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals day 1
Racing starts at Stokes Bay Race one of the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship at Stokes Bay SC got underway promptly in a gusty Force 4 Southerly breeze with strong Spring tides and an interesting wave pattern. Posted on 22 Sep One week to Stokestock
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 Nationals One week countdown until the fabulous Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 National Championships! Four days of racing and joy! Posted on 15 Sep RS800 Nationals Runners & Riders
A host of champion sailors set for Stokes Bay With the 2017 RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships just around the corner, taking place at Stokes Bay SC from 21st to 24th September, it's time to take a look at this year's runners and riders and check out the form sheet. Posted on 8 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
