Great RS700 & RS800 Nationals Video
by Clare Sargent today at 10:18 am
21-24 September 2017
The Volvo Noble Marine RS700 R800 National Championship was held at Stokes Bay SC 21- 24 September 2017. The event was generously sponsored by Volvo, Noble Marine, Forward WIP and SpeedSix. Watch the video of the action here:
Next year's RS700 and RS800 Nationals will be held at the RS Games at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy 16-19 August 2018.
Interested in sailing an RS700 or an RS800? Go to the class association websites at www.rs700.org or www.rs800.org
